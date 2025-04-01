36-year-old Israeli tourist arrested in Phuket for Ko Samui beach bar sexual assault on Sunday morning

Israeli tourist, 36, arrested at Phuket Airport for alleged sexual assault on Finnish woman at Ko Samui beach bar. The assault occurred early Sunday morning before the victim filed a complaint, leading to his arrest as he attempted to leave Thailand.

A 36-year-old Israeli man was taken into custody by Police Region 8 detectives at Phuket International Airport on Monday, charged with sexual assault. At length, it follows a complaint filed on Sunday at Bo Phut Police Station by a 19-year-old Finnish woman who claims the older man sexually assaulted and groped her in the early hours of Sunday morning at a beach bar.

On Monday, Israeli holidaymakers and friends were stopped by police as they departed Thailand. The group of four, two men and two women, were stopped following a complaint against one of the men. This happened at Phuket International Airport.

Eventually, police from the Police Region 8 Investigation Unit arrested 36-year-old Mr. David. Indeed, the Israeli man appeared stunned as his girlfriend looked on.

Afterwards, officers took him back to Bo Phut Police Station on Ko Samui.

19-year-old Finnish tourist claims Israeli man assaulted her after they drank together at a bar on Ko Samui

Previously, on Sunday, a 19-year-old Finnish woman filed a sexual assault complaint against the Israeli national.

It related to an incident late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The woman, identified as Ms. Sophia, claims she was left alone with the Israeli. Afterwards, he allegedly assaulted her while she sat in a beach chair. He subsequently left when he appeared satisfied.

Meanwhile, the woman appealed to her friends who had been walking on the beach. In turn, she filed a police complaint with Bo Phut Police Station on Sunday.

Police detectives reviewed CCTV footage and later secured a statement. The suspect was taken into custody at 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

Woman says Israeli suspect joined her group before allegedly assaulting her alone on the beach

According to Ms. Sophia, she had been at a beach bar on Saturday night. At length, she was drinking with two Danish male friends when two unfamiliar men joined their group.

Later in the night, she went to the restroom and saw one of these men near the entrance. She admitted she had been drinking and could not recall every detail clearly.

Afterwards, the group, including the suspect, walked together along the beach in front of the bar. Meanwhile, her friends returned to the bar, leaving her alone with the suspect.

While sitting on a beach chair, she claimed the man approached her. In turn, he began kissing and touching her inappropriately and ignored her objections.

Police used CCTV footage and travel records to confirm the Israeli suspect’s identity and location for arrest

She told police he continued until he was satisfied before leaving her alone and returning to the bar. Distressed, she went to find her friends and told them what had happened.

After that, they accompanied her to Bo Phut Police Station, where she filed a formal complaint.

Following her report, investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect. By cross-checking images with immigration records, they confirmed his identity as Mr. David, a 36-year-old Israeli national.

Ms. Sophia later identified him while police simultaneously secured a court-issued arrest warrant.

Israeli suspect detained at Phuket airport as he attempted to leave Thailand following complaint

At 4:50 p.m. on Monday, officers from the Police Region 8 Investigation Unit, along with Immigration officials, pounced.

At length, they detained the suspect at Phuket International Airport as he was preparing to leave the country. He was initially taken to Saku Police Station before being transferred to Bo Phut Police Station. He faces further questioning and later legal proceedings.

This arrest notably follows another shocking case earlier in March. A 24-year-old German tourist reported being sexually assaulted on a beach in Koh Phangan by two foreign men.

In that case, both suspects were arrested, and one later admitted to the offence.

