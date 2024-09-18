Donald Trump joins sons in promoting a new crypto venture just 50 days before the US election. Trump’s shift toward digital assets signals a strategic move to win over pro-crypto voters, positioning America as a future global hub for cryptocurrency.

On Tuesday, former President and Republican candidate in this year’s presidential election, Donald Trump, raised eyebrows when he took part in an online event to promote a campaign backed by his sons’ company, World Liberty Financial. The company has not yet launched, but Trump was happy to participate in the online event on X to promote the venture.

It comes as 78-year-old Trump has shown flexibility and a willingness to change. Previously, Mr. Trump had expressed caution, if not disdain, for cryptocurrency. However, in this year’s election, his campaign appears to be at the forefront of a movement to make America the world’s cryptocurrency capital.

Certainly, the Republican presidential candidate is making waves in the digital asset sector as he promotes his sons’ new cryptocurrency platform, World Liberty Financial, just 50 days before the US election.

Along with his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Trump is actively courting crypto investors as part of his campaign to secure the presidency.

On Monday, Trump and his sons joined Steve Witkoff, a New York property developer and major Trump donor, in a conversation on X Spaces.

Trump Endorses Crypto Amid Campaign Push

It was during this event that World Liberty Financial was officially unveiled. The platform aims to drive mass adoption of stablecoins and decentralised finance (DeFi). However, specific details about how the company will operate or what products it will offer remain scarce.

Corey Caplan, an adviser to the project, indicated that World Liberty Financial would offer a token. He and other speakers emphasised the need to improve the accessibility and usability of crypto for users.

“We’re embracing the future with crypto and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind,” Trump said in a video leading up to the announcement. His shift towards the pro-crypto stance marks a notable departure from his previous scepticism about digital currencies.

A Change of Heart on Digital Assets

Trump’s stance on cryptocurrencies has changed considerably in recent years. Once dismissive of digital assets, Trump has now embraced them as part of his 2024 presidential campaign. Previously, he described cryptocurrencies as “based on thin air” and a potential “disaster waiting to happen.” However, conversations with his sons reportedly changed his perspective.

In a discussion at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump admitted his lack of understanding of digital wallets. He recounted how his 18-year-old son, Barron, helped explain the concept. Trump acknowledged that younger generations seem more attuned to the digital world than their elders. His newfound enthusiasm for digital assets appears to be part of his broader push to appeal to a technologically savvy electorate.

World Liberty Financial’s Mission

The mission of World Liberty Financial, as outlined in its launch, is to make both America and crypto “great” by promoting the adoption of stablecoins and DeFi.

Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to the US dollar, providing price stability, unlike the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Zak Folkman, an employee of the company, clarified that World Liberty Financial would not “rebuild the wheel” but instead focus on providing simple, easy-to-use products.

He emphasised the importance of utilising stablecoins to provide a user-friendly platform for crypto enthusiasts.

Pro-Crypto Campaign Gains Support

Trump’s new stance on digital assets is helping him garner support from influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry. Venture capitalists like Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, as well as the Winklevoss twins, founders of the Gemini exchange, have rallied behind Trump.

Jesse Powell, co-founder of the Kraken exchange, is also among the notable figures supporting Trump.

These industry leaders have expressed frustration with the Biden administration’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation, particularly the actions of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler.

Gensler has led a crackdown on the sector, launching investigations and lawsuits against several major crypto companies, including Coinbase and Binance.

Trump’s Promise to ‘Free’ the Crypto Industry

During a speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Trump vowed to make the US a “bitcoin superpower” and to fire Gensler on his first day in office if elected. His remarks were met with resounding applause from the audience of crypto enthusiasts.

His supporters within the industry hope his leadership will foster a more favourable regulatory environment for digital assets.

Crypto Industry’s Growing Political Influence

The cryptocurrency industry is increasingly flexing its political muscles, raising significant sums of money to back sympathetic candidates.

The sector’s frustrations with the Biden administration have led to the formation of powerful lobbying groups, which have been campaigning against the SEC’s regulatory stance.

Trump’s campaign has been quick to tap into this support. He has accepted donations in cryptocurrency and has positioned himself as a strong advocate for the industry.

His vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, also holds a substantial investment in Bitcoin, further aligning the Republican ticket with the crypto community.

Concerns About Trump’s Motivations

Not everyone in the crypto space is convinced by Trump’s newfound support for digital assets. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed concerns about the self-interested motivations behind the industry’s backing of Trump.

He argued that political candidates might simply cater to the crypto sector for financial gain.

Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that Trump’s pro-crypto stance could be more about securing donations than a genuine commitment to the sector’s future.

The Road Ahead

As the US election approaches, Trump’s embrace of cryptocurrency is sure to play a key role in his campaign.

His pro-crypto rhetoric, combined with support from key industry figures, positions him as a candidate with the potential to reshape the regulatory landscape for digital assets.

However, it remains to be seen whether his promises will translate into concrete action should he return to the White House. While Trump’s stance has won him support within the industry, sceptics question whether his pro-crypto policies will hold firm once he is in office.

Trump’s promotion of World Liberty Financial emphasises his strategy of aligning with the digital asset sector. Certainly, he is betting on its growing influence in both the financial world and the political arena.

