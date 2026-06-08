Police probe death of German man living in Thailand found at home on Sunday. Note found with the body

German programmer Frank Wolk, 59, was found dead in a chair with a nitrogen tank and a plastic bag over his head after a frantic family search. Police recovered a chilling note and are now reconstructing his final hours as forensic tests continue.

A frantic search inside a Pathum Thani home ended in a grim discovery on Sunday when family members found German programmer Frank Wolk, 59, dead in a chair with a plastic bag over his head connected to a nitrogen tank. Police also recovered a note bearing the stark message: “Whoever finds me — I do not want anyone to help me.” Now detectives are piecing together the final hours of the long-term resident in Thailand, examining calls made shortly before his death and awaiting forensic results that could unlock the mystery surrounding the case.

A German programmer was found dead inside his Pathum Thani home on Sunday morning after his family launched a frantic search through the house. When they finally located him, Frank Wolk, 59, was sitting motionless in a chair.

A plastic bag covered his head. It was connected to a nitrogen tank. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The grim discovery was made at about 11:32 a.m. at the family’s two-storey home in Mueang Ek village, Soi Ek Burapha 2, in the Lak Hok subdistrict of Mueang Pathum Thani district. Wolk was found inside a former servant’s room on the ground floor.

German programmer found dead with nitrogen tank as note and family search triggers police inquiry

In response to the report, officers from Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station rushed to the scene. Pol. Maj. Namchok Duangsuwan led the investigation. Ministry of Justice forensic specialists also attended. Volunteer rescue workers joined them at the property.

Inside the room, investigators found a note. The message was later translated by police. It read: “Whoever finds me — I do not want anyone to help me.” Officers secured the note as evidence. They also photographed the room and documented the scene.

According to police, Wolk’s wife, Kanya Wolk, said her husband appeared normal earlier that morning. Nothing unusual had attracted attention inside the family home. However, events took a sudden turn when their daughter came downstairs to do laundry. She could not find her father anywhere in the house.

As a result, family members began searching room by room. They checked different areas of the property. Eventually, the daughter entered the former servant’s room. There she found Wolk seated in a chair and unresponsive.

Police trace programmer’s final hours after family says nothing appeared wrong before death

Emergency personnel were called immediately. Nevertheless, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notably, investigators found no indication from family members that anything appeared wrong beforehand. Kanya told police that her husband was a German national who had lived in Thailand for more than a decade. He worked as a programmer and carried out his duties from home.

By all accounts provided to police, Wolk lived a quiet life. He preferred staying indoors and rarely ventured out. Kanya described him as an introverted person who spent much of his time at home.

Separately, detectives began reconstructing his final 24 hours. Their inquiries revealed that Wolk had spent considerable time on the telephone the previous day. He made lengthy calls to relatives in Germany. He also spoke with a friend in Thailand.

Calls to Germany and Thailand examined as detectives build a timeline and review the scene for evidence

As part of this inquiry, officers contacted those individuals. So far, police say neither relatives nor the friend reported any concerns. Likewise, no problems were raised during the conversations. Investigators found no reports of disputes, distress or unusual behaviour from the information gathered.

Meanwhile, forensic teams continued their examination of the room where the body was found. They inspected the nitrogen tank, the plastic bag and other items recovered at the scene. In parallel, detectives interviewed family members and reviewed evidence collected from the house.

On another front, officers worked to establish a detailed timeline of Wolk’s final movements. Investigators are examining witness statements alongside forensic findings. The note discovered at the scene is expected to form part of that review.

Body sent for post-mortem examination as investigators await answers in Pathum Thani death

Following the examination, forensic officials authorised the removal of the body. It was then transferred to the Ministry of Justice’s forensic institute. There, specialists will conduct a full post-mortem examination.

The autopsy is expected to determine the official cause of death. In addition, it may provide investigators with further information about the circumstances surrounding the case.

For now, police have not released additional findings. Even so, the investigation remains active. Authorities continue reviewing evidence recovered from the property. Detectives are also compiling statements and examining forensic results as they become available.

At present, no timetable has been announced for the completion of the post-mortem examination. Until then, the death of the German programmer remains under investigation by Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station and Ministry of Justice forensic officials.

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