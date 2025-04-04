Chatuchak rescuers daunted after frantic work to extract 40,000 tons of rubble. Still no survivors found

Rescuers at Chatuchak face mounting obstacles after removing 40,000 tonnes of rubble. Experts warn it may take months to reach those trapped. International teams withdraw, but Thai crews persist. Governor Chadchart remains hopeful survivors may still be found.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt gave two updates to the press on Friday. Both contained devastating news. On Friday morning, he said that despite excavating 40,000 tonnes of rubble from a spot where a voice was heard yesterday, teams were still confronted by insurmountable obstacles. Indeed, he said that experts have suggested it may take 30-60 days to completely excavate the structure. In the meantime, the rescue leadership has sought help from Japan to try to find some new technology to address the daunting challenges teams face. Later on Friday, Mr Chadchart revealed that international rescue teams were leaving the site. Despite this, he vowed that the mission would continue. He told reporters he personally believes that life or survivors can still be pulled out of the collapsed concrete.

Following raised hopes on Thursday, when a rescue team at the Chatuchak site felt it had contact with a female voice and other reported male voices were reported, on Friday prospects took a nosedive. In the morning, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt appeared to apologise for raising hopes on Thursday. Afterwards, he gave a sobering assessment.

In the evening, on Thursday night and Friday morning, rescue workers had worked frantically. In particular, Governor Chadchart highlighted to the press that 40,000 tonnes of debris had been removed from the location where the faint voice was located.

Following 20,000 tonnes of debris removal, experts warn it may take months to reach those trapped underground

Before that, rescuers had already removed 20,000 tons of debris.

On Thursday, observers suggested that a human being was possibly three meters beneath the point. Nevertheless, on Friday morning, the daunting facts were evident. The Bangkok City boss said that even at a fast clip, it would take 30-60 days to reach the trapped persons.

Mr. Chadchart said he was sorry for raising hopes. In truth, the reality was that the barriers facing rescue teams were very challenging. At the same time, those working had to ensure that those trapped were not further injured by the operations of heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the survey teams were forced to stop intermittently to survey while also working carefully to ensure the safety of the rescue team.

Nevertheless, despite these challenges, the city authority leader was resolute that the rescue mission would not be abandoned.

Authorities face daunting obstacles as they work carefully to avoid further injuries to those still inside

Mr. Chadchart spoke of two bodies being found inside that had not yet been removed. At the same time, there were structural dangers that had to be addressed before they could proceed.

On Thursday, the site was visited by the Japanese ambassador. The rescue team is looking for technological advances to assist in identifying anyone who may still be alive. Or further aiding with the rescue.

On one hand, rescuers run the danger of working too quickly with heavy machinery and causing injury to those trapped. On the other hand, an extended rescue will see all perish if any are still alive in the first place. Therefore, technology could be vital.

The Bangkok leader said the Japanese ambassador agreed that the world had never quite seen a situation like this.

Rescuers look to Japan for technological help as dangers of working too quickly or too slowly weigh heavily

Indeed, this building collapse has posed a particularly tough rescue challenge. In brief, those inside were significantly entombed by a concrete building. One that had not yet been finished and left to settle.

Governor Chadchart explained that after excavation work, the teams repeatedly faced concrete slabs with very small openings. The situation is particularly depressing and frustrating for people who have worked so vigorously.

On Friday morning, rescuers interviewed by the press mentioned a number of points identified by K9 dogs. However, they told reporters that announcements to the press are now controlled to avoid raising hopes again.

Additionally, there is a problem with fake news on social media. For example, an audio clip of someone crying for help is an old clip. It is not related to what is happening presently at the Chauchak disaster site.

Rescue teams battle through dense concrete and small openings while tackling misinformation on social media

Basically, 79 people are still missing. While some are dead and have been located within the building, there is still hope of a miracle. Of course, as the days go by, this hope is fading.

On Friday evening, Governor Chadchart told reporters that international rescue teams have signalled they are withdrawing from the site. Indeed, they feel their work is done. Governor Chadchart emphasises that this does not mean Thai workers and rescuers will give up hope.

Many of the foreign volunteers were needed at other disaster sites.

In the meantime, the Bangkok leader said he has not ruled out discovering life at the site and finding survivors.

International teams withdraw as 79 remain missing, but Thai rescuers vow to continue efforts at the site

Certainly, it may be that somewhere inside someone has access to a water supply.

Regarding yesterday’s reports, he suggested he believed it was a surviving human being. He speculated that they may be semi-conscious or injured.

On Friday evening, rescuers were planning to spray water inside the structure to calm down dust. The governor said that air tubes were not meant for potential survivors, as there were air cavities in the building already.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers were now adept at using the heavy machinery. The rescue work would continue while medical teams for any potential survivors were still on standby.

