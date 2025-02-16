Metropolitan Police move swiftly to obtain arrest warrant for Chinese punter in young model’s death

Bangkok police issue arrest warrant for Chinese punter after young model dies of suspected overdose. Family claims they were pressured to drop the case as links between modelling agencies and police come under scrutiny. Authorities now probing all involved.

Metropolitan Police Bureau top brass in Bangkok moved swiftly over the weekend to defuse a brewing controversy over the investigation into the death of a young model on Monday morning, February 10th. On Sunday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanantorn Rattanasitthiphak revealed that an arrest warrant had been issued for the 37-year-old main suspect in the case. Twenty-two-year-old Ms. Airada was hired as a model or prostitute by a wealthy Chinese businessman from a Bangkok modelling agency. However, she reportedly instantly expressed concern about being forced to take drugs with her client.

It is understood the young woman died from an overdose. This week, according to reports, her family came under pressure from police to accept a ฿500,000 settlement. Furthermore, there are other reports, according to the family, that a police officer is linked to one of the modelling agencies, which regularly employed the young woman since losing her job in November last year.

The commander of Metropolitan Police Bureau Region 4 moved swiftly on Saturday to quell rising controversy over the death. The model was working for an escort service and died on Monday morning, February 10th.

On Sunday, the mother and a younger relative of 22-year-old Ms. Airada arrived at Chokchai Police Station to be briefed by police officers. After days of what the family claims were conflicting signals from police regarding the investigation, they were further briefed.

Young woman’s financial struggles forced her into escort work after losing her job at a transport company

The case centres on two modelling agencies that marketed the sexual services of the young woman. According to her family, Ms. Airada parted with her boyfriend in November last year.

Subsequently, she met another partner but had to phone her family in northern Roi Et province as she was short of funds. The young woman later moved to dormitory accommodation at Soi Lat Phrao 107 in central Bangkok.

Certainly, at that time, her family had no money to give. It is understood that she then began taking on this kind of work. Previously, she had worked full-time at a transport company. That ended, and she switched to this part-time career.

On the night of Sunday, February 9th, a wealthy Chinese tourist booked into a high-class hotel in the Bangkapi area of the city.

This man has been identified as 37-year-old Mr. Duoying Wu or Mr. Jesada. Certainly, the Chinese visitor is known to be a regular visitor to the kingdom. Before that, he had arrived in Thailand on February 1st, and his visa was valid until July 11th.

Subsequently, police investigators discovered that one of the modelling contacts had messaged Ms. Airada.

In short, she was ordered to meet the client at the hotel. However, she was uncomfortable with drug taking activities. Indeed, a chat message between her and her agency in this regard has been reportedly deleted.

Victim was reportedly forced into drug use by a client before being found dead in a luxury Bangkok hotel

At the same time, her family in Roi Et strongly suggests that the young woman never used drugs.

Later, Mr. Duoying was seen arriving at the hotel on Sunday, February 9th, recorded on CCTV at 11:16 PM. After that, at 2:49 AM, Ms. Airada was seen arriving and then registered. Subsequently, she entered Mr. Duoying’s luxury suite.

Later, CCTV footage shows that the Chinese suspect left the room at 6:17 AM. Not long after that, cleaners at the hotel discovered the naked and lifeless body of Ms. Airada. Additionally, drugs were found in the room.

Police were notified of the discovery at 7:10 AM.

Later, officers communicated the young woman’s death to her family in Roi Et. In short, her father was phoned at 9 AM and told that his daughter had been found dead in a Bangkok hotel room. Police informed him that the cause of her death was as yet unknown.

Autopsy reveals drugs were present as police face scrutiny over handling of the high-profile case

Afterwards, it emerged that drugs were found in the room, including Happy Water and ketamine.

However, it is the series of events after February 10th and up to this weekend that is now causing concern.

On Saturday, Metropolitan Police Bureau boss Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom ordered the case to be handled as a priority. In turn, Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat said the matter was being taken very seriously.

It is suggested that the family came under pressure not to press charges in the matter, particularly as they were offered compensation.

Initially, the first offer came within hours from one of the modelling agencies that employed their daughter. An offer of ฿100,000 towards funeral expenses was made. Subsequently, the second modelling agency offered a payment of ฿200,000.

After that, the family became aware of reports that a police officer not stationed at Chokchai Police Station was linked to one of the modelling agencies.

Family claims they were pressured to drop the case as modelling agency’s links to police come into question

Significantly, the family of the deceased young woman claimed they were given a choice during a visit to meet senior investigating officers. They were reassured to hear that the lead investigator was a skilled and capable policeman.

Nonetheless, this officer allegedly informed the family that four witnesses would testify that Ms. Airada took drugs. Additionally, tests on her body would take 45 days to establish if she had drugs in her bloodstream.

Notably, they were informed that there was an 80% chance of any prosecution against the Chinese man failing. In summary, this was deemed an accidental drug overdose, and the client for the woman’s services could not be held responsible.

At the same time, they were told by police that a ฿500,000 settlement could be made if the matter was concluded without criminal charges.

Victim’s family was allegedly offered a ฿500,000 settlement but never received funds for funeral expenses

Indeed, the family considered this to be the best course for them. However, this weekend they confirmed that they had received no money.

Eventually, they had been forced to borrow money for a one-day funeral ceremony and cremation at Wat Bueng Thonglang in Bang Kapi. This took place on Thursday, February 13th.

Nonetheless, over the weekend, the family turned to the media for help. This prompted the top brass in the Metropolitan Police Bureau to act.

On Sunday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanantorn Rattanasitthiphak revealed that an arrest warrant for Mr. Duoying had been issued. It was sought on Saturday, February 15th. Police believe that the Chinese man is still in Thailand.

Furthermore, he is the subject of an Immigration Bureau bulletin to ensure that he does not attempt to leave the jurisdiction.

Arrest warrant issued for Chinese suspect as police expand probe into modelling agencies and their role

The Chinese man is being sought on charges of reckless behaviour causing death. Additionally, the role of the modelling agencies is being scrutinized, as they may face charges of procuring for prostitution.

On Sunday, Ms. Saowani, 45, Ms. Airada’s mother, and another relative, 22-year-old Ms. Anrat, were briefed at Chokchai Police Station. They were kept up to date on moves to bring criminal proceedings in the case linked to the young woman’s death.

Furthermore, all aspects of the investigation will be looked into.

