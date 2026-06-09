Thaksin free after electronic bracelet is removed. Plans to fly to Dubai to see Yingluck at end of June

Thaksin Shinawatra’s EM bracelet has been removed after court-backed royal pardon procedures, clearing him for overseas travel. The former PM is set to fly to Dubai for an eight-month reunion with Yingluck, with more foreign trips planned as a tax fight looms.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to travel abroad for the first time since returning to Thailand after probation officers removed his electronic monitoring bracelet on Tuesday, clearing a final hurdle following his royal pardon. The move paves the way for a trip to Dubai later this month, including a reunion with former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after eight months apart, while a separate tax dispute with the Revenue Department looms as his next legal challenge.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had his electronic monitoring bracelet removed at his Chan Song La residence on Tuesday, clearing the way for overseas travel after months of restrictions.

The move followed the completion of legal procedures linked to a royal pardon. As a result, one of the final conditions attached to his legal status has now been lifted.

Probation officers from the Bangkok Metropolitan Probation Office 1 removed the device at the residence on June 9. Earlier, the Thonburi Criminal Court reviewed the list of individuals granted royal pardons.

Court confirms Thaksin’s pardon status as probation officers remove monitoring bracelet at residence

The court subsequently confirmed that Thaksin’s name was among those eligible. Once that process was completed, probation authorities authorised the final removal of the monitoring device. As part of this, officers attended the residence and carried out the procedure under established regulations.

The development immediately shifted attention to Thaksin’s travel plans. Before the end of June, he is expected to travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The trip is understood to involve personal business.

Afterwards, he is expected to return to Thailand. In addition, information released on Tuesday suggested that further overseas travel is already being planned.

The expected Dubai visit carries significance beyond the travel itself. Thaksin is also expected to meet his sister, former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The reunion would be their first in approximately eight months.

During that period, Yingluck has continued to reside overseas. Consequently, the meeting is expected to be a central part of the trip. According to information released on Tuesday, Thaksin intends to spend time with Yingluck after months apart.

Dubai trip expected as Thaksin prepares for overseas travel and reunion with sister Yingluck Shinawatra

The removal of the bracelet concluded a process involving both the courts and probation authorities. First, the Thonburi Criminal Court reviewed the relevant documentation. Next, officials verified eligibility under the royal pardon arrangements.

Thereafter, Bangkok Metropolitan Probation Office 1 approved the removal. Only then could officers proceed with the final step. Notably, the bracelet was removed at Thaksin’s residence rather than at a court building.

Tuesday’s development represents a significant procedural milestone. Until now, the electronic monitoring requirement has remained in force. However, the completion of the verification process brought that arrangement to an end.

The decision also removed a practical obstacle to international travel. Accordingly, preparations for foreign visits are expected to move ahead quickly.

Since returning to Thailand, Thaksin’s legal status has remained under close public scrutiny. Questions surrounding his sentence and movement restrictions have attracted sustained attention. Each development has generated widespread interest. In turn, the removal of the monitoring device became one of the most closely watched developments in recent weeks.

End of monitoring requirement removes key restriction and reshapes Thaksin’s travel options

On another front, reports pointed to additional travel plans beyond Dubai. London is among the destinations linked to future visits. The British capital has long been associated with the Shinawatra family during periods spent overseas.

Separately, information released on Tuesday referred to planned trips to England in the future. Although no detailed itinerary has been disclosed, preparations appear to be underway.

The timing of the Dubai journey is also significant. It follows immediately after the completion of the legal process surrounding the royal pardon. Therefore, it is expected to become Thaksin’s first overseas trip since the monitoring requirement ended. The visit will also mark his first opportunity to travel abroad without the electronic device in place.

Overseas plans expand beyond Dubai as London emerges among future destinations for travel

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the monitoring arrangement closes a lengthy administrative chapter. The process required court review, official verification and probation approval. Each stage had to be completed before the bracelet could be removed. Once those requirements were satisfied, the final restriction was lifted.

For now, focus remains fixed on the end of June. By then, Thaksin is expected to leave Thailand for Dubai on personal business. During the trip, he is also expected to spend time with Yingluck after eight months apart.

Following his return, additional overseas travel is anticipated. With the monitoring requirement removed and legal procedures complete, preparations for a new period of international travel are now moving forward.

Further reading:

Thaksin faces his latest legal and financial hurdle with Revenue threat to bankrupt him over tax debt

Shock withdrawal of support for charter move shows the new coalition government is already under strain

Former Prime Minister Thaksin gains his full freedom after Royal Pardon to celebrate the Queen’s birthday

Things have changed in politics but Thaksin still faces legal issues including a 17 billion baht tax debt

Just an old man reporting on parole. Ex Premier in Mercedes Maybach reports to local Probation Office in Bangkok

Ex PM Thaksin’s release on Monday already celebrated by supporters and redshirts as he is granted parole

Corrections Department insists Thaksin’s parole in May 11th is entirely lawful and within regulations

Thaksin’s lawyers and family query ankle bracelet stipulation given his age and underlying health issues

Paetongtarn visits her Dad former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra in prison. Says he’s under mental stress