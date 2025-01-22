Hot headed motorist callously runs down motorbike delivery driver on Bangkok’s busy Sukhumvit Road

Hot-headed driver kills motorbike delivery man in Sukhumvit road rage. Arrested soon after, he faces murder charges, leaving a grieving family of seven behind. Police vow to oppose bail as Thai roads see yet another fatal rage-fueled tragedy.

A 30-year-old man used his car in the Sukhumvit road area on Tuesday afternoon to run down a motorbike delivery driver. The Metropolitan Police Bureau arrested the man, identified only as Mr. Seri, minutes later at Sukhumvit Soi 4. The chilling incident occurred on Sukhumvit Soi 8, an area extremely popular with Western holidaymakers in Thailand. Senior police authorities are throwing the book at the perpetrator, who has been described as hot-headed. He was taken to court on Wednesday in a visibly distressed state. He faces charges of intentional killing and causing death by reckless driving. The car driver and the 48-year-old motorcyclist had earlier engaged in a number of clashes along the road. Later, he was granted bail with a ฿600,000 cash surety and ordered to wear an ankle bracelet.

A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday brought before Bangkok South Municipal Court. The prosecution follows a shocking incident on Tuesday in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road area. At length, the man used his car to mow down and kill a 48-year-old delivery driver.

The road rage incident has led to orders from National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet for the full force of the law to be applied.

30-year-old Mr. Seri, whose surname is still being withheld, was charged with intentional murder. In addition, he faces a charge of reckless driving causing death.

Confrontation at Asoke intersection escalates to deadly road rage involving car driver and delivery rider

Reports suggest that the motorbike delivery driver and the accused had argued earlier. In particular, this occurred near the Asoke intersection in the busy area of the city frequented by tourists.

Afterwards, the now-deceased man is said to have used his motorbike to block the accused’s gold Toyota car. In short, this was near Sukhumvit Soi 10. At the same time, the victim’s motorbike caused some damage to the accused’s car. It is reported that the motorbike scraped the car.

Furthermore, the delivery driver began banging on Mr. Seri’s car window and taking photographs of his registration.

Following this, the accused then emerged from his car. He attempted to physically assault the deceased man. However, the delivery driver took flight on his motorbike.

Finally, the interactions between the two vehicles and drivers reached a climax. At length, this was near Sukhumvit Soi 8. Certainly, it is understood that the motorbike driver was attempting to again escape the pursuing car. The victim, 48-year-old Ritthisak, made a gesture.

Police describe accused as hot-headed and seek to deny bail due to the risk of fleeing prosecution

In turn, the Toyota car drove at the motorbike with force. The collision between the vehicles took the life of the 48-year-old man. After that, Mr. Seri attempted to escape the scene.

However, as shocked crowds gathered near the deceased man, police moved to intercept the accused. He was apprehended by officers at Sukhumvit Soi, taken from his car, and placed under arrest.

The suspect was detained at Lumpini Police Station. There, police described the detained man as hot-headed.

Police Colonel Witthawat Chinkam, the Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, confirmed the serious charges being brought against the accused in court. Furthermore, he revealed that Mr. Seri is denying the charges.

At the same time, police later objected to bail in the case. Officers highlighted the serious nature of the offence and argued there was a risk of Mr. Seri fleeing to avoid his fate.

Nonetheless, the court granted bail with a cash surety of ฿600,000 lodged in court. Furthermore, the accused was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and report to police regularly.

Grieving family insists criminal case must proceed while compensation discussions remain separate

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Mr. Ritthisak’s family consists of seven people. These include four children, three of whom are of school-going age. Ultimately, the delivery driver was the sole source of income for the household.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a representative of Mr. Seri’s family had contacted the deceased’s wife.

Certainly, the family of the accused will pay for the funeral expenses. However, at this time, no discussions as to payment of damages or compensation have taken place.

Nonetheless, Mr. Ritthisak’s wife has insisted that the criminal case against Mr. Seri must be pursued. She told reporters she wanted the man prosecuted and to face consequences for his actions.

Accused’s family broaches a discussion with widow but criminal proceedings remain a priority for police

The mother of four made it clear to police that any discussion on compensation and criminal responsibility were two different matters. At length, it has been confirmed that family members of the accused have broached discussions with the widowed woman.

On Tuesday evening, members of Mr. Seri’s extended family visited him at Lumpini Police Station. Police Colonel Witthawat told reporters that the accused was quiet and stable.

“He is still quiet. He has not said anything about responsibility. As for whether he will go to pay respects to the body or not, we do not know yet,” he said.

Later on Wednesday morning, as the accused man was transported to court in handcuffs, he certainly appeared visibly upset. At length, he held his hands to his head and appeared to be emotionally overwhelmed.

In brief, yet another tragedy and drama playing out due to rage on the Thailand’s public roads.

