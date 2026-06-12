Thailand plunged into mourning after the death of the King’s eldest child Princess Bajrakitiyabha at 47

Thailand mourns Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who has died aged 47 after a three-year battle following her sudden collapse. The King’s eldest child, a respected lawyer, diplomat and general, will receive the highest royal honours at the Grand Palace.

Thailand is mourning the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who has died at 47 after more than three years in a coma following her sudden collapse in 2022. The King’s eldest child, a senior royal who forged a distinguished career in law, diplomacy and military service, will be honoured with traditional royal funeral rites at the Grand Palace under the direct command of His Majesty the King.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma. The Royal Household announced her passing on June 12, 2026. It said she died at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 7:48 pm on June 11.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha had remained unconscious since December 15, 2022, after collapsing while exercising her dogs. Doctors linked the collapse to a severely irregular heartbeat caused by a mycoplasma infection in her heart. Since that day, she had received continuous treatment under specialist medical supervision.

However, her condition worsened significantly from May 21, 2026. She suffered an abdominal infection caused by colon inflammation. In addition, doctors reported low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat and blood clotting disorders. Despite intensive medical efforts, her condition continued to decline.

Royal funeral preparations begin as nation mourns Princess with distinguished legal and diplomatic career

In its statement, the Royal Household said: “The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively.” She passed away peacefully later that evening.

Following her death, His Majesty the King ordered funeral arrangements with the highest royal honours. Accordingly, her body will be placed in the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace. The ceremony will follow longstanding royal traditions.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was born on December 7, 1978. She was the eldest of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s seven children. Her mother was Princess Soamsawali, the King’s first wife and cousin.

Before her illness, Princess Bajrakitiyabha built a distinguished career in law, diplomacy and public service. Notably, she earned two postgraduate law degrees from Cornell University in the United States. She later joined Thailand’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Princess expanded legal and diplomatic roles from Thailand to Austria and the United Nations service

Subsequently, she returned to Thailand and worked in the Office of the Attorney-General. Her legal duties took her to Bangkok and other provinces. As part of her public service, she gained extensive experience within Thailand’s justice system.

Later, Princess Bajrakitiyabha entered diplomatic service and became Thailand’s ambassador to Austria between 2012 and 2014. During her posting in Vienna, she developed a working relationship with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Separately, her cooperation with the UNODC expanded after her diplomatic assignment ended. She became the UNODC Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia. In that role, she addressed issues involving justice systems, prisons and vulnerable female inmates.

Military leadership and public duties marked the final years of Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s service

Meanwhile, her responsibilities within the Royal Household also increased. In 2021, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed her Chief of Staff of his private bodyguard unit. At the same time, she received the military rank of general.

Beyond official duties, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was a dedicated fitness enthusiast. She regularly took part in long-distance running events and public sporting activities.

The Princess’s death concludes more than three years of intensive medical care following her collapse in 2022. Her career spanned the legal profession, international diplomacy, royal service and military leadership. The Royal Household has ordered funeral rites with the highest honours according to royal tradition.

Further reading:

King and Queen visit Princess Bajrakitiyabha at a Bangkok hospital after she took ill on Wednesday

King and Queen support bereaved families of victims of the country’s worst mass murder in on Thursday

King and Queen visit South to a rapturous salute from well-wishers in Trang and Phatthalung provinces

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

Thai King urges soldiers and police to be united and sacrifice in their commitment to serving the country

Thai King and Queen extend New Year’s wishes to the Thai people for a happy 2020 through the media

Thailand united in wishing the King a Happy Birthday with events in Bangkok and all provinces

Coronation of Rama X a new start for Thailand as King gives the country a new Queen in a surprise

Thai King intervenes to put a stop to a controversial political move that could have turned politics on its head

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>