second-assassination-attempt-on-president-trump-sees-shots-fired-58-year-old-suspect-is-arrested

Shots fired in second Trump assassination bid. Secret Service confronts suspect at golf club. 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh arrested. FBI and local authorities launch investigations into this latest attempt on former President Trump’s life.

Multiple investigations are understood to be underway in the United States after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Sunday. The incident occurred in Florida, where Secret Service agents opened fire on a golf course which the presidential candidate in this year’s election was playing. However, the gunman fled the scene afterwards. Trump was taken from the area to safety as local police pursued and intercepted the suspect. He was later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. He is a registered Democrat and political activist.

The FBI has launched an investigation into what is being considered a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump within two months. The incident occurred at Trump’s golf club near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where Secret Service agents fired on a suspect who had allegedly intended to target the former president.

That is according to the FBI. The suspect was identified by multiple media outlets as Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old resident of Hawaii.

Although authorities have not officially confirmed Routh’s identity, he is reported to have previously attempted to fight in Ukraine’s war against Russia. The FBI stated they are “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Trump’s Response and Public Reassurance

Following the incident, Donald Trump released a statement to reassure the public: “FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!”

The former president, who was playing golf at the time, was reportedly between 300 and 500 yards away from the scene of the gunfire.

Details of the Incident and Law Enforcement Response

The Secret Service has provided few specifics regarding the shooting. A witness claimed to have seen the suspect run out from a bush before jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. Local law enforcement officers later intercepted the vehicle and detained the suspect.

A press conference held by authorities after the event revealed that the US Secret Service had recovered an AK-47-style rifle equipped with a scope, as well as several bags found at the location.

Jeffrey Veltri, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami field office, confirmed the agency’s involvement in the investigation and stated that bomb technicians and investigative teams were deployed to the scene to ensure safety and gather evidence.

Political Leaders React to Attempted Assassination

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, announced via social media that the state would be conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg stated that state prosecutors are preparing warrants and pre-trial detention motions for the suspect. He further clarified that any state-level charges would not prevent federal authorities from pursuing additional charges, should they deem it necessary.

National political figures quickly responded to the incident. House Speaker Mike Johnson visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the suspected assassination attempt, expressing gratitude that the former president remained unharmed.

“No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable,” Johnson remarked.

On the other hand, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasised that the individual responsible for the attempted attack must face justice. “The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Schumer said in a statement.

Incident Follows July Assassination Attempt

This latest incident follows an earlier assassination attempt on Trump in July, when the former president was shot and injured in the ear while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

During that event, Trump briefly took cover behind the podium before standing and shouting “Fight fight fight!” He was then taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The July attempt led to increased scrutiny on the Secret Service, which was criticised for perceived lapses in security. In response, the agency has since bolstered its protective measures, acknowledging that the current “threat level is high.”

Potential Impact on Presidential Race

The suspected assassination attempt comes just over seven weeks before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump is in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris. Ms Harris has been leading in the polls by a narrow margin. According to the Financial Times’ national poll tracker, Harris holds a 2.1 percentage point lead over Trump.

In her own response, Harris expressed deep concern about the incident. The Vice President stated: “I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today.”

Enhanced Security and Ongoing Investigations

In light of the heightened threat environment, the Secret Service has significantly increased security resources since the Pennsylvania incident. Meanwhile, additional personnel and assets have been deployed to enhance the protection of the former president. Undeniably, he remains a highly controversial and polarising figure in U.S. politics.

As the investigation unfolds, federal and state authorities are working together. At length, they seek to determine the full extent of the suspect’s motives and any potential accomplices. Both federal and state charges can be brought against the suspect. It all depends on the findings of the ongoing probe.

This marks the second high-profile security incident involving a former president in 2023. In addition, it raises serious concerns about the protection of political figures as the election approaches.

At the same time, Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election continues. The latest assassination attempt certainly emphasises the volatile and dangerous nature of the current political climate in the United States.

Further reading:

Heated TV debate between Trump and Harris on Tuesday night. YouGov polls showed Harris may have edged it

Kamala Harris is flagging in the latest polls ahead of Tuesday night’s ABC TV Presidential debate in the US

Fortune smiles on Trump. Latest Nate Silver odds are a 58.2% chance of him winning back the Oval office

Harris turns on the money taps as experts say the 2024 election will be even tighter than 2020

Trump pulls out all the stops as buoyant Kamala opens up a lead in three key battleground states

The prospect of America’s first female President has just opened up three months before the November poll

Trump resurgent with new running mate JD Vance as President Biden pulls out of the race

Attempted Assassination of Former President Donald Trump: Latest Updates and reactions from America

Second Trump Presidency threatens further damage to the baht, the economy and Thai money markets

Baht falls even after the Bank of Thailand’s intervention. It has lost 8.8% of its value in 2024 so far

Central bank holds interest rates. Economy will grow 2.6% in 2024 as Srettha pushes home ownership

Central bank rate call a minor issue compared to the surge in fiscal spending and deficit planned in 2025

Economy unlikely to grow in first quarter as Thai manufacturing crumbles. Hard choices ahead