Bangkok civil servant caught red-handed at his desk accepting ฿200k in a sting operation led by police. The bribe, linked to requested building permits, was part of a larger ฿420k demand. The arrest followed a contractor’s complaint, with the official denying all charges.

A Bangkok district-level civil servant was taken down by a sting police operation on Thursday for corruption. Police swooped on the desk of 31-year-old Mr. Panya at the Phra Khanong District Office after 10 a.m. In brief, they caught him red-handed after he had just accepted a ฿200,000 payment from a builder who had applied last year for permits. Later, when taken into custody and charged by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), he denied any culpability.

A combined task force led by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on Thursday moved to arrest a civil servant after he accepted a bribe. Ultimately, the arrest was part of an ongoing operation set up by police following a complaint made by a building contractor.

Previously, in 2024, the building contractor applied to the Phra Khanong District Office for a number of building permits. In particular, the contractor proposed developing seven new buildings.

Afterwards, the builder was instructed to meet with Mr. Panya, a 31-year-old officer within the district office. The official works as a civil engineer for the local authority. Subsequently, the civil servant advised the developer to submit seven separate permit applications.

Developer feared delays in building permits after civil servant’s excessive demands and requests for bribes

Additionally, the officer raised questions regarding water drainage. For instance, the developer proposed a building setback that exceeded standard size, intending to enhance the new building’s aesthetic appeal to the public. However, the district-level civil servant demanded changes to the plan.

Eventually, he insisted on receiving ฿420,000 from the contractor. Simultaneously, the building contractor believed that failing to pay the demanded amount would lead to further delays in approvals. Reluctantly, he agreed to pay, and on November 13, 2023, he handed over ฿220,000 to the official. Subsequently, the builder filed a complaint with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Following this, the case reached Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. The governor instructed Police General Adit Ngamjitsuksri, a trusted advisor, to investigate and take appropriate action.

Bangkok governor orders investigation after contractor’s complaint about bribery and delayed permits

Later, the case was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Police Division, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission. Finally, the case was taken over by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), which initiated Thursday’s operation. This followed communications between Mr. Panya and the involved building contractor, culminating in a request for the final payment ฿200,000.

Following this, a statement was taken from the building developer, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old official. This warrant was issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Crime Suppression Division arrests official for accepting bribes after monitoring sting operation

The official faced charges of “being a public official who demands benefits improperly, performing or neglecting duties improperly, and causing damage to a person or entity by improperly requesting property.”

Meanwhile, the task force set up monitoring stations to cover the area where Mr. Panya worked within the Phra Khanong district office. On Thursday morning, the builder met with Mr. Panya and handed over ฿200,000.

Civil servant caught red-handed with bribe money after police monitored the handover at district office

Simultaneously, police were observing the civil servant and apprehended him when he returned to his desk with the cash. He was caught red-handed with the money in his possession. The operation to arrest Mr. Panya was led by Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Director of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Afterwards, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) held a press conference. Investigators sought to deny bail to the accused. However, ultimately, this is a matter for the court to decide.

In summary, the suspect was arrested under Warrant No. 6/2568 dated January 16, 2025. The charges include violations of the Criminal Code Sections 149 and 157, as well as Sections 172 and 173 of the Organic Act on Corruption Prevention and Suppression 2018.

Senior officers informed reporters that Mr. Prayut Chan-o-cha had been taken into custody and charged. However, he denied the charges.

