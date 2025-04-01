Controversial men’s urinal installation at Thailand’s Dream World theme park goes viral on X and Reddit, drawing international backlash and media coverage, especially in the UK, after a video reveals a one-way mirror allowing men to urinate while women preen outside.

A controversial men’s toilet installation at the massive Dream World theme park in Pathum Thani has gone viral this week. The widely shared video on the X and Reddit platforms has been making news. Indeed, in addition, the park was rated number 8 in the World’s Top 15 theme parks for physically demanding rides and experiences. However, this was overshadowed by a toilet facility designed in 2019. The men’s urinal area of one of the toilets in one area has a mirror installed so that men can urinate while looking out onto a public square. In the meantime, visitors outside, mainly women, use the glass as a mirror to preen themselves. The video has been viewed 11 million times and garnered 30,000 likes. Certainly, it has also raised the profile of the massive theme park, especially in the United Kingdom, where tabloids have taken up the story.

In short, this was a video of a restroom for men in the park that has gone viral. In detail, with over 11 million views, it is also drawing controversy. At the same time, it has garnered 30,000 likes.

UK tabloids like the Daily Mail have amplified the controversy, bringing massive international exposure

Furthermore, UK tabloids such as the Daily Mail, now read worldwide, have taken up the story. Certainly, this means massive international media exposure.

Dream World is a huge and packed theme park on 25 hectares in the Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani. It was established in 1993 by the Kitiparaphon family.

Indeed, the park has four separate zones: Dream World Plaza, Dream Garden, Fantasyland, and Adventure Island. Undeniably, this tourist attraction is full of fantasy, experiences and physical challenges.

For instance, it was ranked in the top 15 most physically demanding theme parks in the world. Dream World came in 8th place with a score of 83. Certainly, the top spot was Universal Orlando with a score of 90.

Nevertheless, the X video on Twitter, while receiving likes, was also accompanied by highly critical comments. The problemm in particular, is the nature of one of the men’s room situated in Dream World.

Dream World management added a controversial feature to its men’s restroom with a one-way mirror

The park’s management team decided to have a little fun. This was confirmed by Mr. Thawat Yamkasem in 2019. The Operations Director described the unusual feature as a fun experience.

In short, the urinal section of the Men’s Toilets has a window which is essentially a one-way mirror. Overlooking a busy plaza at the park, the raised urinals are mounted with fronts attached to the window.

Therefore, when men are using the facility, they are looking at the crowd outside. However, many of those outside are women. Indeed, they use the giant reflective mirror to fix their hair and admire themselves.

Certainly, this can be seen in operation on the X video.

Of course, it drew excoriating replies from offended women. Even on the X platform, that is a step too far. Additionally, the video was posted on Reddit, where its more vocal younger audience was similarly unamused.

Controversial installation has drawn backlash from women, especially in the UK, over its male, jocular vibe

“It’s considered a novelty by the management team, who want to have something new for visitors to the amusement park to enjoy,” said a park spokesperson. “The men feel happy that they can use the toilet and look outside at the various events that are happening.”

Certainly, many of those highly critical of the park were British viewers, particularly British women.

One commenter opined, “That’s incredibly disturbing honestly.” This was followed by, “This is why we need architects who understand basic human decency because this is a lawsuit waiting to happen.”

After that, another expressed her abhorrence. “Maybe I’m too woke but this feels extremely misogynistic and degrading. I’m genuinely disgusted.”

Negative comments from social media include disgust at the ‘strange’ nature and weirdness of the installation

In the meantime, other negative comments were short and to the point. For example, “This is truly sick” or “Yikes, that’s creepy.”

Meanwhile, the men in the video seen using the facility appeared relaxed and happy. Indeed, the women on the outside were oblivious to what was happening.

The two-way mirror on the glass is particularly active in sunny Thailand. Therefore, the window in front of the urinals serves as a powerful mirror.

Certainly, if it were particularly dark, someone peering in may have any idea what is behind the glass?

