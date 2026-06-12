Thailand enters 15 days of mourning for Princess Bajrakitiyabha as PM Anutin confirms life will continue. Concerts and festivals can proceed but must begin with silence, while flags fall, officials mourn and a 100-day royal funeral programme begins.

Thailand has entered 15 days of official mourning following the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 47, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordering nationwide tributes, lowered flags and an extensive programme of royal ceremonies. Yet the country will not come to a standstill. Businesses, concerts and festivals may continue, provided all public events begin with a moment of silence before a 100-day period of funeral prayers and royal rites for the King’s eldest child.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that concerts, festivals and public events can continue during Thailand’s official mourning period for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

However, all such gatherings must begin with a moment of silence to honour the late princess. He said the public understood the need for respectful conduct during the national period of mourning.

Speaking after a special Cabinet meeting at 11 a.m. on June 12, Anutin said preparations for royal ceremonies were the only agenda item. Accordingly, he directed ministries and relevant agencies to provide full support. Officials were instructed to ensure the best possible care for the public attending royal events.

Cabinet observes royal mourning as Thailand orders flags lowered and officials begin 15-day mourning period

Earlier that morning, Anutin led Cabinet ministers in a moment of silence before the meeting commenced. The tribute honoured Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavadi, Krom Luang Rajasarinisiripatcharamaha Vajrarajathida. Cabinet members attended in full mourning attire and expressed gratitude for the princess’s royal kindness.

Meanwhile, the government declared a 15-day official mourning period beginning on June 12. Government offices, state enterprises, state agencies and educational institutions must lower flags to half-staff nationwide.

Likewise, civil servants, government officials and state enterprise employees must observe the mourning period.

Government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the Cabinet approved the measures following the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement confirming the princess’s death. In addition, the government ordered all funeral arrangements to proceed with full honours and traditional royal customs.

Anutin says daily life continues while concerts begin with silence during mourning period across Thailand

When asked about the impact on daily life, Anutin said work, livelihoods and income generation should continue normally. Nevertheless, he recognised the widespread grief following the princess’s death. He said the Royal Household Bureau’s statement was clear and that people knew how to conduct themselves appropriately.

The Prime Minister noted that many government bodies were already observing mourning for Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit. As a result, some official practices would naturally continue during the latest mourning period.

Regarding concerts and celebrations, Anutin said they could proceed as they had during previous royal mourning periods. Before any performance begins, organisers must hold a moment of silence. He said, “If we do that, it means we have acknowledged the situation and are behaving appropriately.”

Anutin orders shorter foreign missions as committees prepare extensive royal ceremonies nationwide

Separately, the Prime Minister confirmed that overseas engagements with foreign leaders would continue as scheduled. However, he instructed ministers and agencies to focus strictly on their core missions.

Unrelated activities and unnecessary details must be removed. Consequently, all foreign visits would be shorter and more focused.

On another front, the Cabinet assigned responsibilities for the extensive programme of royal ceremonies. The Office of the Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary will establish a committee chaired by Anutin. The committee will oversee the royal funeral ceremonies and overall preparations.

As part of this, additional committees will manage ceremonial arrangements, public relations, security operations and construction of the royal crematorium.

Ministries coordinate funeral prayers, public tributes and royal crematorium preparations

The Ministry of Culture, through the Fine Arts Department, will supervise ceremonial protocols and the crematorium project.

In parallel, government agencies will organise daily attendance by civil servants during the 100-day funeral prayer period. The Cabinet Secretariat will coordinate ministers attending the prayers. Moreover, the Ministry of Interior and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organise merit-making ceremonies and public tribute activities.

Taken together, the measures launch a nationwide programme of mourning and royal ceremonies following the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha. The government said all arrangements would proceed according to royal tradition and established ceremonial practice.

Further reading:

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