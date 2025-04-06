Hope fades at the Chatuchak collapse as K9 dogs lead rescuers through the wreckage. Despite rapid progress on Saturday and signals tested in key zones, no survivors were found—only bodies, limbs, and signs of human presence beneath a multitude thousands of tons of rubble.

On Saturday, rescuers made rapid progress within the four quadrants of the collapsed Auditor General Building in Chatuchak. However, the news is not good. Despite accessing many open areas and new pathways, rescuers found only the stench of death and a significant number of bodies. The number has not been revealed yet, but it includes sightings at a distance and sometimes only limbs. The K9 dogs led the effort on Saturday, with teams assisted by backhoes which now have greater reach and capabilities. One dog, Sahara, who was a heroine of the earthquake in Turkey, identified a number of interesting possibilities. Indeed, at one point, when rescuers followed the dog, a signal was sent out but received no reply. Nonetheless, work continues with the focus now on opening Zones A and D based on reactions from the dogs.

Rescuers at the Chatuchak disaster area on Saturday didn’t make rapid progress. On the one hand, they were able to deploy backhoes to reach the height of the collapsed structure, while on the other hand, opening up access at various points. Significantly, a large corridor was opened up into Zone B, and an area was found with multiple bodies. Indeed, rescuers were initially greeted with the smell of death.

Throughout the rapid progress on Saturday, bodies were identified throughout the wreckage.

Rescuers guided by K9 dogs uncover remains and organs as the horror of collapse becomes fully visible

At this time, only 15 people are officially declared dead, but it is thought that rescuers on Saturday identified at least 20 other deceased individuals.

Certainly, it is difficult to ascertain this as some sightings were with the naked eye. Meanwhile, some sightings were also of limbs or other organs at a distance. Certainly, the rescuers are seeing firsthand the horror of what happened in the sudden collapse of the Chatuchak government agency Building on Friday, March 28th.

Undoubtedly, the heroes of Saturday’s operation were the enthusiastic K9 dogs. Rescuers are working with the animals in shifts; these include Sahara, Sierra, Lily and Naree. Periodically, the dogs are taken away to relax and recuperate. Indeed, they are cared for well by assistants with the Department of Disaster Mitigation.

At the same time, they have also proved effective in calming nearby relatives who are anxiously awaiting news. Significantly, hope is fading.

The international teams left the site on Friday. Previously, the Israeli specialist crew had warned that time was running out.

Despite glimmers of hope, K9 dog Zara finds no living survivors in areas where signals were tested

In truth, this appears to be borne out by Saturday’s experience of the rescuers. Nevertheless, there were a few glimmers of hope on Saturday. The K9 rescue dogs have identified key areas for investigation.

In particular, Sahara, the dog with experience in Turkey in 2023, was particularly accurate. Sahara is a K9 dog from Thailand who was sent from Sweden as a puppy together with Sierra.

Significantly, both are golden retrievers known for their mild temperaments and obedience.

Sahara was involved in searching zones A and D on Saturday. Certainly, when they entered Zone C, no reactions were found.

However, they later found a spot at the confluence of Zone A and D. Indeed, she led the rescue team into a labyrinth. They followed the dog until they came to a steep drop, a slab lying at an angle.

The dog was barking. After that, the rescuers sent a signal to any trapped survivor to respond. Unfortunately, there was none, and they retreated.

However, they hope to return to this point. Afterwards, there were several points where the dogs indicated the presence of humans. However, on Saturday, there was no sign of life or a response from anyone trapped.

Authorities confirm Zones A and D show most promise after an earlier signal was heard from a trapped victim

Mr. Alongkot Chukaew, Deputy Director of the National Rescue Dog Organization, briefed reporters on the capabilities of the K9 dogs.

Certainly, it appears that Zones A and D are currently the best prospects for finding someone alive.

Previously, the only response rescuers received was in Zone B between 9 PM and 11 PM on Wednesday night. Two rescuers heard a voice and received a response signal.

Later, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt apologised when he revealed to reporters that the rescue crews could not reach the trapped person.

At that time, the search presently continues at a rapid pace. There are still up to 60 people missing, and no one can tell what might happen as the brave search teams dig deeper and open up new areas.

Despite finding signs of human presence, rescuers now fear no one remains alive under the rubble

However, hope is fading, particularly in light of Saturday’s grim discoveries, especially in the absence of any sign of life.

The K9 force discovered a number of prospects in Zones A and D, particularly the latter zone. However, all that can be said at this time is that there is evidence of human presence in the area. Their condition is unknown, but given what was seen today, the prospects appear grim.

Currently, rescuers are focused on opening up more of Zones A and D to finally get to the bottom of things. Saturday was a day of rapid progress but one accompanied by particularly grave news.

Further reading:

Chatuchak rescuers daunted after frantic work to extract 40,000 tons of rubble. Still no survivors found

Miracle at Chatuchak site as rescuers detect what appears to be survivors alive. One woman confirmed

Things turn darker at Chatuchak site as rescue crews bore deeper while a Hungarian tourist gate crashes

US scan shows 50-60 human beings said to be in a hallway within the collapsed Chatuchak building

Hope still burns but anger mounts over Chatuchak building with some trapped still alive according to deep scan

4 Chinese men nabbed by police as trying to remove 32 large files from the Chatuchak disaster site zone

Race against time to save 15 workers buried under rubble in the quake-collapsed building in Chatuchak

Flights normal, building codes worked but will be checked as fears rise for workmen. PM briefs public

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise