Border tensions have erupted as Hun Sen threatens to reclaim disputed land by force, prompting PM Anutin’s warning from Hanoi. Cambodia denies troop mobilisation and insists peace agreements remain intact despite the dangerous war rhetoric.

Fresh Thai-Cambodian tensions have flared after former Cambodian leader Hun Sen raised the prospect of reclaiming disputed territory by force, drawing a blunt warning from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during his visit to Vietnam. The confrontation has exposed competing messages from Phnom Penh, with Cambodia’s Defence Ministry denying military preparations and reaffirming a commitment to the fragile ceasefire and border agreements reached after the 2025 conflict.

Fresh diplomatic tensions have emerged between Thailand and Cambodia during Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s two-day visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. The renewed friction followed reports of strong remarks from Cambodia’s former Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The veteran Cambodian power broker reportedly stated that disputed territory could be regained through negotiations or, if necessary, through force.

The rhetoric surfaced despite peace agreements reached after the 2025 border conflict. The Thai-Cambodian border remains closed under arrangements following the December 27, 2025 ceasefire. Earlier, both nations endorsed the Joint Statement on the Peace Agreement in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.

Cambodia denies military buildup and reaffirms commitment to border peace agreements with Thailand

Subsequently, the Third Special Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee confirmed continued commitment to the agreed mechanisms.

Against this backdrop, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry moved to counter reports of military preparations. On June 9, General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, issued a public clarification through his personal Facebook page, TEA Seiha/ទៀ សីហា.

He rejected reports from Thai media and some groups claiming Cambodia was abandoning bilateral mechanisms or strengthening forces for an imminent conflict.

Instead, General Tea Seiha insisted Cambodia remained firmly committed to peace. He cited the Kuala Lumpur peace agreement and the December 27 General Border Committee announcement. In addition, he stressed that Cambodia remained committed to every available mechanism between the two countries.

Cambodia rejects force as Anutin warns Thailand will defend its sovereignty and territory firmly

Notably, the Cambodian minister repeated his government’s position on peaceful negotiations. He said Cambodia hoped both sides would settle remaining disagreements amicably. He also rejected military force and any form of military operation as a means of resolving disputes.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin delivered a direct message from Hanoi. Speaking to reporters at 4:15pm on Tuesday, June 9, he rejected any suggestion that Thailand had violated another country’s sovereignty.

“I would like to reaffirm that Thailand has never invaded or violated the sovereignty of other countries,” Anutin said.

The Prime Minister said Thailand’s position was straightforward and unchanged. The kingdom would not allow any country to encroach upon its sovereignty or territorial integrity. As part of this position, he said Thailand’s actions were solely intended to defend its territory and national interests.

“I believe anyone thinking of encroaching on Thailand or using force against Thailand should think very carefully,” he added.

Anutin says the Hanoi handshake with Hun Manet was a diplomatic courtesy, not a political signal

When reporters asked whether the statement was intended as a threat, Anutin responded with humour. He replied, “They wouldn’t dare.”

Separately, Cambodian media focused on images showing Anutin shaking hands with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during events in Vietnam. The photographs prompted speculation over possible political discussions between the two leaders.

However, Anutin dismissed those suggestions and described the meeting as routine diplomatic protocol. He explained that leaders customarily greet each other before entering official ceremonies.

“If we don’t shake hands, what should we shake instead?” Anutin asked.

The Prime Minister stressed that no bilateral discussions had taken place with Hun Manet. Moreover, he said there had been no talks on political issues. The encounter was limited to a formal greeting between two national leaders.

On another front, Anutin reflected on the broader diplomatic climate. He said both countries recognised that conditions were not suitable for negotiations. Each side, he suggested, still had domestic matters requiring attention before returning to formal talks.

Thailand and Cambodia maintain ceasefire mechanisms as tensions remain sensitive after Hanoi talks

Meanwhile, the public exchanges revealed contrasting messages emerging from Cambodia. Hun Sen’s reported remarks suggested a tougher position over disputed territory. By contrast, General Tea Seiha’s official statement emphasised existing peace agreements and established diplomatic channels.

For now, the ceasefire arrangements remain in force. Likewise, the mechanisms established through the Kuala Lumpur agreement and the General Border Committee remain active.

Thailand continues to describe its border measures as defensive. Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, meanwhile, maintains that disputes should be settled peacefully through agreed processes.

The developments in Hanoi showed that diplomatic relations remain highly sensitive despite formal commitments to peace. Nevertheless, both governments publicly continue to recognise the mechanisms designed to prevent a renewed military confrontation.

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