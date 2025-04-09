Casino bill sunk after being approved by the cabinet on March 27. Earthquake and Trump tariffs blamed

Casino bill faces setback after Cabinet approval, with earthquake and Trump tariffs shifting focus. Legal experts and fake news complicated its progress, while growing opposition and economic pressures delay gambling law, leaving its future uncertain.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday put a brave face on the matter as she confirmed that the casino bill, or Entertainment Complex Act, would not be put before parliament on Wednesday. The decision is a volte-face for the government. Indeed, it is a repeat of what happened previously with efforts to amend the 2017 Constitution. At the same time, fears over both splits in the coalition and the terms of that Constitution are behind the PM’s decision. Basically, the odds shortened quickly on Monday against the bill. This came after an as yet unexplained fake news coup, in addition to a powerful statement from legal experts and the drafters of the junta-era Constitution. At the same time, the recent earthquake and crisis caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat all weighed in to sink the bill.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday confirmed the Entertainment Complex Bill would not go before the house as planned. It had been scheduled for April 9th. Notably, the decision followed a cabinet meeting and consultations with key party leaders.

Speaking at Government House afterwards, Ms Paetongtarn clarified that the bill had merely been postponed, not withdrawn.

She explained that other urgent issues must take priority in Parliament’s agenda, including economic concerns and the fallout from the recent earthquake. She also reiterated that the bill aimed to stimulate employment, tourism, and economic growth—not to promote gambling.

Fake news about Thaksin and sharp legal criticisms challenge the legitimacy of the casino bill’s progress

However, this came after strong criticism on Monday. A number of groups launched sharp attacks against the bill. First, bizarre fake news reports circulated online. These reports claimed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had called for coalition parties to exit the government. They suggested expulsion was on the table over this single measure.

Nevertheless, senior cabinet minister Surawong Thienthong denied the claims on Monday. Later, Mr Thaksin himself also denied them. Despite this, the reports continued to circulate—especially on well-regarded news sites and newspapers.

To clarify matters further, Ms Paetongtarn told reporters: “The coalition parties are all there, everyone can be interviewed. And in fact, we did not talk about whether we agreed or disagreed, whether to expel or not. It is not. As the leader of the government, I want the coalition parties to feel comfortable and ready to agree wholeheartedly.”

Moreover, a group of academics and former constitutional writers also condemned the bill. They had helped draft the 2017 Constitution. According to them, the bill violates Sections 65 and 75. These sections require government adherence to sustainable development and the national plan.

Government admits failure to communicate clearly as casino bill lacks transparency and causes confusion

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the Prime Minister had met with all coalition party leaders following the cabinet meeting. They reached a unanimous decision to postpone the bill’s discussion. He acknowledged that insufficient government communication had allowed opponents to dominate the debate.

Importantly, the bill was mentioned in Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s policy statement last September. However, it made no reference to casinos or gambling.

In the final analysis, this omission became a central concern. Critics and the public view casinos and gambling as key to the new law.

Ms Paetongtarn responded by emphasising that entertainment complexes were meant to include family-friendly venues, not just casinos. “It turns out that all casinos in the country are legal. It’s not like that at all. It’s an entertainment complex with a casino in it… Right now, we don’t even focus on casinos. Instead, this intention is called a casino,” she explained.

Growing opposition and legal concerns cast doubt on the government’s casino bill and its future success

Furthermore, opposition is growing inside coalition partners to Pheu Thai. For example, Newin Chidchob obliquely criticised the bill at a recent Bhumjaithai Party meeting in Buriram. Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong has expressed his own doubts. Additionally, many of his party’s MPs—all Muslims—objected to it on moral grounds.

On Monday, constitutional experts repeated this concern. They warned the law may enable shady criminal networks through money laundering. As a result, they found it unethical. Due to Thai society’s chronic gambling problem, their views have gained broad support.

Mr Anutin further revealed that over 50 senators, ex-constitutional drafters, doctors, and academics had expressed doubts. Even so, the Prime Minister asked whether the issue stemmed from poor communication. She stressed the need for broader consultations and more precise messaging going forward.

For decades, the Royal Thai Police have cracked down on gambling. This is still the case. They often cite it as a major crime source. Therefore, the backlash against the bill is really not surprising.

Earthquake, US tariffs and economic pressure shift focus away from gambling to critical national issues

On Monday, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha welcomed Tuesday’s decision. He had heard from academics and scholars just days before. They had raised their concerns directly with the former Prachachat Party leader and now Parliament President.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul spoke out too. He said the earthquake disaster on March 28th changed the political climate. Hence, what was a bold policy on March 27th now appeared out of step with the public’s concerns.

Additionally, new economic pressures have emerged. A looming crisis over increased US tariffs on Thai goods has drawn bipartisan concern. Anutin stated that postponing the entertainment bill was necessary so Parliament could address trade issues that affect exports and the broader economy.

Certainly, fears about Chinese grey capital influence have added to anxiety. Many believe these actors may control future casinos. They worry about the creation of large international gambling hubs in Thailand.

Finally, the country also faces a serious external threat. President Trump’s reciprocal tariff measures have added pressure. Therefore, lawmakers must now shift focus. They must address this broader economic crisis as a top priority.

Prime Minister clarifies bill’s future while promising further discussions, insisting it will return for debate

Even as Parliament prepares to close its current session on April 10th, Ms Paetongtarn made clear the Entertainment Complex Bill remains active. She confirmed it will return for discussion in a future session, and emphasised that the government is willing to listen to all voices—including dissenting ones.

“We’re not going to pull it back or withdraw it,” she said. “But in the meantime, we can listen to opinions on what it will be like… We do not think that entertainment complexes are casinos… This is a matter of injecting money into the country that will help the economy and livelihoods.”

In the end, the Prime Minister urged understanding. “This is important and is my style of leadership,” she said. “I want it to be done with the feeling of agreement… so that everyone will work together 100 per cent.”

As she concluded the press conference, she turned to coalition leaders and said simply, “Thank you, everyone,” raising her hands in a wai.

Further reading:

Casino Bill in peril: hit by fake News Blast and strong objections from top legal eagles and academics

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

PM plays clips to parliament to defend himself against media ‘distortion’ of gambling claims

Rayong gambling boss is arrested as fact-finding panel finds police and officials acted corruptly

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Gambling debts the motive for the armed robbery on Monday in Chiang Rai, main suspect charged in court

Raids on online gambling websites by ‘Big Joke’ highlights the scale of Thailand’s illegal gambling market

World cup brought home Thailand’s chronic gambling issue

Activist: more gambling dens in Rayong, 45-year-old security man tested on Sunday dies on Monday