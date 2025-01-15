Police chief insists murder of former Cambodian MP Kim Limya was a personal grudge and not political

Thai police reveal the mastermind behind the murder of ex-Cambodian MP Kim Limya, insisting it was a personal grudge, not political. Two suspects remain wanted in Cambodia, while police dispute opposition claims of regime links to the killing.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok on Wednesday revealed the identity of the mastermind behind the murder of a former Cambodian MP and opposition activist in the capital on January 6th. The murder of Mr. Kim Limya has been described by Cambodian opposition leaders such as Sam Rainsy as a political assassination. Nonetheless, on Wednesday evening, Thailand’s National Police Commissioner, General Kittirat Phanphet, insisted that the motive for the killing was a personal grudge. The senior police officer ruled out any link to politics.

On Wednesday, Thai police investigating the murder of Cambodian opposition leader Lim Kimya in Bangkok revealed the identity of the mastermind behind the killing.

He is 43-year-old Ratanakraksmey Ly, also known as Mr. Somwang Bamrungkit in Thailand. Significantly, police revealed that the man who orchestrated the shooting was in Pattaya on the same day. Mr. Ratanakraksmey was in the Bang Lamung area of the resort city.

However, he left the following day for Cambodia.

Significantly, this individual has visited Thailand frequently—over 100 times, according to Immigration Bureau records. Previously, he befriended former Royal Thai Navy petty officer Ekkalak Paenoy after the latter was dismissed from the force.

Ratanakraksmey Ly, mastermind of the murder, often visited Thailand and had links with ex-navy officer

Shortly before the murder, he made contact with Mr. Ekkalak and asked him to undertake the assignment. The paymaster transferred ฿30,000 to the hitman’s bank account and a similar amount on January 7th after the hit.

Details of the latest suspect in the case were relayed by Police Major General Atthaphon Wongsiriprida, the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division One commander.

At length, this came following a review of the case file on Tuesday, January 14th. Before this, it was reported that Mr. Ekkalak was too afraid to name the man pulling the strings. In particular, Mr. Ekkalak was afraid of harm coming to his family.

On Tuesday, Royal Thai Police sources reported that Mr. Ekkalak is being held in prison under extremely tight security arrangements. He was remanded in custody by the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday, January 13th.

Mr. Ratanakraksmey Ly is the third suspect identified by police. On Wednesday, the Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him. He is believed to be presently in Cambodia.

Ekkalak Paenoy held under tight security while police issue arrest warrant for mastermind behind the murder

The second suspect is Mr. Kimsrin Pich, who was on the bus and pointed Mr. Kim Limya out to the executioner on January 7th. The veteran Cambodian opposition activist and former MP was killed near Wat Bowonniwet in the Phra Nakhon district of downtown Bangkok.

He was shot in the head as he was unloading his baggage in front of his wife and brother. The trio had entered Thailand through the crossing near Poipet as foreign tourists.

Later on Wednesday, police revealed that Mr. Ekkalak insisted he had no idea who Mr. Kim Limya was when he murdered him.

He was told by Mr. Ratanakraksmey simply that he was someone he had an issue with. No further reason for the murder was offered.

In the meantime, on Wednesday evening, Thailand’s National Police Commissioner insisted that, based on their evidence, the murder was a personal affair. Police General Kittirat Phanphet asserted it was not linked to politics in any way.

Police insist murder was personal, despite claims by Cambodian opposition linking it to politics

This comes despite claims by the Cambodian opposition to the contrary. Certainly, also, the second suspect, 24-year-old Mr. Kimsrin, has indirect links to the regime in Phnom Penh.

Firstly, Mr. Kimsrin’s brother is the Chairman of the Cambodian Youth Party, a party allied with the regime. Furthermore, it was one of the court complainants in 2017 which led to the dissolution of the Cambodian National Rescue Party, the country’s former opposition.

Indeed, the suspect’s brother, Sros Pich, was appointed by Hun Sen in 2018 to the Supreme Consultative Council.

Nonetheless, on Wednesday evening, General Kittirat Phanphet described the motive for the killing as personal. The police chief said the evidence points towards a personal grudge and not politics.

He emphasised that his intervention was made on his own account. Certainly, he rejected any suggestion that he had received a call or representation in relation to this case.

The performance of the Royal Thai Police in pursuit of the case has thus far been praised.

Despite political claims, Thai police rule out links to regime, investigation shows personal grudge motive

At the same time, on Friday, January 10th, the Criminal Court in Bangkok noted evidence from the French wife of Mr. Kim Limya. Earlier, she had been called in for questioning at Chana Songkhram Police Station.

She insisted that her husband was a Cambodian opposition activist. He made his living as a financial engineer but had no disputes or outstanding issues with anyone.

Finally, it must now be seen if both Mr. Kimsrin Pich and Ratanakraksmey Ly are extradited from Cambodia. The duo will face premeditated murder charges for what was a callous and heinous crime.

At this point, it is not clear what Mr. Ratanakraksmey Ly does for a living. However, Mr. Kimsrin Pich is a former journalist for a pro-government media outlet in Cambodia linked with his brother’s political party. Presently, he is deputy director of a famous market in Phnom Penh.

