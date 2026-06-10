Man with a helmet busy taking out cash at an ATM led police on Monday to uncover a Chinese scam effort

Teen courier caught with ฿607,000 in cash and four ATM cards during Bangkok ATM stop. The 19-year-old says a Chinese handler paid him just ฿1,000 per withdrawal as police trace a suspected call centre scam network and hunt the mastermind.

A routine police patrol in Bangkok on Monday stumbled upon a suspected call centre money operation after officers stopped a helmeted teenager and discovered ฿607,000 in cash, four ATM cards and a trail leading to an unidentified Chinese organiser. The 19-year-old admitted carrying out repeated withdrawals since April but insisted he was only a courier paid ฿1,000 per run as police move to identify victims, trace the accounts and hunt those behind the wider network.

A routine police patrol in Bangkok has become a major fraud investigation after officers discovered ฿607,000 in cash hidden on a 19-year-old man and his motorcycle. However, the teenager insisted he was merely a courier and claimed he received only ฿1,000 for each cash withdrawal.

The dramatic discovery happened at around 3.30 pm on Monday, June 8, near Soi Ramkhamhaeng 51/3. At that moment, Huamark Police officers were carrying out normal patrol duties in the area. They spotted a young man in a red full-face helmet repeatedly withdrawing cash from a Krungsri Ayutthaya Bank ATM.

Notably, his behaviour immediately caught the officers’ attention. They moved closer and questioned the teenager beside a red and black Honda Scoopy i motorcycle carrying Bangkok registration 2KhTh 8474, which was parked at the entrance to the soi.

Police find four ATM cards and ฿607,000 cash hidden on a teenager and his Honda motorcycle in Bangkok

The first search uncovered a suspicious collection of cash and bank cards. Officers found ฿107,000 in his trouser pockets. In addition, they recovered four ATM cards and an iPhone 13 from his possession.

The ATM cards were registered to Ms Lakkana Silrak, Mr Natchanon Asawaprasit, Mr Prasittichai Chanchoo and Mr Nanthiya Chanchoo. Meanwhile, officers continued examining the Honda motorcycle parked nearby.

Under the seat, police uncovered another huge cache of money. The hidden stash contained ฿500,000 in cash. As a result, the total amount seized climbed to ฿607,000.

The teenager was identified as Mr Patchara, 19, from Mae Fah Luang District in Chiang Rai Province. Afterwards, officers transferred him and all seized evidence to investigators at Huamark Police Station.

Teen says Chinese man paid ฿1,000 per withdrawal as police probe alleged call centre scam network

The investigation came under the supervision of Pol. Col. Prasopchok Iamphinit, Superintendent of Huamark Police Station. Furthermore, Pol. Lt. Col. Nattawat Tararak, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Bampen Namchawi, Chief of Investigation, joined the case.

During questioning, Mr Patchara told investigators that an unidentified Chinese man had given him the four ATM cards. According to his statement, he withdrew cash and later handed every baht to the man.

In return, the teenager said he received ฿1,000 for each completed job. Moreover, he admitted carrying out similar withdrawals several times since April.

Investigators believe the transactions were connected to a call centre scam operation. Nevertheless, no arrest warrants had yet been issued against the four account holders.

Police explained that victims may still be filing complaints. Consequently, the cases may not yet have entered the warrant system.

As part of the next stage, investigators will contact all four ATM card owners. They will be questioned about how their cards reached Mr Patchara.

Police hunt Chinese suspect and urge victims to come forward in widening fraud investigation case

Separately, police are searching for the Chinese national who allegedly controlled the withdrawals. Detectives believe his questioning could reveal other members of the suspected criminal network.

On another front, officers appealed to possible victims to come forward. Anyone who transferred money into accounts under the four names was asked to contact Huamark Police Station investigators.

Such information could help trace the money trail and identify further victims. Meanwhile, all seized evidence remains under police control, including the cash, the ATM cards, the iPhone 13 and the Honda Scoopy i motorcycle.

At this stage, no charges had yet been filed against Mr Patchara. In parallel, investigators continued tracing financial records and pursuing the Chinese suspect as the call centre scam probe widened.

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