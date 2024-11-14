Big Joke’s fight for reinstatement ends as the Supreme Court dismisses his petition, marking the end of his career in the Royal Thai Police amid corruption and money laundering allegations. The case exposed deep systemic issues within the police force.

The Administrative Division of the Supreme Court dealt the final blow to the once bright and promising career of the former Deputy National Police Chief on Wednesday. In effect, the court justices, at a plenary session, dismissed his petition for protection. The former top cop had sought an order suspending his removal from the Royal Thai Police on April 18th. Previously, the order had been signed by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, upheld by the Police Commission, and even endorsed by the King. It came after General Surachate was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on April 2nd. The case has raised disturbing and unanswered questions about factionalism and corruption within the police.

General Surachate Hakparn, known as ‘Big Joke,’ once one of Thailand’s most recognised police figures, now faces a major career setback. On November 13, 2024, the Supreme Administrative Court dismissed his petition for temporary protection. This ruling effectively ends his efforts to return to the Royal Thai Police after his removal from office on April 18, 2024.

The case against General Surachate has been unfolding for months, with accusations ranging from involvement in online gambling to money laundering.

Surachate dismissed after serious allegations of corruption, misconduct and legal battles within police

Surachate, once seen as a pillar of law enforcement, was dismissed after serious allegations of misconduct and corruption. These charges led to a series of legal battles, drawing public attention to the corruption within Thailand’s police force.

In effect, General Surachate was seeking an order on Wednesday to suspend his removal from the force on April 18 last year.

Previously, the present National Police Commissioner, General Kittirat Phanphet, when serving as interim police chief, had issued such an order and had it co-signed by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The sequence of events that led to Surachate’s dismissal began on March 20, 2024.

Following a highly publicised meeting between then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Surachate, the Prime Minister ordered both Surachate and former police chief General Torsak Sukwimol to be suspended.

Suspension of Surachate and Torsak Sukwimol due to internal conflicts within the police force in Thailand

The two were assigned to the Prime Minister’s Office as part of an effort to resolve internal conflicts within the police force. Surachate’s legal troubles didn’t end with his suspension.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) took up his case on March 4, 2024, accepting allegations of his involvement in a major online gambling operation, linked to the illegal BNKMaster website.

However, police at the local Bangkok Tao Poon Police Station subsequently continued to prosecute a case against General Surachate.

This was despite the case being taken up in principle by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). However, the paperwork was not fully signed off by the National Police Commissioner’s office at the time.

Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Surachate over money laundering charges linked to gambling

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued by the Criminal Court sitting on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok for money laundering offences. That was April 2nd last.

Surachate had denied all charges, claiming they were politically motivated and aimed at preventing his promotion to police chief.

He insisted the accusations were false and part of a broader campaign to undermine his career. The allegations of corruption linked to Surachate first surfaced when police raided his residence in Rangsit, Bangkok, on September 25, 2023. Indeed, it was just days before his expected elevation to police chief.

During the raid, investigators claimed to have uncovered evidence connecting Surachate to illegal activities. In particular, his alleged role in operating online gambling websites.

The ongoing investigation led to multiple arrests and pointed to Surachate as a central figure in the operation. Significantly, General Surachate has always questioned this investigation.

In effect, he claimed it was a determined campaign to remove him from the police. In short, a campaign by rival groups within the police.

NACC confirms investigation into ‘Bog Joke’ and associates, despite his claims of fabricated charges

As the investigation progressed, the NACC confirmed that Surachate and several associates were under investigation for their roles in the illicit gambling ring.

Despite his insistence that the charges were fabricated, the commission voted to accept the case on March 4, 2024.

At the time, Big Joke welcomed this development as he felt the case against him had to be adjudicated by an outside party.

After that, Surachate’s removal from office was confirmed by the National Police Commission in June and August of 2024. The commission voted unanimously to uphold the dismissal, declaring it lawful.

Despite appealing to both the Police Ethics Protection Commission (P.E.P.C.) and the Police Commission (P.C.C.), Surachate’s efforts to reverse the decision failed. On August 15, 2024, His Majesty the King officially endorsed the decision to remove him from his position.

Surachate’s final attempt to return to police post fails as Supreme Administrative Court dismisses his petition

In a last-ditch effort to return to his post, Surachate filed a petition with the Supreme Administrative Court, seeking temporary protection to reinstate him pending the resolution of the case.

However, on November 13, the court dismissed his petition, effectively ending his police career. The court’s ruling brought an end to a lengthy legal battle that had become a public spectacle.

Surachate’s fight for reinstatement highlighted allegations of deep-seated corruption and infighting that have plagued Thailand’s police force. The case against Surachate is more than just about one police officer.

It sheds light on suspected systemic corruption within the Royal Thai Police. The online gambling operation, involving high-ranking officers, is only the tip of the iceberg. Public outcry has called for widespread reforms within the police force, as the NACC and others continue to investigate the disturbing claims.

Surachate’s legal issues spark wider calls for police reform and greater accountability within the force

Surachate’s legal troubles have also attracted attention due to the involvement of other figures, including disgraced lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd. Sittra, who had pursued claims of police corruption, was arrested last week in a separate fraud case.

The fallout from Surachate’s case has sparked demands for greater accountability within the Royal Thai Police. With the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling, General Surachate Hakparn’s career in the huge police force is effectively over.

Once seen as a potential future leader, his career was, in effect derailed by accusations of corruption and criminal activity.

Big Joke now faces a potential criminal prosecution, including charges of money laundering linked to illegal online gambling. His once-promising legacy now appears to be challenged.

Surachate’s case exposes corruption and factionalism within the Royal Thai Police, raising troubling questions

The story of General Surachate has captivated Thailand. It is unprecedented in its scope. A report commissioned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in June confirmed widespread factionalism and turmoil within the Royal Thai Police.

The findings were presented by a panel chaired by Chatchai Promlert, a former senior civil servant. This saga also involves complex interactions between power, politics, and law enforcement.

It has raised disturbing questions, many of which remain unanswered.

