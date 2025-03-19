China and Thailand close ranks on Uyghur issue as Deputy PM Phumtham leads a delegation to Xinjiang

China and Thailand stand united over the Uyghur issue as Thai Deputy PM Phumtham leads a delegation to Xinjiang. The visit aims to meet repatriated Uyghurs and counter US criticism over the deportations, with both nations firmly defending their positions.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning hit out at the United States’ decision to sanction Thai officials over the repatriation of Uyghurs to China on February 27th. Her comments came ahead of a visit by a delegation of Thai ministers and media crews to Kashgar in Xinjiang. In short, they are to meet some of the repatriated Uyghurs who are reportedly residing there. The Chinese spokesperson basically advised the United States to mind its own business. In short, she said that Beijing had a duty to see its nationals removed from detention in Thailand and offered a new start in life to the 40 former detainees.

On Monday, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman in Beijing lashed out at the United States. Certainly, she was speaking about the Uyghur controversy, particularly the actions of Thai officials over the affair. Mao Ning was addressing reporters at a regular briefing.

The top diplomat warned that the matter was one of cooperation between Thailand and China. Indeed, she emphasised that the issue was not for the United States to interfere in. For Beijing, it was a matter of national sovereignty.

China warns the US not to interfere in Thailand-China cooperation over Uyghur repatriation issue

Mao’s comments notably followed a strongly worded statement from Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Ras Chaleechan on Sunday. Furthermore, there are indications that other Thai officials expressed similar sentiments, rejecting external intervention.

The tensions stem from Washington’s decision to impose visa restrictions on senior Thai officials, in particular, those linked to the repatriation of at least 40 Uyghurs to China.

Indeed, the United States believes the deportees could certainly face persecution, including torture or enforced disappearance. In turn, China strongly refutes this claim. At the same time, it calls the attempt by the US to pressure Thailand as one based on double standards.

Mao emphasised the cooperation between Thailand and China in tackling human trafficking and transnational crime.

At length, she said it was conducted in accordance with the laws of both countries and international legal principles. In addition, she stated bluntly that the United States had no right to interfere in such matters.

US imposes visa restrictions on Thai officials, escalating tensions over Uyghur deportation to China

Furthermore, she also criticised US immigration policies. For instance, she pointed out that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported over 270,000 people in 2024.

They were dispatched to 192 countries. In brief, this was the highest figure since 2014. Mao accused Washington of hypocrisy. Furthermore, she condemned its approach as an act of bullying.

In addition, China strongly deplores the US sanctions against Thailand and itself. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to protecting Chinese citizens. Therefore, she said Beijing was working to help the Uyghurs reintegrate into society and reunite with their families.

On Tuesday, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attempted to pacify the matter.

He told reporters he was unaware of who had been sanctioned by the US. It is believed that senior Thai officials, possibly including Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, are on the American list.

China criticises US hypocrisy, defends Thailand’s actions in the repatriation of Uyghurs to normal life China

Phumtham downplayed concerns, stating that the Thai government was acting in its own interests. Certainly, he insisted Thailand had done its best in the situation including for the Uyghurs.

On this basis, he saw no reason for alarm. Meanwhile, he emphasised that both the United States and Thailand remained allies, despite the recent diplomatic friction.

In an effort to demonstrate transparency, Phumtham announced he was on the way to Xinjiang in China. In addition to other senior officials, he would take members of the media. At length, they would meet Uyghurs who had been repatriated.

Significantly, he insisted that the trip was arranged honestly, allowing journalists to witness conditions first hand and ask questions directly.

On Tuesday, ahead of his trip, Phumtham said the delegation would visit a remote area near Kashgar in Xinjiang province. He noted that Xinjiang was vast, several times the size of Thailand, and home to many Uyghurs.

Thai Deputy PM announces transparency efforts with media trip to Xinjiang to meet repatriated Uyghurs

He is accompanied by senior officials, including Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong and National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad.

In turn, the group was scheduled to visit a dwelling where at least five Uyghurs lived. At the same time, other individuals could be contacted via Zoom, he said.

Phumtham explained that only two journalists would be allowed inside the home due to its small size. However, other media personnel could take photographs outside and enter in rotation. He stressed that this visit was meant to clarify Thailand’s position and counter negative speculation.

During the visit, Phumtham planned to meet with Islamic leaders, doctors, and staff at a vocational training centre in Xinjiang. He noted that the Thai delegation had only two days to complete the visit and assess the situation.

Thai delegation to visit Uyghurs in Xinjiang to counter negative media reports on the sudden repatriation

In the meantime, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its stance, arguing that the repatriated Uyghurs had entered Thailand illegally. After that, they had been stranded there for over a decade.

China claimed it was working to protect these individuals, provide them with stability, and allow them to resume normal lives.

At length, Mao reiterated that Beijing would continue to cooperate with other countries while upholding national sovereignty. Nevertheless, she condemned the US for using human rights concerns as a pretext to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

As tensions continue, both Thailand and China are standing firm in their position. Meanwhile, the visit to Xinjiang is expected to provide further clarity. Certainly, attention will be on the repatriated Uyghurs’ living conditions and the credibility of what is presented.

