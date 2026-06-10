Civil society groups launch move to push a public amendment option over fears of ‘blue regime’ charter

Thailand’s constitutional battle intensifies as activists launch a 50,000-signature campaign against Bhumjaithai-backed reform plans, warning of a “blue regime” and threatening a Vote No revolt in a looming parliamentary showdown over the nation’s future charter.

Thailand’s struggle over its constitutional future has entered a critical new phase as civil society groups challenge a parliamentary reform process they fear could preserve the influence of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party’s political network. Ahead of a pivotal July debate, activists led by iLaw’s ConforAll network are seeking 50,000 signatures for a rival public amendment proposal calling for a fully elected Constitutional Drafting Assembly and warning of a “Vote No” campaign if the final plan creates what they describe as a “blue regime” model of constitutional control linked to the legacy of the 2017 Constitution.

Thailand’s struggle over constitutional reform has entered a decisive new phase as civil society groups challenge the process now advancing in parliament. The confrontation follows a political split over how the country should select the people responsible for writing a new charter.

Recently, lawmakers from the Kla Tham Party and the ruling Bhumjaithai Party withdrew from a constitutional amendment proposal promoted by the Pheu Thai Party. The proposal would have opened the selection process to greater public participation.

The disagreement comes as debate continues over Thailand’s 2017 Constitution, introduced under the junta administration of General Prayut Chan-o-cha between 2016 and 2017. Although voters approved the charter in a referendum, the military government allowed only tightly controlled discussion before the public vote.

Critics fear Bhumjaithai’s constitutional plans could create a blue regime as ConforAll responds

Consequently, critics have long argued that the constitution has constrained political development and created barriers to economic progress. Now, attention has shifted to the shape and authority of the next constitutional drafting process.

Following the February 8 referendum, momentum for constitutional reform increased across the political spectrum. However, several pro-democracy groups fear the process could produce another charter designed to maintain the existing balance of political power.

In particular, concerns have focused on the ruling Bhumjaithai Party’s constitutional proposals. Critics argue that the plans could create a constitutional drafting mechanism dominated by a political network they describe as the “blue regime.”

In response, the People’s Constitution Drafting Network, known as ConforAll, has launched its own constitutional campaign. The network is led by the Internet for People’s Law Project, or iLaw, together with constitutional activists and campaign groups.

ConforAll launches a 50,000-signature campaign seeking a fully elected Constitutional Drafting Assembly

On Tuesday, June 9, ConforAll representatives travelled to parliament to formally begin the public process. Mr Natchapakorn Nammuang, iLaw’s project manager, and Ms Passaravalee Thanakiwibulphol, a leader of the Constitutional Campaign Network, submitted their declaration of intent to Deputy House Speaker Lertsak Pattanachaikul.

The initiative seeks 50,000 public signatures to support a people’s constitutional amendment proposal. As part of this effort, an online signature platform will open on June 12. The organisers expect to achieve their target within one month.

According to Mr Natchapakorn, the proposal is designed to create a Constitutional Drafting Assembly made entirely of elected representatives. The proposed body would contain two categories of members.

Firstly, provincial representatives would be elected to reflect local communities throughout Thailand. Secondly, party-list representatives would provide participation from different social groups and address diverse public concerns.

Proposed assembly would control constitution drafting and appoint a committee before referendum vote

Moreover, the Constitutional Drafting Assembly would control the complete framework for writing the new constitution. It would also appoint a 35-member drafting committee. Twenty-five members would come from the assembly, while ten would be outside experts.

Once the drafting process concludes, the proposed charter would return to the assembly for approval. Afterwards, the public would make the final decision through a national referendum.

Separately, Mr Natchapakorn said the digital signature system would simplify parliamentary verification procedures. He estimated the checking process would require fewer than 45 days after submission of the complete proposal.

At the same time, ConforAll has strongly opposed constitutional amendment proposals from coalition parties, especially those linked to Bhumjaithai. Mr Natchapakorn argued that the coalition’s approach conflicts with what activists regard as fundamental democratic principles.

ConforAll warns of a Vote No campaign against any blue Constitutional Drafting Assembly created

He warned against creating a Constitutional Drafting Assembly through predetermined selection mechanisms. Such a structure, he said, would resemble concerns previously raised about the current Senate.

“We do not want a blue Senate, and we do not want a blue Constitutional Drafting Assembly appointed through predetermined selections,” Mr Natchapakorn said.

Furthermore, he said civil society groups were prepared to campaign for a “Vote No” result if the final parliamentary amendment created what they called a “blue regime” constitutional body.

Deputy Speaker receives petition as parliament prepares for key constitutional debate in early July

On another front, Deputy House Speaker Lertsak welcomed the public initiative and said citizen participation in constitutional reform was an encouraging development.

After receiving the declaration, Mr Lertsak said he would forward the matter to Parliament Speaker Wan Muhammad Nor Matha according to parliamentary procedures. He also confirmed that the public could immediately start collecting signatures.

Notably, parliament will review the completed proposal once it is submitted. The legislature will verify the details before placing the amendment on its formal agenda.

The constitutional dispute is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as parliament prepares to consider amendment proposals in early July. Meanwhile, questions remain over whether parliamentary leaders should wait for the people’s draft before moving forward.

Final parliamentary decision will determine the path of public and coalition constitution plans ahead

When asked whether the agenda should be delayed, Mr Natchapakorn said the decision belonged to the Speaker of Parliament.

For now, the competing proposals reveal two sharply different approaches to constitutional reform. ConforAll is seeking a Constitutional Drafting Assembly elected entirely by the public. By contrast, it rejects coalition proposals that it says could produce a politically controlled “blue” drafting body.

The immediate objective for the network is to secure 50,000 verified signatures. If successful, its amendment proposal will enter the parliamentary process alongside other constitutional initiatives.

Ultimately, the coming parliamentary debate will determine the next stage of Thailand’s constitutional rewrite and the mechanism used to produce the country’s future charter.

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