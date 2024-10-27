icon-group-public-fraud-case-raises-awkward-questions-about-official-corruption-and-police-links

Icon Group scandal explodes: police and officials under investigation as extortion, fraud claims emerge. Top cop ordered a full probe after an activist with a policeman’s husband allegedly pocketed millions from a public fraud scam. In addition, the video of a senior officer promoting the disgraced firm sparks outrage and inquiry.

The fallout and reverberations linked with the huge Icon Group public fraud case continue. This week, controversial aspects of the story linked with the Royal Thai Police brought forward decisive actions from National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet. One case involved the policeman husband of a media activist who is believed to have extorted over ฿10 million from Icon topman Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul before the business collapsed this month. Previous reports indicated payments were made between February and May this year, including the ฿10 million lump sum payment. Then, during the week, Thai TV published a video clip of a senior police officer, a Police Colonel from Saraburi, being feted at an Icon Group event in full dress uniform, promoting the now disgraced firm.

On October 28, the Icon Group case, which has shaken Thailand, will be passed over to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). As of Saturday, the case has seen 9,212 victims with losses of ฿2.83 billion, so far.

Certainly, while this number is expected to continue rising, the extortion amount is not thought to reach ฿8.2 billion.

Allegations of police involvement add complexity to Icon Group case as the investigation deepens

This was the figure reported as having been wired into cryptocurrency just an hour before the arrest of Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul earlier this month.

During the week, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet appeared to suggest that this report was false. In particular, the report comes from a media activist associated with Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

At the same time, the case has taken unpredictable turns. It certainly involves investigations into the activities of officers linked with the Consumer Protection Police. Firstly, there were officers reported as linked to efforts to protect the firm. After that, there is the case of a Mr. “S,” a former Palang Pracharat Party associate.

Despite the denials of the political figure, it is thought that his voice is captured on a newly verified audio clip. This clip is now in the hands of police after the smartphone, passed on by Boss Paul’s driver, Mr. Ek, was opened.

Police are reported to have summoned the individual to be interviewed. Beyond that, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Chief Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat Pankaew has additional evidence to identify and arrest the ‘angel’ behind the offer of protection of the Icon Group. Of course, this offer was linked to payments or ‘offerings’ to high officials. In this case, it is understood that this was the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

Activist’s extortion of Icon Group comes under scrutiny after police connection is revealed and examined

Meanwhile, another contact with the police has been established. The identity of a woman who successfully extorted well over ฿10 million from the sinking Icon Group earlier this year has been revealed. It is reported to be Ms. Krisanong Suwanwong, owner of the “Krisanong Anti-Corruption” page.

The monies were paid between February and May 2024, with a ฿10 million lump sum payment made initially. Ms. Krisanong claims that she was acting as an anti-corruption campaigner. Furthermore, she claims she was collecting back money for victims in the case.

At the same time, Ms. Krisanong is understood to be in a relationship with a police officer. Moreover, that police officer is reported to be an officer with the Consumer Protection Police.

Police chief demands investigation into alleged officer’s link with the widening Icon Group scandal

Therefore, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet has insisted that this aspect of the case be fully investigated. The officer concerned is understood to have given a statement to police on Thursday, October 24.

Earlier in the week, Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok was shocked when a video appeared in Thailand’s news media. It featured a senior Thai police officer who appeared publicly at an Icon Group gathering in Saraburi. Certainly, it was before the collapse of the sales empire now seen as a pyramid selling scheme.

In the video, the officer, dressed in a full Royal Thai Police uniform, speaks glowingly about the firm. The theme of the officer’s appearance was striking: “Boss Police, a great life at The Icon, a path to success that the police department cannot provide,” a stage sign read.

Indeed, during his address, the senior officer appeared to be critical of employment conditions as a police officer. In particular, he highlighted the poor pay. In addition, he was critical of the difficulty in taking sick leave. Therefore, he told the cheering audience he was committed to making the most of his relationship with the Icon Group.

Later, the officer reported himself directly to Royal Thai Police headquarters. He was ordered to report to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

Provincial officer’s Icon Group endorsement prompts investigation into motive and conduct

In the meantime, Police Major General Thammanoon Chawawawanich, Commander of Saraburi Provincial Police, confirmed that the man in the clip was indeed an officer. In fact, he played a senior role in the Provincial Police. The officer was identified as Police Colonel Somkid Savisai. He was a Deputy Commander in the Provincial Police’s investigation department.

Afterwards, it was reported that investigators were looking at the policeman’s case. Notably, they examined what his intentions were when he made the public appearance. The officer himself claims he was involved in direct sales and not a pyramid selling scheme.

At this time, his case is being investigated by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to determine if criminal charges will follow. Furthermore, a disciplinary inquiry has been established at the Provincial Police level to see if disciplinary offences have been committed, and if so, to determine their severity.

The National Police Chief issued a memorandum on the case on Thursday, specifying that the officer’s conduct be thoroughly examined.

Officer’s conduct to face full scrutiny, possible prosecution as police broaden Icon Group inquiry

At the same time, he ordered that the officer face any prescribed consequences for his actions. Indeed, it was suggested that if wrongdoing was involved, it would be strictly prosecuted by police authorities.

On Friday and Saturday, reports suggested that Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul is insisting the second-tier managers in the Icon Group scheme not be treated as victims. His lawyer, Mr. Witthayu Kaengngan, has told reporters that his client is adamant about the matter.

It is reported that there are up to 2,000 such individuals. Boss Paul insists that these people, who filed complaints with the police, should be further prosecuted for filing a false report.

The scale of this case and its complicated nature are bound to drag on for some time. It has been a week in which the spotlight has fallen predominantly on actors and individuals who tried to take advantage of the scam for profit. These suspected extortion efforts were going on for months before the Icon Group collapse and the arrest of the 18 bosses on October 17.

Further reading:

Icon Group paid over ฿10 million to a mysterious woman who had connections with influential figures

Technology Crime Suppression police seeking phone evidence and audio clips in widening Icon Group scandal

Icon Group scandal only beginning as 18 bosses prepare to seek bail. Political connections revealed

Gold couple arrested in police raid on Monday on criminal charges including public fraud and false advertising

Hundreds of billions in drug money laundered through gold shops and used to buy oil on exchange markets

Black Sashimi raids see Nigerian drug kingpin using poor Thai women as drug mules, arrested with 10 others

Sex, drugs and alcohol as Chiang Rai party-goers arrested in the midst of the growing virus emergency

Drug boom with ya ice for sale on Twitter and 24 year old drugs kingpin nabbed with ฿800 million in the bank

Thai drug dealers go high tech with online social media accounts the key mode of distribution

Elite Thai police internal security unit arrests Thai police captain for drug dealing in Nakhon Phanom

Italian living with Thai wife on Koh Phangan arrested for dealing after drugs found in the post

Evil drugs trade in Songkhla sees Thai woman burned alive by her family for 300 grams of ice missing in village

Pattaya police arrest 6 people in major drugs raid on a house linked to Aussie crime gang network

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>