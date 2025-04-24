Monarch pays a touching tribute to Pope Francis as he is mourned in Rome. King and Queen ‘heartbroken’

The Thai King and Queen say they are ‘heartbroken’ by Pope Francis’s death, recalling his 2019 visit as a cherished memory. As his funeral begins in Rome, over 20,000 mourners file past his coffin and global tributes honour the late pontiff’s legacy.

On Wednesday, the Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn sent a note of condolences to the Vatican following the death of Pope Francis on Tuesday morning. In it, he recalled touchingly the visit by the Pontiff to Thailand in November 2019, which included a private audience with the King and Queen. The King said that both he and Queen Suthida were ‘heartbroken’ by the Pope’s passing. It comes as Pope Francis’s funeral gets underway in Rome.

On Wednesday, the Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn sent a condolences note following the death of Pope Francis on Tuesday. The message was sent to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, President of the College of Cardinals, Vatican City.

In it, the Thai monarch said both he and Queen Suthida were heartbroken by the death of the Pope. The Royal couple particularly recalled the visit by Pope Francis to Thailand in 2019.

During that trip, the Pontiff took time to meet the King and Queen. On Wednesday, they recalled that it had left an indelible mark.

Pope Francis dies at 88 after a stroke and heart failure as the world mourns the loss of a revered spiritual leader

Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away peacefully on Easter Monday at Casa Santa Marta, his private residence in Vatican City. According to official reports, the cause of death was a stroke combined with heart failure.

News of his passing triggered an international wave of mourning, with tributes pouring in from leaders, clergy, and laypeople around the world.

His body was transferred in a solemn procession early Wednesday morning to St. Peter’s Basilica, where it now lies in state before his funeral on Saturday.

The procession, which began at the Pope’s residence, moved through Piazza Santa Marta and across the Vatican grounds, passing through the Arch of the Bells before reaching the basilica’s central doors. Bells tolled slowly as the coffin entered, and the crowd outside broke into respectful applause.

The coffin was placed at the Altar of the Confessio, directly in front of the tomb of St. Peter, where cardinals and clergy paid their respects in pairs. Members of the public were then admitted, forming a continuous flow that is expected to last through Friday night.

More than 20,000 mourners file past open coffin as crowds gather to bid farewell to Pope Francis

By Wednesday afternoon, Vatican authorities estimated that over 20,000 people had passed through the basilica.

Visitors from across the globe stood in line for hours, many clutching rosaries or small keepsakes, waiting for just a brief moment to see the open wooden coffin.

The Pope had instructed that his funeral rites be kept simple, discarding the traditional triple coffin in favour of a single wooden one.

Scenes within the basilica have been deeply emotional. Though the space was filled with people, the atmosphere remained reverent and quiet, broken only by soft organ music, low chanting, and the occasional cry from a child.

Worshippers lit candles and prayed in silence near the chapels. The confessional was made available in multiple languages. Meanwhile, most of the church’s electric votive candles were kept continuously alight by the faithful.

Pilgrims arrive from across the world to honour Pope Francis as mourners queue from early morning hours

Ludovico and Romano, two young men from just outside Rome, arrived at the basilica at 6 a.m. local time. Ludovico said he had last seen the Pope in person 15 years ago and felt compelled to come again to say goodbye. “He was such a spiritual guide,” he said. “I wanted to celebrate his life.”

Others expressed frustration at the brevity of their visit, as security measures kept the line moving swiftly, allowing barely a second for personal reflection. “It’s frustrating because you only have one second, so there is no time to pray,” said Victoria Risso, who had travelled with her family from France and waited over three hours.

A Brazilian pilgrim, Brinna Bitenco, described the moment as powerful. “It felt like an angel was lying there,” she said. “I wish I could’ve seen him alive. He was such a special person.”

Outside the basilica, long queues curled around St. Peter’s Square and extended as far as the Piazza del Risorgimento.

Vatican extends public viewing hours as King of Thailand recalls 2019 Papal Visit and expresses sorrow

Vatican authorities have promised to keep the basilica open until midnight each night to ensure all can pay their respects. They also confirmed that anyone already in line before closing time would be allowed to remain overnight. They can continue the next day.

US Cardinal Kevin Farrell holds the role of camerlengo. Significantly, he is the official responsible for managing papal succession logistics. On Wednesday, he led a short service ahead of the procession, offering thanks for Pope Francis’ lifetime of service.

During the Pope’s 2019 trip to Thailand, he drew vast crowds and participated in interfaith meetings that showcased his message of unity and tolerance.

Tens of thousands gathered for Mass, while religious leaders met to exchange views and promote peace. His personal meeting with the Thai monarch and Queen was remembered on Wednesday as a highlight of that visit.

In his note, King Vajiralongkorn said the late Pope would be remembered by the Thai people. Especially as a man of virtue, compassion and humility. The royal family expressed confidence that the Pope would keep Thailand in his prayers, even in eternity.

Global leaders expected at Saturday funeral as Thailand joins world in mourning and remembering pope’s legacy

The Vatican funeral on Saturday is expected to draw a significant global presence. Leaders from across the world, including US President Donald Trump, are anticipated to attend. Pope Francis was widely admired for his humility, focus on social justice. In addition, his efforts to modernise the Church while staying grounded in its spiritual mission.

As the days of mourning continue, Thailand joins the international Catholic community in remembering the pontiff. He was a man who bridged faiths and brought comfort to millions.

The King’s message stands as a testament to the deep bond formed between Thailand and Pope Francis during his reign. It was a bond rooted in shared values of peace, dignity and human understanding.

Further reading:

Pope Francis dead at 88. Reforming Jesuit pope leaves behind a bitterly divided church but inspired many

Pope Francis arrives in Thailand amid more trenchant criticism from western conservatives at home

Pope’s second cousin is a school principal in Udon Thani and looks forward to meeting him again

Thai PM sends a message to people of the UK on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip

Fury as British Embassy in Ploenchit bulldozed – sold to the Central Group for nearly ฿16 billion in record deal

Sean Connery, the sexiest man alive, who played James Bond, has passed away at 90 years of age in Bahamas

Thailand urged to get on the ball as the full Brexit gets the green light with Christmas Eve trade pact

Johnson triumph watched avidly in Thailand on Friday as vote is good news for the kingdom

Thai King speaks candidly and insightfully on the danger posed by depression to his young audience

Public in Bangkok in stirring show of support for the monarchy on King Bhumibol’s birthday, December 5th

King and Queen visit South to a rapturous salute from well-wishers in Trang and Phatthalung provinces

King tells western TV crews that he loves all Thai people equally and the kingdom is the land of compromise

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>