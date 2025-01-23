Thai police officers tie the knot as same-sex marriage law takes effect, marking a bold new chapter of equality. A Bangkok celebration highlights love, acceptance, and Thailand’s embrace of LGBTQ rights, with global eyes on this historic moment of progress.

A non-commissioned Thai police officer and policeman’s spouse on Thursday celebrated their marriage with the public. Having previously received the blessing of his commanding officer, Sergeant Phitsanu Sirihiranchai told reporters that love should not be closeted. In effect, while he celebrated being able to call his boyfriend his spouse rather than his older brother, the most important thing was accepting themselves. The reception in Bangkok on Thursday was supported by the government. It comes with Thailand in the world’s spotlight for all the right reasons including love and freedom.

A Thai police officer has revealed that he used to officially refer to his partner of six years as his older brother. However, now all has changed as the country’s Marriage Equality Act took effect on Thursday, January 23rd.

On the 5th floor of the famous Siam Paragon shopping centre in the central Pathum Wan area of Bangkok, they celebrated the day.

The event was organized by the Foundation for Gender Rights and Equality Network and supported by government agencies. These included the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Thailand celebrates marriage equality as government and activists unite for a landmark event in Bangkok

Significantly, it comes as across the world, all eyes are on Thailand. The advent of same-sex marriage is being praised, particularly in Western countries.

Not so much in China, where LGBTQ activists are facing increasing government disapproval, although it remains legal. Certainly not in Russia, where even publishing details of LGBTQ lifestyles is a criminal offence, nor in Muslim-majority states such as Malaysia, where it is illegal.

Certainly, this move aligns Thailand with Western liberal values. Police Sergeant Phisit Sirihiranchai proudly posed with his police officer boyfriend, Chanathip Sirihiranchai.

In particular, both held up their official marriage certificate, which, from Thursday, will be available at all government marriage registration offices.

The couple told reporters that they were anxious to legitimise their relationship as soon as possible. Previously, Sergeant Phisit explained that he had informed his superior of the move. At length, he said that his commanding officer gave the couple his blessing.

LGBTQ couples in Thailand celebrate love and equality as marriage rights bring hope for gender diversity

The marriage partners thanked all those in politics and society who had pushed to make it possible.

Indeed, they celebrated that it was now possible for all people in Thailand to find love. Furthermore, Sergeant Phisit particularly welcomed the push for gender diversity.

His comments come as LGBTQ leaders are already warning that this must only be the start—certainly not an end in itself.

However, this political development may see Thailand fly in the face of newly established policies in the United States. On Monday, after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed an order designating only two genders: men and women.

In the meantime, America remains a country with a vibrant LGBTQ community and a progressive societal voice. Same-sex marriage was legalized in the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges, where the court ruled that such a right existed. That was in June 2015.

Thailand’s move to legalize same-sex marriage draws praise globally but criticism from conservative nations

Nonetheless, this could certainly be challenged, particularly as the court’s ideological makeup has shifted further to the right.

In particular, it’s worth noting that the historic decision was made by a narrow 5-4 majority vote.

In the meantime, Sergeant Phisit and his partner are planning to build a home in Phatthalung province in southern Thailand. The policemen said they would use their rights as civil servants to help establish their new home.

Finally, Sergeant Phisit explained that while today’s legal recognition is certainly a blessing, the key for gay people is to accept themselves. He said no one should be closed off from love despite their profession, which places them before the public.

Essentially, in matters of the heart and love, it is not important what other people think.

Further reading:

Same-sex marriage law passed by lower house. Next comes a law to legalise prostitution in Thailand

Government reviewing prostitution laws, public consultations expected in 2021 amid reform calls from workers

Full steam ahead on LGBTQ rights in Thailand, new gender identity law ordered by the PM at cabinet

Gay and LGBT people in Thailand on the verge of same sex partnership era with progressive reforms

Police probing murder-suicide theory after the bodies of two lesbian lovers were found at Pattaya hotel resort

Underworld surrogacy trade exposed, man arrested for smuggling semen from Thailand into Laos