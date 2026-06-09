British tenant Farah Hashi is accused of trashing a luxury Phuket villa and disappearing, leaving more than ฿300,000 in damage. CCTV allegedly captured the destruction, while laughing gas devices were found inside as police consider a criminal case.

A British tenant is at the centre of a Phuket police investigation after a luxury Rawai villa was reportedly trashed last Thursday, leaving more than 300,000 baht in damage. CCTV footage reportedly captured the destruction, while inspectors later found devices allegedly used to inhale nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. With the tenant accused of fleeing, Chalong police are reviewing evidence, assessing the losses and piecing together what happened inside a villa reported to be in perfect condition on June 4 but badly damaged by June 6.

A luxury villa in Phuket was left with more than 300,000 baht in damage after a British tenant trashed the property before disappearing, according to a complaint filed with police.

The case emerged on Sunday night when Ms Natthakan Hankeo, acting for the owner, disclosed details to local media. The villa is located in the Rawai subdistrict in Phuket’s Mueang district. According to Natthakan, the property belongs to Ms Talticha Loney. It had been rented to British national Mr Farah Hashi since March 2026.

What makes the case striking is the speed of the alleged destruction. On Thursday, June 4, the villa was inspected and found to be in normal condition. Furniture, fittings and property inside the house were reportedly intact. However, a second inspection on Saturday, June 6, revealed extensive damage throughout the residence.

CCTV footage shows a British tenant damaging the villa as losses climb beyond the 300,000 baht mark

According to information submitted to investigators, the incident unfolded on the evening of June 4. Reports indicate the damage occurred at approximately 8pm. CCTV footage reportedly recorded events inside the villa at that time. Notably, Natthakan said the recordings appeared to show the British tenant damaging property in several areas of the house.

Although local reports did not describe the exact scenes captured on camera, investigators are expected to examine the footage closely. As part of this process, officers are reviewing all material submitted by the complainant. The recordings could help establish both the timeline and extent of the alleged damage.

The discovery on June 6 triggered an immediate response from the owner. Representatives carried out a detailed inspection of the villa. During that examination, damaged items were reportedly found across multiple areas of the property. Initial estimates place the losses at more than 300,000 baht. However, the final figure may increase as assessments continue.

Laughing gas devices found in villa as police examine evidence and assess growing damage claims

In parallel, another finding inside the villa has become part of the investigation. During the inspection, devices allegedly used to inhale nitrous oxide gas were discovered inside the house. Nitrous oxide is commonly known as laughing gas. Officials confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the equipment will be examined further.

Separately, investigators are seeking to determine whether the devices have any connection to the reported damage. At present, no official conclusions have been released. Likewise, police have not announced any findings linking the equipment to the events under investigation.

In response to the damage, the owner filed a formal complaint with Chalong Police Station. Evidence from the property was handed to investigators for review. CCTV recordings and documentation relating to the damaged items have also been submitted.

On another front, officers are compiling a detailed inventory of damaged property. That list will form part of the official case file. It will also assist investigators in assessing the total financial losses.

Meanwhile, police are working to establish a complete sequence of events. Investigators are examining the period between the June 4 inspection and the June 6 discovery. They are also reviewing evidence to determine precisely what occurred inside the villa.

Chalong police build case file as detectives look at timeline behind the destruction at the villa

Accordingly, the case has been assigned to investigating officers at Chalong Police Station. Their task is to gather evidence, interview relevant parties and determine the next legal steps. For now, officers have confirmed only that the investigation remains active.

The complaint alleges that a villa found in good condition on June 4 suffered extensive damage by the time inspectors returned two days later. Subsequently, losses were estimated at more than 300,000 baht. Police are now attempting to establish the full circumstances behind the incident.

For the moment, no charges have been announced. Equally, investigators have not disclosed whether additional individuals may have been involved. Nevertheless, evidence collection continues as officers work to complete the case file.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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