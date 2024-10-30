harris-to-speak-in-washington-as-aides-highlight-references-to-her-as-a-prostitute-at-trump-rally

Kamala Harris to deliver closing speech at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally site, denouncing his divisive rhetoric. Aides highlight a recent slur at a Trump event, where Harris was called a ‘prostitute’ with ‘pimp handlers.’ Polls show Harris and Trump tied in key swing states.

Democratic candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will deliver an important speech. The address will take place at the exact spot where former President Donald Trump spoke to protesters on January 6, before the Capitol Hill riots. The Harris-Walz camp is trying to link the event to the spirit of the Trump campaign, which is gaining momentum. However, there is concern over rhetoric at Trump’s Madison Square Garden event on Sunday, where the Vice President was labelled a “prostitute” with “pimp” handlers by a speaker.

In a symbolic setting on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris will make her closing case to voters on Tuesday. This spot is exactly where former President Donald Trump gave his incendiary January 6, 2021, speech.

His speech called on supporters to “fight like hell” before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. This attack aimed to prevent Joe Biden’s certification as president. Harris hopes to emphasise her contrasting message against Trump’s divisive rhetoric as the November 5 election nears.

She is expected to denounce Trump’s “endless desire for retribution” and urge Americans to “turn the page” on his era.

Aides say this speech is the capstone of her campaign. They believe it underscores what they see as a stark choice for the future of American democracy.

Polls reveal a deadlock as Harris pivots to democracy concerns in final campaign days

The race has tightened to a razor-thin margin as Election Day approaches. Recent polls show Harris and Trump in a virtual tie across seven key swing states.

Analysts predict these states will ultimately determine the next president. In response to the close race, Harris has shifted from economic issues to what she says are threats to democracy.

The Ellipse was chosen as a powerful stage for her message. The location serves as a reminder of January 6 and the moments preceding the attack on the Capitol. Campaign officials say Harris wants to emphasise a choice between her vision of unity and Trump’s campaign of retribution.

Harris raises alarm over threats to democracy and characterizes Trump as increasingly dangerous

In recent weeks, Harris has intensified her language, warning voters of Trump’s potential danger to democratic institutions.

Last week, she called Trump “unhinged and unstable.” Her remarks responded to statements by Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who described Trump as an authoritarian who admired Adolf Hitler.

Kelly told The New York Times that Trump fits “the general definition of a fascist.” Trump’s alleged admiration for dictators gives Harris fresh material to warn voters.

Her campaign argues that Trump’s authoritarian leanings pose a unique threat to American ideals.

Reproductive rights emerge as a crucial campaign issue as Harris contrasts her message with Trump’s

Harris has brought reproductive rights and abortion access to the forefront of her campaign. She warned that Trump’s re-election could pave the way for a national abortion ban, severely limiting women’s freedoms.

The vice president has emphasised that reproductive rights are at stake, especially with recent restrictions in several states. Harris’s speeches have focused on what aides call a “message of unity and civility.”

This tone contrasts with what they describe as Trump’s combative style. Over the summer, her campaign projected an image of a “joyful warrior.” However, that image has now shifted to an urgent call to action, responding to concerns over Trump’s rhetoric and rising political divisions.

Harris and Cheney’s alliance signals a bipartisan call to reject Trump as a dangerous influence

Highlighting her bipartisan appeal, Harris has campaigned alongside former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Cheney broke with Trump and her party after the January 6 attack. She recently announced her support for Harris, citing the “danger that Donald Trump poses.” This alliance seeks to attract moderate and disillusioned Republican voters who fear Trump’s potential return to power.

Cheney’s endorsement may influence moderate conservatives who feel uneasy about Trump’s role in the GOP and the country. Her condemnation of Trump’s actions shows that this election transcends typical party lines.

Trump campaign event at Madison Square Garden features hostile remarks that prompt backlash

Meanwhile, Trump has continued his campaign with a rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where rhetoric turned hostile. At times his supporters levelled racist and misogynistic insults. Indeed, one speaker compared Harris to a ‘prostitute’ and her campaign team as ‘pimps’.

Another speaker disparaged Puerto Rico, calling it a “floating island of garbage.” Trump’s campaign scrambled on Monday to control the fallout.

He refocused on issues like the economy and immigration, where he traditionally performs well with his base.

Recently, Trump has adopted a darker tone, calling for “retribution” against political adversaries and warning about threats from what he calls the “enemy within.”

At his New York rally, he referred to these adversaries as “vicious” and “smart.” This rhetoric fueled speculation that Trump’s focus on punishment may be directed at his past administration’s critics. “I know many of them,” Trump said ominously. “It’s this amorphous group of people, but they’re smart and they’re vicious, and we have to defeat them.”

Harris’s final appeal contrasts her vision of unity against Trump’s dark rhetoric as Election Day looms

As Harris prepares for her final appeal to voters, she aims to present a vision of inclusivity and commitment to democratic values.

Her Tuesday speech will contrast her stance with Trump’s darker themes, hoping to appeal to voters weary of rising polarisation. Aides believe this stance will resonate with Americans frustrated by hostility in politics.

With only days remaining before Election Day, both Harris and Trump are doubling down on their closing arguments. The Harris campaign sees her Ellipse speech as a decisive moment.

They hope it underscores the risks they believe a Trump return would pose to democracy. Voters in swing states now hold the power to decide whether Harris’s vision or Trump’s message of retribution will prevail.

