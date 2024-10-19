Authorities intensify investigation, targeting 18 arrested bosses and confirming shocking audio clips implicating political connections and corruption. The hunt for evidence continues amid mounting public pressure for accountability.

Police agencies involved in the Icon Group investigation were comparing notes on Saturday ahead of a second round of arrests. At this time, speculation is centering on the controversial audio clip which may link the Icon Group and its founder Boss Paul to a political individual who has been associated with the Palang Pracharat Party. The party member known to be close to leader General Prawit Wongsuwan was removed from its ranks on Friday. However, on Saturday, it was reported that Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) officers were scouring smartphones and digital devices seeking further evidence from those arrested last week. Meanwhile, a second smartphone owned by Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul is reported missing and believed to be in the hands of his driver, Mr. Ek.

On Saturday, Royal Thai Police agencies at various levels pursued different aspects of the investigation linked to the Icon Group.

Central Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat Pankaew of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) did not rule out shocking developments. The CIB commander is investigating controversial audio clips connected to jailed Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul.

It has been confirmed that the alleged clip is genuine. Boss Paul has been personally interviewed by Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat and insists it is his voice. However, he asserts that no bribes were paid.

Party takes swift action against member associated with the controversial audio clip and maintains its reputation

Meanwhile, the individual alleged to be speaking with Boss Paul is associated with the Palang Pracharat Party. This person is known to be close to party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.

This week, nonetheless, the party’s Secretary-General Paiboon Nititawan moved to expel him. Later, it was further confirmed that a key committee member in parliament would be removed in due course.

The party officially removed the individual on Friday. In short, the instructions came from the top. General Prawit expressed concern for the victims of the Icon Group. He wanted to protect the party’s reputation.

At the same time, Palang Pracharat Party spokesman Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai spoke out. He noted that the speculated individual was not yet a party member in 2022.

That is when the alleged telephone call occurred. “Until now, the clip has not been proven to be of anyone. There are only claims that the voice is similar to that person.

Even Mr. Warathaphon Woratworakul ‘Paul’ has not confirmed who the voice is talking to. He only confirms that it is his own voice,” Police Lieutenant General Piya stated.

Palang Pracharat officials address concerns about the timing and implications of the alleged audio clip

“This incident occurred around 2022. At that time, the individual was not a member of the Palang Pracharat Party and held no position.

Today, he has a position. If proven wrong, the party leader will take action according to regulations and the law. Nevertheless, the clip was released by Boss Paul before his arrest.”

Observers believe the release of the clip was a way to leverage influence. However, the fraud suspect quickly removed the clip and insisted he never paid bribes for protection. The audio clips suggest that Boss Paul was invited to make ‘offerings’ to a deity and worship this entity.

Last week, Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat explained this as an indirect reference to paying state agencies for protection.

In particular, that agency is thought to be the Office of Consumer Protection. Key individuals with the body are believed to be part of the CIB investigation underway.

Government officials vow accountability as massive investigation into the Icon Group progresses

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong assured the public. At length, he said anyone involved in wrongdoing within the government would be identified and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant General Akkaradech Pimolsri, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, called a meeting on the case. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered that the case be prosecuted urgently. Investigators summarised their evidence on Saturday.

At length, presently there are 2,910 victims with total losses of ฿911 million. Undoubtedly, this is only a fraction of the real level of losses.

The police are presently considering the next round of arrest warrants. Simultaneously, officers with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) are examining smartphones and digital devices.

These were seized from the 18 arrested bosses last week. Among them is one smartphone owned by Boss Paul. However, it has been confirmed this does not contain the controversial audio clips.

Police suspect there are further explosive recordings. It is thought that Boss Paul has a second phone. Before his arrest last Wednesday, he entrusted it to his driver, Mr. Ek.

Authorities emphasise their commitment to tackling corruption and gathering evidence for future arrests

Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat assured that any corrupt state officials linked to the Icon Group would be arrested.

He dismissed claims that there were ‘angels’ or untouchables. He told the public they would be pulled down from the sky. In brief, multiple clips are alleged to be linked with suspected government officials, including the former Palang Pracharat Party member.

The top cop underscored that police must carefully gather evidence. This is necessary to justify an arrest warrant in court. On Saturday, he did not know whether a shocking arrest was imminent.

Afterwards, Deputy PM Prasert Chanthararuangthong confirmed the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) was pursuing the trail of ฿8 billion in transfers. They were converted to cryptocurrency just an hour before the arrest of Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul on Wednesday.

