Old timer driven by jealousy over a 15-year-old girl strikes out and then ends his own life in Saraburi

A jealous 60-year-old gardener allegedly shot a mother and her 15-year-old daughter at a Saraburi rental complex before barricading himself during a police siege. The wounded pair survived, but the gunman later turned his weapon on himself as officers closed in.

A quiet Saraburi rental community in central Thailand found itself in the grip of violence on Monday when a 60-year-old gardener shot a mother and her 15-year-old daughter before barricading himself inside a room opposite their home, triggering a tense police siege that ended with his death. Investigators believe jealousy involving the teenager may have driven the attack, while neighbours described a pattern of gifts and attention directed at the girl. The wounded victims escaped and survived, residents rushed to their aid, and police later recovered an illegal firearm after a final gunshot from inside the locked room ended the dramatic standoff.

A 60-year-old gardener shot and injured a mother and her teenage daughter before dying during a police siege in Saraburi on Monday morning.

Police believe jealousy involving the 15-year-old girl may have triggered the violence. However, investigators are continuing to examine the exact motive.

The drama unfolded at a crowded rental complex in Nong Khae district. Rows of rooms faced each other across a narrow lane. Within minutes, the quiet community was thrown into chaos.

Police rush to chaotic rental complex after shooting leaves mother and teenage daughter injured

At 8.10am on June 8, Pol. Lt. Suradech Phodang received a shooting report through the 191 emergency system. The deputy investigator from Nong Khae Police Station immediately headed to the scene.

Joining him were Pol. Lt. Col. Pichai Chaiyakul, forensic officers, medical personnel and Ruam Katanyu Foundation volunteers. By then, frightened residents had already begun gathering outside.

Inside the victims’ rented room, officers found a scene of disorder. Personal belongings were scattered throughout the property. As part of this, investigators began documenting evidence and photographing the room.

The injured victims were identified as 45-year-old Busaba and her 15-year-old daughter. According to police, Busaba suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm. Her daughter was struck in the chest by shrapnel.

Mother and daughter escape bloodied attack and reach safety after desperate dash for help

Notably, both escaped injuries to vital organs. That proved critical in the chaotic moments after the attack.

Neighbours said gunfire shattered the morning calm. In response, residents rushed from nearby rooms to investigate. They found the mother and daughter wounded and covered in blood.

Despite their injuries, both managed to flee the room. Neighbours then guided them towards the entrance of the alley. The pair travelled roughly 70 metres before reaching safety.

At that point, residents organised transport to Nong Khae Hospital. Medical treatment was provided shortly afterwards.

The suspected gunman was identified as Prayong, 60. He lived directly opposite the victims. According to local residents, he had occupied the rental room for about a year.

Armed suspect retreats across the lane and barricades himself as police seal off the complex

As neighbours converged on the scene, Prayong lost any chance of escaping unnoticed. Consequently, he retreated across the lane and locked himself inside his own room.

Police faced an immediate problem. The suspect was believed to remain armed. Therefore, officers avoided a rushed confrontation.

Instead, investigators called for reinforcements and protective equipment. Soon afterwards, additional officers arrived and secured the area.

Meanwhile, police established a perimeter around the suspect’s room. Officers then launched efforts to end the standoff peacefully.

Repeated calls were made for Prayong to surrender. Yet he refused to emerge. For some time, the room remained sealed from the inside.

Tense standoff ends abruptly after gunshot echoes from inside the locked rented room

Outside, tension steadily mounted. Residents watched from a distance as officers maintained their positions. Across the complex, uncertainty hung over the scene.

For a considerable period, nothing happened.

Then everything changed.

A single gunshot suddenly rang out from inside the barricaded room.

Immediately afterwards, officers moved closer. After assessing the situation, they peered through the doorway.

What they saw ended the siege.

Prayong was lying motionless inside the room. Police later determined he had shot himself.

Police recover an illegal firearm and begin tracing events that led to the deadly siege

Officers subsequently forced entry and secured the property. According to investigators, the bullet entered through his right cheek. It exited through the left side of his face.

Police said the wound caused instant death.

Beside the body, officers discovered an illegal firearm. The weapon was seized and logged as evidence. Separately, forensic officers carried out a detailed examination of the room.

Later, foundation personnel removed the body. It was transferred for a forensic autopsy.

As investigators worked the scene, neighbours began describing the events leading up to the attack.

According to one resident, Prayong lived with his daughter and had no wife. He was originally from Chai Nat province. He worked as a gardener at an industrial estate in Nong Khae district.

Busaba also lived with her daughter and had no husband, residents said.

Neighbours describe gifts and growing resentment linked to the teenager at the centre of the case

On another front, neighbours described an unusual relationship between Prayong and the teenage victim. They said he regularly bought her gifts. In addition, he often gave her things she wanted.

Residents described the girl as attractive. They said Prayong had been showering her with attention for some time.

Recently, however, the situation changed.

Neighbours said the teenager began dating a boy of a similar age. According to local accounts, that development fuelled Prayong’s resentment.

Police are now examining those claims as part of their investigation.

According to information gathered at the scene, Prayong entered the victims’ room on Monday morning. He was allegedly carrying a handgun.

Moments later, gunfire erupted.

Investigators believe three shots were fired during the attack. Although the shooting was violent, the bullets missed vital organs.

As a result, both victims survived.

Quick actions by neighbours helped victims survive as police closed in on the crazed gunman

In parallel, neighbours moved quickly to help the wounded pair escape. Their intervention brought the mother and daughter to safety before police arrived.

Soon afterwards, officers surrounded the suspect’s room. Escape routes disappeared. The standoff then entered its final phase.

After refusing repeated appeals to surrender, Prayong remained locked inside. Ultimately, the siege ended with the gunman dead and two victims injured.

The mother and daughter continued receiving treatment in hospital on Monday. Meanwhile, investigators pressed ahead with witness interviews, forensic work and evidence collection.

Police said further inquiries will determine the precise motive behind the shooting and reconstruct the final sequence of events.

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