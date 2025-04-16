Pattaya’s Songkran Mayhem must be toned down or kept in check warn the city’s police as tempers flare

Pattaya police vow crackdown after Songkran chaos sees foreign tourists clash with bar staff, a brawl erupt on Soi 6, a newly tattooed man assaulted over water guns and rogue water trucks block roads. Officers warn of criminal charges for unwanted splashing.

Pattaya police on Tuesday met staff and the manager of a bar on Soi 6 on Walking Street near Pattaya Beach that was involved in a violent brawl and public disturbance early on Tuesday morning. Later on in the day, there were further incidents linked to Songkran which have caused police to issue warnings to the public. Firstly, six-wheeler water trucks were found on the main thoroughfares in Pattaya holding up traffic. Later, a foreign tourist was assaulted by other foreigners after being sprayed with water pistols. Senior police officers have warned that serious criminal charges can result from targeting anyone who does not wish to participate with water guns. In the meantime, they have promised to arrest and seize any trucks involved in any further disruptions in the resort city.

On Tuesday, police in Pattaya found their patience tested to the limits as the city struggled to cope with mayhem created by days of wild Songkran celebrations. The Thai New Year has seen the city romping with high jinks and of course, the booze and the party time that Pattaya is notorious for.

However, street violence and brawls are happening more frequently, in particular since the city awakened from its near-death experience during the pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

Early on Tuesday morning, there was another incident. After that, the viral video was not long in following.

Foreigners spark chaos at bar on Soi 6 after attacking staff and throwing manager against air conditioning unit

The chaos stemmed from an altercation involving two heavily intoxicated foreign tourists. The duo forced their way into a bar on Soi 6, located near Pattaya Beach in the Bang Lamung district.

After that, the men began harassing staff, including making obscene gestures and physically assaulting the manager who tried to intervene. The woman was tossed with such force that her head struck an air conditioner unit.

On Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm, senior officers including Police Lieutenant Colonel Suradet Imjai, Superintendent of Investigation, Pattaya City Police, met with management and staff of the Soi 6 establishment.

Two security staff, the manager, and a female employee came to explain the circumstances to the police team. This came following a shocking viral video showing security officers attacking and pushing foreign tourists on the street. Certainly, there was a serious public disturbance.

Indeed, the manager of the premises, Ms May brought along the staff member who was molested by the rampaging men. Her trauma from the experience means that she is now considering giving up her job.

Fight erupts after tourist challenges guards and pours beer on them during street confrontation

The two security guards admitted to being those seen in the video, Notably, they insisted they initially attempted to handle the matter peacefully by escorting the men outside.

However, once on the street, one of the foreigners challenged them to a Muay Thai fight. In addition, they escalated the confrontation by pouring beer over one of the guards’ heads. One guard responded by knocking the man to the ground.

Following this, the situation erupted into chaos with security guards in full flight. At the same time, a brawl broke out between tourists, locals and passersby.

The bar in question later closed down on Tuesday to show responsibility for what had happened. Pattaya police noted that the two foreigners involved had not yet filed a complaint with police.

Significantly, this is the third such incident in the South Walking Street area, following a previous incident in May last year. In that, two UK tourists were assaulted on the same street by door staff of a beer bar. Earlier, the tourists had clashed with them over an unpaid bill. At that time, Pattaya police pursued charges.

Incidents escalate as more tourists clash with bar staff and Songkran attacks rise in frequency

Meanwhile, there has been an escalation in such incidents with multiple reports in March. These were foreigners being set upon by Thai locals or bar staff. Foreign tourists have also been implicated. Indeed, a Swiss man was arrested on March 17th for assaulting a Thai motorcyclist two days earlier.

Later on Tuesday, there was another violent incident linked to Songkran celebrations. A foreign tourist was the subject of a vicious assault. Thai rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Unit were summoned.

The tourist, riding a motorcycle, had suffered a gash beneath the eye. He briefed police on what had happened. Earlier, the 35–40-year-old man had received an elaborate tattoo on his back.

While travelling back through Pattaya’s Songkran party streets, he spotted a group of other foreigners with water guns. He signalled to them not to hose him with water. However, they chose to do the opposite and sprayed him with their guns.

Tattooed tourist injured after water gun attack escalates into row and leaves him bleeding on street

Rescue workers noticed a waterproof dressing on his back, indicating he was trying to protect a fresh tattoo. Witnesses told police that after the man stopped to confront the group, a heated row broke out. During the confrontation, one of the revellers struck him in the face with a water gun, causing a deep gash below his eye. Blood streaming from the wound, the man collapsed on the pavement.

Afterwards, police informed the man that they would study the CCTV footage. Officers advised him to rest and, when ready, to file his complaint.

Police are currently analysing footage from nearby cameras and working to identify the assailants. The victim, meanwhile, was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Before that, Pattaya City Police stations were dealing with yet another emergency. At approximately 7:36 pm, police acted on reports of water trucks blocking traffic in the resort town.

Upon arrival, police detained one truck in particular. However, three female Chinese tourists were seen atop it, spraying water at people they passed. One of them had difficulty getting off the water truck as she was too large.

Indeed, the same police and rescue services had to later assist with the Songkran water gun assault at Larter Road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanupong Nimsuwan, the Pattaya City Traffic Police boss, at length delivered a warning. He assured the public that arrests would be made in the coming days for any water truck breaking the law or endangering public safety.

Police warn after water truck blocks traffic and tourists spray people from moving vehicles in Pattaya

Authorities discovered that the six-wheeled vehicle was obstructing traffic, an offence under Thailand’s Traffic Act. Police also examined the truck’s licensing and water equipment. It took officers and the driver more than 15 minutes to help the oversize tourist down from the truck safely.

Similar measures are also being taken in Bangkok, where a large number of these vehicles have invaded the streets.

Authorities in the capital are particularly concerned that tainted water from canals is being used in the celebrations. Police are currently stopping the six-wheeled vehicles and examining their licensing and credentials. Furthermore, they have stated they will not hesitate to arrest anyone involved in causing a public disturbance.

On a broader note, Pattaya Police have warned that splashing any member of the public with water is a criminal offence. Those engaged in Songkran festivities must ensure that participants in water games are doing so voluntarily. In other words, there must be implied permission.

At the same time, a similar atmosphere of rising tempers is being reported around Thailand. The kingdom has now been enjoying nearly a week of water sports on the streets. At this point, for many, patience is wearing thin among those who do not like getting wet.

