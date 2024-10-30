No escape for Songkhla murderer after 19 years on the run, police nab him just before the statute of limitations runs out. Mr. Prasit, a labourer in Pattaya, now faces sentencing for his 2005 crimes including murder after the law finally caught up with him.

An on-the-run Thai man accused of murder in Songkhla nineteen years ago in 2005 was arrested by police on Tuesday. His arrest came just one year before the statute of limitations runs out on the case. The Highway Police tracked down the suspect identified as Mr. Prasit to accommodation in the Nongprue area of Pattaya. At length, he had been working in the resort city as a labourer. Afterwards, the accused man admitted he was the subject of a new arrest warrant issued on Tuesday, having already been convicted in Songkhla in 2007.

An on-the-run suspect discovered on Tuesday that he would not be availing himself of the 20-year statute of limitations linked with criminal charges in southern Songkhla.

His arrest came one year before charges expired for a murder committed in 2005. At length, Mr. Prasit was charged before Songkhla Provincial Court on the basis of a warrant issued on 21 November 2006 for murder.

The charges were jointly killing others with premeditation, possessing firearms and ammunition without permission. The warrant issued at that time was No. 914/2006. Furthermore, the suspect was subsequently found guilty, and an arrest warrant was issued for him on June 11, 2007, under reference No. 517/2007.

Police investigate fugitive sightings and track suspect to accommodation in the Pattaya area

Afterwards, police, including the Highway Patrol, had been on the lookout for the fugitive. On Tuesday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phikhanet Triamkhotthap briefed the media.

He is the Deputy Director of the 1st Division, Traffic Police Division of the Highway Police. He revealed that the suspect had previously been sighted in both Lopburi and Nakhon Nayok provinces.

Later, police learned that the wanted man might be in the Bang Lamung district of Chonburi. Evidence later emerged that he was working as a labourer in the same area in Pattaya.

Later, they tracked the suspect to the Nong Prue area. Therefore, on Tuesday, an arrest warrant was requested and issued by Pattaya Provincial Court, No. 293/2567.

Police surveillance leads to identification and arrest of the suspect in Pattaya living quarters

Following this, police officers placed Mr. Prasit’s accommodation under surveillance. Eventually, after an interval, Mr. Prasit was identified inside his living quarters. After that, police knocked and addressed the subject of the warrant.

The police unit was backed up by a heavily armed elite squad. However, the fugitive put up no resistance and cooperated with officers.

They identified themselves and presented him with the arrest warrant. Once he was satisfied it was genuine, they read it out to him, detailing the charges.

In addition, he confirmed he was the person identified in the warrants. After initial questioning, the suspect confessed to the charges. Officers then took him into custody in Pattaya.

The suspect was then transferred to Bang Klam Police Station in Songkhla. He now faces a legal appearance before the court there for sentencing.

