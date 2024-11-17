key-player-in-the-downfall-of-the-icon-group-arrested-charged-with-extortion-and-bribery-peddling

Kritanong Suwannawong, once seen as a whistleblower in the Icon Group scandal, has been arrested. She faces charges of extortion, bribery, and misappropriating victim compensation funds. Police are investigating her for exploiting the scandal for personal gain.

Police on Saturday swooped on a residence within a gated community in Pathum Thani to arrest a key player in the scandal surrounding the collapse of the Icon Group sales organisation. For weeks, Ms. Kritanong Suwannawong, also known as Ms. Patch, has been the subject of conjecture and speculation. The 47-year-old woman was formerly a direct sales agent for the direct sales behemoth but later became an activist for its victims. However, according to Crime Suppression Division (CSD) investigators, she subsequently broke the law by extorting direct payments from Icon Group executives and taking a commission from a ฿10 million settlement intended for some victims. Police in particular, are examining Ms. Patch’s claims of influence within the Consumer Protection Police and the government to determine if they have any substance.

Police have arrested Ms. Kritanong Suwannawong, a key figure in the fallout from the Icon Group scandal—a massive pyramid scheme that defrauded 6,000 victims of over ฿1.6 billion.

Ms. Kritanong, 47, is the chairperson of the Online Network Promotion Coordination Centre and a veteran of the direct sales industry.

She initially positioned herself as a whistleblower and advocate for victims of the fraudulent Icon Group scheme, which collapsed in October, leading to the indictment and detention of 18 executives.

Authorities charge Kritanong with extortion, bribery, and misuse of victim compensation funds in the scheme

However, authorities now accuse her of extortion, bribery, and misappropriation of victim compensation funds. Icon Group founder and CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul has insisted that police investigate Ms. Kritanong for her actions earlier this year.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases issued an arrest warrant on Saturday, charging Ms. Kritanong with extortion and acting as a middleman to solicit bribes.

The court reviewed extensive evidence, including bank records, witness testimonies, and voice recordings, that implicate her in financial misconduct.

Police allege that Ms. Kritanong demanded ฿750,000 from Mr. Warathaphon and his close associate, Panjarat Kanokrakthanaphorn, also known as “Boss Pun.”

In return, she promised to dissuade victims of the pyramid scheme from filing additional complaints against the company.

Police reveal financial transactions showing Kritanong took bribes and a cut from victim compensation funds

Investigators revealed that Mr. Warathaphon transferred ฿450,000 to a bank account linked to the Kritanong Anti-Corruption Foundation and later handed over ฿300,000 in cash.

These payments were reportedly made under duress as Ms. Kritanong allegedly threatened to escalate the scandal.

In addition, police accuse Ms. Kritanong of taking a 20% cut from the compensation funds intended for victims. The total compensation of ฿10 million was negotiated under her mediation between Icon Group executives and affected individuals.

The Icon Group, a direct sales company, imploded in October amid allegations of operating an illegal pyramid scheme, leaving thousands of victims financially devastated.

Its top executives, including Mr. Warathaphon and Ms. Panjarat, are currently in custody, facing multiple charges.

Kritanong’s actions after the collapse raise suspicions over her true role as a whistleblower

Before the company’s collapse, Ms. Kritanong was a direct sales agent within the Icon Group network. After the scandal broke, she publicly distanced herself from the company and assumed the whistleblower role. However, police now claim her advocacy was a cover for exploiting the situation to her advantage.

On Saturday, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers arrested Ms. Kritanong at her residence in a gated community in Pathum Thani. Hours before the operation, police increased security in the area.

A team of officers, led by Pol. Col. Mingmontree Siripong, apprehended her and conducted a thorough search of her home for additional evidence.

Ms. Kritanong was taken to the CSD headquarters for questioning. She appeared before the media unmasked and smiling confidently as she was escorted into the building.

Investigators conduct searches at Kritanong’s properties in Bangkok and Pathum Thani for crucial evidence

Prior to her arrest, the Ratchada Criminal Court issued search warrants for other properties linked to Ms. Kritanong in Bangkok and Pathum Thani. Police believe these locations may contain crucial evidence, including financial records and communications.

A significant piece of evidence against Ms. Kritanong is a voice recording provided by a lawyer for the detained Icon Group executives. In the recording, she allegedly demands ฿750,000 from Mr. Warathaphon to suppress further complaints.

Witness testimonies support this claim, with multiple individuals alleging that Ms. Kritanong used her position to intimidate executives and negotiate unlawful payouts.

Witnesses also claim she exploited alleged connections with the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Prime Minister’s Office to lend credibility to her demands.

Initially viewed as a whistleblower advocating for victims, investigators now accuse Ms. Kritanong of leveraging the scandal for personal gain. She reportedly facilitated compensation payouts for victims while secretly taking a share of the recovered funds.

Police expand investigation into Kritanong’s alleged role in minimising public fallout for the Icon Group

Police also believe she worked to minimise public fallout for the Icon Group by striking deals with its executives. Investigators assert these actions further harmed victims who had already suffered significant losses.

The CSD investigation team has been gathering evidence for weeks. Officers have questioned Mr. Warathaphon and Ms. Panjarat at their detention facilities, combining their testimonies with financial records to build a case against Ms. Kritanong.

Authorities are now expanding the investigation to uncover additional financial transactions and potential collaborators. They aim to ensure that all wrongdoers involved in the Icon Group scandal are held accountable.

Kritanong’s dual role as politician and anti-corruption advocate under investigation for misuse of power

Ms. Kritanong also leads the Suvarnabhumi Party, registered in April 2023, which claims to fight corruption and advocate for social justice. She heads the Kritanong Anti-Corruption Foundation, which purports to expose fraudulent practices in the direct sales industry.

Her dual roles as a politician and anti-corruption advocate have drawn scrutiny in light of the allegations. Police are investigating whether her organisational affiliations were used to legitimise her actions.

Ms. Kritanong, if refused bail, may be held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution in Bangkok, alongside seven other detained Icon Group executives.

Police have certainly stated they will oppose any bail request due to the seriousness of the charges. If convicted, she faces lengthy prison terms. The arrest of Ms. Kritanong is a key development in the ongoing investigation into the Icon Group scandal. While she initially positioned herself as a champion for victims, the evidence paints a more complex and troubling picture of her role. Undoubtedly, it potrays a dark and grim view of some aspects of Thai society.

