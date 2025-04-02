A Phuket tourist speedboat exploded after an engine malfunction while passengers swam off Ko Mai Thon Island. Seven, including tourists and crew, were injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast amid ongoing speedboat safety concerns.

A Phuket harbour patrol vessel was launched on Monday morning after a fire broke out aboard a twin-engine pleasure boat off Ko Mai Thon island. The fire was caused by an engine explosion. The boat, the Thanamarin 555, exploded after 33 foreign tourists had gone swimming in the waters of the island. Later, a replacement craft arrived while the harbour patrol boat doused the flames. Seven people, including three crew members, a tourist guide, and three tourists, sustained injuries. Nevertheless, they were taken back to Chalong Pier, where they were treated in hospital.

Seven people were injured in a speedboat explosion in Phuket on Tuesday morning. They included three foreign tourists and a guide, in addition to crew members. Later, the twin-engine boat was gutted after a fire broke out. Afterwards, a rescue vessel extinguished the fire with hoses.

The Thanamarin 555 left Phuket early on Monday morning bound for Phi Phi Island. Before the boat departed, it had three crew members aboard, a guide, and 33 foreign tourists, mainly Russian.

Seven injured in Phuket speedboat explosion after tourists swim off Ko Mai Thon Island, fire breaks out

After stopping approximately 50 meters off the shore of Ko Mai Thon Island to the west, the tourists aboard wanted an opportunity to swim. While the guide led the passengers off the ship to shore and they subsequently swam near the boat, the captain discovered an engine fault.

He thought he had fixed the problem but simultaneously ordered a replacement boat to take the party to Ko Phi Phi. However, the boat suddenly exploded.

This left the captain, mechanic, and one crew member with injuries. At the same time, three tourists and their guide were also injured from the explosion due to shrapnel.

Nevertheless, Phuket is well-known for tourist speedboat mishaps. Last year, authorities tightened up on inspections. In particular, random safety tests were performed on speedboat staff and operators.

Phuket faces continued speedboat accidents, despite authorities tightening inspections and safety measures

On New Year’s Eve 2023, a Russian girl died after a speedboat unexpectedly hit the rocky outcrop of Ko Mai Thon Island at high speed. Additionally, five people were seriously injured. Among them was the captain and another crew member.

Similarly, in May 2023, a speedboat en route to Chalong Pier hit a canal market, injuring 30 people. Another speedboat tragedy in Phuket saw two Russian children die in February 2020.

At this time, the Phuket Marine Office is carrying out an investigation into Monday’s events and subsequently what transpired. In particular, the reason for the engine explosion will be investigated.

