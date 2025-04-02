Suspected fraudster arrested for falsely claiming he has a young wife beneath the collapsed building

A 50-year-old fraudster was arrested after pretending his wife was trapped in the Chatuchak collapse, using a stolen ID to gain sympathy and ฿10,000 in donations before being exposed. He later tried to flee but was caught by police at Mo Chit bus terminal.

A 50-year-old suspected fraudster was arrested by Bang Sue Police on Tuesday after lying about having a young wife buried beneath the rubble of the collapsed building in Chatuchak. 50-year-old Uncle Nit, or Somnit Duangnet, admitted he had lied. Nevertheless, he claimed he had not intended to deceive. However, he had been seen at the site among relatives, crying for his wife who never existed. At the same time, he received ฿10,000 from one good-hearted donor before his scam was revealed.

As Thailand waits for news of the rescue at the 11 Rai site of the Auditor General Building, some unscrupulous people are making hay. On Sunday, senior officials had to issue a statement about hero K-9 dogs at the site. The Thai public has been impressed by the work of these much-loved animals as they desperately try to unearth the buried people.

However, Deputy Government Spokesman Karom Polpornklang had to clarify that no donations were required. Certainly, that issue was dealt with.

Fraudster caught pretending to have a wife buried beneath Chatuchak ruins to gain sympathy and donations

Yet, a new scandal emerged within hours. A 50-year-old fraudster was found attending the site among the families of those waiting for loved ones. Indeed, 50-year-old Somnit Duangnet, or Uncle Nit, was sometimes seen crying.

At length, Uncle Nit claimed that his beloved wife, aged 25, was stuck beneath the ruins. Sadly, it was all a tissue of lies. Uncle Nit, a scallywag and opportunist, had found an identity card near the building, belonging to a real person.

In addition, this 25-year-old woman was undoubtedly alive. The woman was identified as Ms. Karawipa. Indeed, her mother had seen her photo on television and later alerted her. So too had her friends. After that, Ms. Karawipa was furious. Significantly, she had lost the identity card back in 2019.

In the meantime, Uncle Nit, or Mr. Somnit, had been using the card as his passport to benefits. Firstly, he was part of the families at the site and was trying to exploit that situation.

Fraudster received ฿10,000 from a good Samaritan after falsely claiming wife was trapped in the disaster

Certainly, he had already struck gold. In a live video stream, Mr Somnit told his tale. Such was the sympathy generated that an unknown member of the public donated ฿10,000 to assist him at this time.

At the end of the day, when Ms. Karawipa contacted the police, the game was up. Eventually, Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat was briefed. The top officer had been at Bang Sue Police Station monitoring the situation at Chatuchak.

The top policeman confirmed that Ms. Karawipa had filed a complaint for common fraud under Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act. At the same time, Police Major General Noppasin emphasized that anyone using the plight of the victims at the Chatuchak earthquake site to deceive the public would feel the heat of the law.

Certainly, Uncle Nit would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Uncle Nit arrested at Mo Chit after attempting to flee when police complaint exposes his fraudulent claims

Afterwards, the 50-year-old took off on his motorbike. Later, he was arrested at the Mo Chit bus terminal. In turn, he was brought back to the site and later to Bang Sue Police Station.

The suspect apologised to the families of the earthquake victims, the public, the media, and Ms. Karawipa. Meanwhile, he insisted he had not set out to deceive them. He said he had found the identity card on Lat Phrao Road some time ago.

Additionally, he offered to return the money he had received.

However, police believe that the arrested man had tried to escape when news broke about the police complaint. Furthermore, the person who had sent him ฿10,000 had the payment reversed.

Uncle Nit had claimed his beloved 25-year-old wife worked as a clerk in the doomed building on the 4th floor.

On Tuesday, Ms. Karawipa urged the public to be careful in believing all news reports, particularly ones like this. Indeed, she claims that the actions of Uncle Nit had increased the trauma surrounding the affair and, consequently, the genuine victims.

Further reading:

US scan shows 50-60 human beings said to be in a hallway within the collapsed Chatuchak building

Hope still burns but anger mounts over Chatuchak building with some trapped still alive according to deep scan

4 Chinese men nabbed by police as trying to remove 32 large files from the Chatuchak disaster site zone

Race against time to save 15 workers buried under rubble in the quake-collapsed building in Chatuchak

Flights normal, building codes worked but will be checked as fears rise for workmen. PM briefs public

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline