A 30-year-old British man was in critical condition in Pattaya on Tuesday after shooting himself during a Russian Roulette dare. Police are investigating the incident after being summoned to an 11th-floor condominium in Bang Lamung late on Monday night.

They were summoned to the apartment by a distraught 29-year-old Lithuanian national. Police responded to the call along with medics from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue unit. Certainly, they were greeted by an appalling scene.

British man in critical condition after Russian Roulette game, sustained gunshot wound to the forehead

In short, the UK man was sprawled out on the ground. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his forehead and was bleeding profusely.

Earlier, Mr. Alichanova told officers the pair had been partying. Certainly, the Brit had taken a large amount of cannabis and was additionally using laughing gas. This is nitrous oxide. Indeed, this is one of the latest crazes in Pattaya among younger foreigners.

However, after that, Mr. James became even more adventurous. He wanted to play Russian Roulette. At the same time, he had access to a .38 calibre revolver.

Significantly, the ownership of the gun and residue tests are at the heart of police investigations. These are still ongoing, according to Superintendent and Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu.

The risky nature of Russian Roulette: a dangerous game often seen in movies and popular culture from 1937

Russian Roulette involves placing a live cartridge in a revolver. Certainly, it is thought to be a daredevil pastime among risk-takers. The game is something more often seen in fiction or Hollywood movies depicting war and crime.

Essentially, it is a male dare. For instance, the Academy Award-winning movie “The Deer Hunter” featured the practice. Basically, that was a movie about depravity in Vietnam starring Robert De Niro.

Previously, Russian Roulette was introduced to popular culture in 1937 with a short story in Collier’s magazine. This was written by Mr. George Surdez.

However, it recalls an even older game that often culminates in tragedy today. Russian Roulette, it appears, began among officers of the Tsarist army in 1917. Facing a demoralizing and dishonourable defeat against German and Austro-Hungarian forces, brave officers would take out just one bullet. They would then place the gun to their heads. In brief, there was a five-to-one chance they would die. In essence, it is test or dare directed at fate.

The tragic event unfolds as British man plays Russian Roulette with a loaded revolver in Pattaya

On Monday night at Chaiyapruek 1, Soi 3, Nongprue, Banglamung District, the young British man played the same foolish game. Certainly, with higher odds. His friend Mr. Alichanovas told police he heard the gun click once.

Before this, he had remained with his friend but ended the party antics. After that, he had gone to lie down. He heard the missed shot but just seconds later, he heard a gunshot. The Lithuanian jumped up and his worst fears were confirmed. He then immediately summoned emergency services.

Police Lieutenant Panasarn Krongsit from Pattaya City Police confirmed his testimony. He further confirmed that the incident occurred in Apartment 1119 on the 11th floor.

Police confirm evidence and continue investigation as British man fights for his life in hospital

Meanwhile, police took evidence from Mr. Alichanovas in addition to residue tests from the victim’s hands. These will be tested against the gun. Afterwards, officers suggested that the European man’s story appeared to hold water.

Rescue workers at the scene gave the gunshot victim CPR. He was subsequently whisked to a nearby hospital. Mr. James is presently described as being in critical condition.

“He had used marijuana and inhaled laughing gas before losing his mind and inviting me to play Russian roulette,” the Lithuanian told reporters later. “I was scared and didn’t dare join in. While I was lying down, I heard him pull the trigger. Nothing happened at first. But shortly after, I heard a loud gunshot. I jumped up and found him on the floor, bleeding. I called for help and ran down to get the security guard.”

