PM’s visit to Hanoi strikes a new message of closer ties and partnership between Thailand and Vietnam

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi for a high-stakes push to deepen Thailand-Vietnam ties, launching talks on trade, investment, parliamentary cooperation and regional diplomacy as both countries mark 50 years of relations and strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi on Monday to accelerate Thailand’s deepening partnership with Vietnam, opening a series of meetings with senior political leaders, lawmakers and business executives as both governments push to convert a newly upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into stronger trade, investment and political cooperation. The visit, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, places economic ties, parliamentary engagement and regional diplomacy at centre stage ahead of further discussions at the ASEAN Future Forum and a major Thailand-Vietnam investment gathering.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi on Monday and immediately launched a programme of political and economic meetings aimed at deepening ties with Vietnam. The visit comes during the 50th anniversary year of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It also follows the recent elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, landed at Noi Bai International Airport at 10am on June 8. He was welcomed by Nguyen Dinh Khang, Vietnam’s Minister of Ethnicity and Religious Affairs, acting as honorary minister for the visit.

Within hours, the Prime Minister had begun meetings with business leaders and senior political figures.

Prime Minister opens Hanoi visit with business talks and economic cooperation agenda on arrival

As part of this, he met Thai private-sector representatives operating in Vietnam. He also witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between businesses from both countries.

The session focused on commercial opportunities and expanding economic links. Thai companies were able to outline their experiences and discuss prospects in the Vietnamese market.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister met Vietnamese private-sector representatives. The discussions centred on trade, investment and economic cooperation. Participants exchanged views on strengthening commercial ties and improving economic connectivity. They also explored opportunities for future cooperation between the two economies.

In parallel, officials highlighted the growing importance of business engagement within the broader relationship. Economic cooperation has become a central pillar of Thailand-Vietnam ties. Monday’s meetings reflected that priority.

The focus later shifted from commerce to politics. At 4.30pm, Mr Anutin paid a courtesy call on Tran Thanh Minh, President of Vietnam’s National Assembly. The meeting took place at the Hoa Sen Meeting Room within the National Assembly complex in Hanoi.

National Assembly meeting shifts focus towards political ties and expanding legislative cooperation

According to government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek, the discussions centred on legislative cooperation, parliamentary exchanges and political relations. Both sides reviewed existing cooperation and examined opportunities for further engagement.

Notably, the Prime Minister used the meeting to extend an official invitation to the National Assembly President. He invited the Vietnamese leader to visit Thailand during celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Mr Anutin also thanked the Vietnamese side for its warm reception. The discussions then turned to the long history connecting the two countries. Both sides noted that relations extend beyond the formal diplomatic relationship established five decades ago.

Historically, Thailand once served as a residence for President Ho Chi Minh. Today, three memorials dedicated to him remain in the kingdom. Those sites continue to symbolise longstanding links between the two nations.

Historical links and Ho Chi Minh legacy highlighted during discussions on enduring bilateral ties

Separately, both sides highlighted the role of the Vietnamese community in Thailand’s Northeast. A significant number of Vietnamese people have settled there over many decades. Officials described the community as an important bridge between the two countries. Their presence continues to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Against that backdrop, both leaders welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations. They expressed satisfaction that Thailand and Vietnam have elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also welcomed action plans intended to translate that upgrade into practical cooperation.

Attention then turned to parliamentary affairs. The National Assembly President expressed satisfaction with the close relationship between the two legislatures. He also welcomed the regular exchange of parliamentary visits. Those contacts have become a consistent feature of bilateral engagement.

For his part, Mr Anutin proposed several measures to deepen legislative cooperation. These included advancing the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Thailand’s House of Representatives and Vietnam’s National Assembly.

Parliamentary friendship groups and formal agreements seen as tools to deepen legislative ties

On another front, he highlighted the role of the Thai-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group. The Prime Minister said existing parliamentary mechanisms should be used more extensively. He argued that regular exchanges can strengthen institutional links and support wider bilateral cooperation.

Current parliamentary developments were also discussed. Elections are underway to fill vacant positions. Further parliamentary exchanges are planned in the coming period. Representatives are expected to continue building contacts through formal legislative channels.

Beyond bilateral matters, the two sides reviewed cooperation within multilateral parliamentary organisations. Thailand and Vietnam regularly coordinate positions through the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Through those organisations, lawmakers exchange views on regional and international issues. Parliamentary diplomacy has become an increasingly important component of regional cooperation. Both countries continue to participate actively in those forums.

Thailand and Vietnam coordinate parliamentary positions through regional and global institutions

The conversation also extended beyond parliamentary matters. Political party engagement formed another part of the agenda. Mr Anutin proposed stronger interaction between Vietnam’s Communist Party and Thailand’s political parties.

In response, he welcomed Vietnam’s invitation for representatives of Thai political parties to attend the ASEAN Future Forum. The event opens in Hanoi on June 9 and will gather political leaders and policymakers from across the region.

The Prime Minister indicated that broader political engagement can complement government-to-government cooperation. It can also strengthen mutual understanding between political institutions.

Political party exchanges and ASEAN Future Forum participation broaden diplomatic engagement

Elsewhere in the discussions, attention turned to issues affecting citizens in both countries. Mr Anutin said Thailand and Vietnam share similar aspirations and concerns. He said people in both countries seek safety and security for their lives and property. They also seek opportunities for self-improvement, higher incomes and better living standards.

With that in mind, the Prime Minister said both legislatures can benefit from exchanging knowledge and experience. Such cooperation could help both countries improve policy outcomes and public services.

The Hanoi meetings form part of a wider diplomatic mission. Throughout the visit, Mr Anutin is meeting senior Vietnamese leaders and major private-sector representatives. The programme combines political engagement with economic outreach.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister’s schedule remains packed. On Tuesday morning, he will attend the opening ceremony of the third ASEAN Future Forum. Regional leaders are expected to discuss challenges facing Southeast Asia. They will also exchange views on opportunities for future cooperation.

Prime Minister prepares for ASEAN Future Forum and further economic talks in Vietnam

Later on Tuesday, Mr Anutin will attend the Thailand-Vietnam Investment and Business Forum organised by Thailand’s Board of Investment. The event is designed to promote trade, investment and economic connectivity between the two countries.

At the same time, the Prime Minister will hold additional discussions with leading Vietnamese business representatives. Those meetings will focus on expanding commercial cooperation and identifying new investment opportunities.

Taken together, the meetings in Hanoi illustrate the broad scope of modern Thailand-Vietnam relations. Economic engagement remains a priority.

Parliamentary cooperation continues to expand. Political contacts are also becoming more frequent. During this anniversary year, both governments are seeking to convert stronger diplomatic ties into practical cooperation across multiple sectors.

Further reading:

Cultural and economic ties in focus during last week’s state visit as Vietnam rapidly gains on Thailand

Vietnam’s President visits King and Queen at Dusit Palace in Bangkok. Five decades of ties celebrated

Business chiefs warn of worst year for the economy in 30 years. Vietnam on track to overtake Thailand

Political parties are getting serious about Thailand’s lack of babies problem with new policies unveiled

By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling

Thailand in crisis as population declined by over 500k over the last four years according to the latest data

Thailand’s days of GDP growth in excess of 5% may be a thing of the past as it has grown too old

Cabinet in pension move as the number of working Thais to over 60s is set to half in 20 years

Thailand- the first large country with a fertility problem yet without wealth to easily fund healthcare for the old

Inequality has been rising in Thailand since 2015 as the kingdom becomes officially an aged society in 2021

Outlook for the Thai economy is bleak and will get bleaker due to its rapidly ageing population – biggest issue