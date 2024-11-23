Social activist charged under Computer Crime Act over ฿8.2B crypto transfer claim tied to Icon arrests. Founder of ‘Sai Mai Must Survive’ denies allegations. Additionally, he faces a defamation lawsuit as Icon Group scandal deepens with 9,000 complaints and ฿2.9B in losses.

On Friday, the founder and key figure behind a popular Facebook social activism page found himself the subject of an arrest warrant. Subsequently, he was charged by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) with an offence under the 2007 Computer Crime Act. Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, in October, had brought forward a witness alleging a massive ฿8.2 billion cryptocurrency off-shore transfer before the high-profile Icon Group arrests on Wednesday, October 16. Despite an urgent investigation into the claim by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), police later dismissed the report as having no basis. On Friday, before his arrest and questioning by police, Mr. Ekkapop emphasised that his intentions were benign. In addition, he stressed that had no other connection to the controversial case.

The founder of a popular Facebook page and social activist was interviewed and charged by police on Friday. Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert became the latest casualty of the fallout from the massive Icon Group scandal, which has set off a wave of accusations and counter-accusations within the legal process.

Mr. Ekkapop was the subject of an arrest warrant approved earlier by the Criminal Court in Bangkok before he met investigators of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) at 3 p.m. on Friday.

He faces a charge under the 2007 Computer Crime Act for inputting false information into a computer system.

Activist denies any personal involvement or economic benefit in the Icon Group controversy

The charge carries a potential jail term of up to two years. On Friday, Mr. Ekkapop insisted that he had acted at all times with good intentions.

Indeed, the activist confirmed that he personally knew none of the actors in the increasingly complex legal saga, nor had he ever received any economic benefit.

On his way to meet investigators, Mr. Ekkapop further stated that he did not wish to criticise the legal actions against him but would cooperate with the justice process.

Essentially, Mr. Ekkapop is being prosecuted for publishing information based on a witness account who had submitted a report to the police after the high-profile arrest of 18 Icon Group bosses on October 16th.

In short, he provided police with information regarding an alleged large cryptocurrency transfer. This was reported as being made hours before the arrest of Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul. In turn, that arrest triggered a wave of arrests by police on the same day. In short, a massive police operation moved to suppress the Icon Group’s activities on the basis of fraud and running a pyramid scheme. Significantly, the page also published this news to its readers. It included details of the cryptocurrency transactions, including the nature of coins used.

Ministry dismisses claims linked to ฿8.2 billion crypto transfer reported by Sai Mai Must Survive page

Afterwards, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry also confirmed that the claims made by Mr. Ekkapop were being investigated by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). Subsequently, however, no basis was found for the supposition.

Therefore, Mr. Ekkapop is facing prosecution. The Sai Mai Must Survive page was founded in Bangkok in 2019.



Initially, it was designed to help people in the Sai Mai area of the city, particularly to liaise in situations between the law and society—for instance, people subject to injustice who are too afraid to speak out.

The page has over 110,000 followers and has expanded its reach well beyond Bangkok.

Undoubtedly, this case is bound to resurface concerns among media professionals. In short, anxiety over the use of the Computer Crime Act by authorities in this way. The draconian act was introduced by a junta regime in 2007 and was subsequently updated by another junta in 2017.

Controversial Computer Crime Act criticised for misuse and links to archaic defamation law in Thailand

Essentially, it was proposed as a law to protect the nascent digital industry.

However, it has subsequently come to be used on a widespread basis by the Royal Thai Police as a prosecution tool. The law is linked with the country’s archaic defamation laws, which still allow for criminal prosecution on a complaint made to the police.

Before he met with police on Friday, Mr. Ekkapop, a former Bhumjaithai Party election candidate and adviser to the Ministry of the Interior under Anutin Charnvirakul, appeared composed.

However, he revealed that he had organised his financial affairs to be able to post bail.

Afterwards, he was questioned by police for four hours. At the same time, officers later confirmed that he had provided useful information regarding his claims and sources.

Previously, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) deputy chief Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew had suggested that this case ultimately revolves around the intent of the person charged.

In a press briefing afterwards, Mr. Ekkapop revealed that he had been released by officers on his own surety of ฿50,000.

He also defended the people working on his Facebook page, stating that they had tried to properly screen information. In addition, the Sai Mai Must Survive page was only attempting to assist police in investigating this case, which had caused extensive hardship to Thai people.

Ekkapop promises legal action against those who tarnish his name amid lawsuit threats from Icon Group

Furthermore, he also suggested that he would take legal action for defamation against anyone tarnishing his name.

Nonetheless, before Mr. Ekkapop met with police, Mr. Witthayu Kaengngan, the lawyer for Icon Group’s Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, told reporters that the now-incarcerated business tycoon would sue Mr. Ekkapop for ฿100 million.

In addition, Mr. Witthayu claims that many of those who have filed complaints with the police have no basis for doing so.

Specifically, “Boss Paul’s” lawyer claims that some complainants have lost no money and have received what they paid for in full but are taking the opportunity to pursue false cases.

Last weekend, another high-profile figure in the saga, Ms. Kritanong Suwannawong, was taken into custody. The 47-year-old former Icon Group member turned whistleblower is charged with extortion and bribery.

Police confirm 9,000 complaints with ฿2.9 billion losses while financial investigations widen in Icon Group case

After being charged, there was no application for bail, and she was imprisoned at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

In the meantime, a murky political figure identified as “Mr. S” is understood to be under investigation by police. The figure was reportedly linked last week to ฿600,000 received through his mother from the Icon Group.

At the same time, Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul has made it clear that he does not wish to pursue charges against him.

However, police sources suggest this week that the financial trail is much larger, extending to tens of millions of baht. Furthermore, it is thought police will ultimately move against him.

On Friday, police working on the main case confirmed that there are now 9,000 complaints. In summary, a total of over ฿2.9 billion has been reported lost.

Police sought an extension of the detention period for the 18 Icon Group suspects. These include eleven men and seven women. The court granted a 12-day extension, bringing the total to 84 days.

Corruption and inadequate legal framework in Thailand exposed by Icon Group scandal’s murky dealings

Certainly, the murky dealings surrounding the firm before police moved against it are disturbing. As details emerge, they raise questions about the nature of Thai society and corruption. Afterwards, the array of criminal and legal cases arising from it has bewildered most Thai people.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance has already admitted that Thailand’s legal framework is not properly equipped to deal with a case like this.

Finally, Boss Paul’s lawyer, Mr. Witthayu, warned that it would be premature to assume that his client or the Icon Group had committed any wrongdoing at all in this case.

He was speaking on Friday as he outlined plans to sue Mr. Ekkapop. The lawyer said Mr. Ekkapop had also defamed a senior Thai political adviser while linking the scandal to massive underworld dealings. He vehemently insisted such claims are untrue.

“After this, I have consulted with Boss Icon. They will file a defamation lawsuit against the Sai Mai Must Survive page. And will also demand ฿100 million in damages. Whether the Sai Mai Must Survive page will be granted bail during the investigation. I see it as a legal right. I am happy for them. However, my client has never had this opportunity,” said Mr. Witthayu.

He was speaking outside Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok after visiting Mr. Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul.

Further reading:

Key player in the downfall of the Icon Group arrested. Charged with extortion and bribery peddling

No police officer found involved in wrongdoing linked with Icon Group fraud says CIB deputy chief

Icon Group public fraud case raises awkward questions about official corruption and police links

Icon Group paid over ฿10 million to a mysterious woman who had connections with influential figures

Technology Crime Suppression police seeking phone evidence and audio clips in widening Icon Group scandal

Icon Group scandal only beginning as 18 bosses prepare to seek bail. Political connections revealed

Gold couple arrested in police raid on Monday on criminal charges including public fraud and false advertising

Hundreds of billions in drug money laundered through gold shops and used to buy oil on exchange markets

Black Sashimi raids see Nigerian drug kingpin using poor Thai women as drug mules, arrested with 10 others

Sex, drugs and alcohol as Chiang Rai party-goers arrested in the midst of the growing virus emergency

Drug boom with ya ice for sale on Twitter and 24 year old drugs kingpin nabbed with ฿800 million

Thai drug dealers go high tech with online social media accounts the key mode of distribution

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>