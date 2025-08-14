Uncle Phol, 49-year-old Chaiphon Wipha, jailed for murdering his 3-year-old niece Nong Chompoo in May 2020, remains behind bars in Mukdahan but may still be granted bail if the case heads to Thailand’s Supreme Court for final judgment.

Chaiphon Wipha, 49, known as ‘Uncle Phol,’ has been sentenced to prison for murdering his three-year-old niece, Orawan Wongsricha, or ‘Nong Chompoo.’ The little girl vanished from her village in May 2020, and her body was discovered in a remote mountain area just days later on May 14. The shocking case gripped Thailand, stirring outrage nationwide.

Mr. Chaiphon Wipha, widely known as “Uncle Phol,” is now behind bars. Officials transferred him to Mukdahan Provincial Prison late Wednesday afternoon after the Supreme Court could not consider his bail request in time. Therefore, he will remain in custody while awaiting further legal action. The decision came just hours after the Court of Appeal Region 4 increased his sentence to 26 years in the “Nong Chompoo” case.

Earlier today, the Mukdahan Provincial Court read the appellate verdict in a packed courtroom. For more than five years, this case has gripped the Thai public. It concerns the disappearance and death of three-year-old Orawan Wongsricha, known by her nickname, Nong Chompoo.

Disappearance of three-year-old Nong Chompoo shocked nation and triggered a frantic search by villagers

She vanished from her home in Kok Kok Village, Dong Luang District, on May 11, 2020. That morning, she had eaten breakfast with her siblings. Her parents, Anamai and Sawittree Wongsricha, were away doing routine chores. Later that day, villagers began a frantic search.

Three days later, search teams found her naked body on Phu Pha Yon mountain. The site was about two kilometres from her home. The discovery shocked the nation. Images of the little girl soon dominated television screens and newspapers. Consequently, public outrage grew, and demands for justice became urgent.

From the earliest days, suspicion fell on her uncle by marriage, Mr. Chaiphon. His wife, Mrs. Somporn Hlaphot — also known as “Aunt Taen” — became the second defendant. Despite the pressure, both denied wrongdoing throughout the investigation.

However, evidence against Mr. Chaiphon steadily mounted. Witnesses reported seeing him near the mountain on the morning she disappeared. In addition, forensic testing found 16 strands of hair inside his pickup truck that matched the victim’s DNA.

Initial conviction in December 2023 gave him 20 years, while leaving the case open for further appeals

In December 2023, the Mukdahan Provincial Court delivered its first verdict. It convicted Mr. Chaiphon of negligence causing death and abducting a child under 15 without reasonable cause. The total sentence was 20 years in prison. However, the court acquitted him of intentional murder. Mrs. Somporn was cleared of all charges.

Both defendants were granted temporary bail. Mr. Chaiphon vowed to appeal, saying he respected the court but was innocent. Meanwhile, he increased his media presence and remained in the public eye.

The prosecution was dissatisfied with the ruling. Therefore, they appealed, arguing that the death resulted from intentional murder. The Court of Appeal, Region 4, agreed. It ruled that the killing had been deliberate.

The appellate court sentenced Mr. Chaiphon to 15 years for intentional murder. Moreover, it added 10 years for abducting a child under 15. It imposed another year for tampering with the corpse or scene before the autopsy. As a result, the total sentence reached 26 years. The acquittal of Mrs. Somporn was upheld.

Compensation ordered by court reflects the severity of the crime against little Nong Chompoo and her family

The court also ordered compensation. The first co-plaintiff will receive ฿1.35 million. Meanwhile, the second will receive ฿1.2 million.

After the verdict, plaintiff lawyer Phisit Traijaroenmethakul spoke to reporters. He said the ruling reflected the crime’s seriousness but called the sentence “still too light.” According to him, Section 288 of the Criminal Code allows the death penalty, life imprisonment, or 15–20 years for intentional murder.

He added that leaving a small child alone on a mountain at night was “cruel behaviour.” Furthermore, he said the victim could not have survived such harsh conditions. “We may appeal for a harsher penalty,” he stated.

Since 2020, the case has drawn massive public and media attention. Initially, television crews came to document the search and early investigation. As the case progressed, coverage intensified. Consequently, Mr. Chaiphon became one of the most recognised faces in Thailand.

Uncle Phol and his wife capitalised on YouTube fame while public debate raged over their portrayal

He and his wife launched a YouTube channel called “Lung Phol-Pa Taen Family.” In time, it grew to hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Supporters donated money and gifts. Some saw him as a victim of unfair accusations. Others saw him as someone evading justice.

Not all observers approved of the media coverage. Indeed, critics accused some outlets of sensationalising the tragedy. They argued such reporting could distort public perceptions and influence trials. As a result, debate over media ethics remains ongoing.

During the trials, prosecutors relied heavily on expert testimony. Specialists said a child of her age could not climb the steep mountain alone. For example, a three-year-old can walk about six hours a day on flat terrain. The court accepted this and concluded that an adult must have brought her there.

The Court of Appeal also found that Mr. Chaiphon interfered with the scene before investigators finished their work. Thus, the judges believed the autopsy results may have been affected.

After the ruling, officials quickly escorted Mr. Chaiphon to Mukdahan Provincial Prison without bail

At 4:30 p.m., officials escorted Mr. Chaiphon from the courthouse to Mukdahan Provincial Prison. Without Supreme Court approval for bail, he must remain there until further legal steps.

His lawyers have said they will appeal to the Supreme Court within the 30-day legal window. Typically, such a process can take one to two years. The court will review the evidence, consider legal reasoning, and examine new arguments.

The Nong Chompoo case has become one of Thailand’s most closely watched criminal trials. It blends a tragic death, deep family ties, fierce legal battles, and the influential role of the media. Many still recall villagers and officials combing the mountain in the hope of finding her alive.

For her parents, the fight for justice is far from over. Over the years, they have endured hearings, delays and intense public attention. They continue to attend each court date quietly, following every legal argument.

Drama may move to the Supreme Court, public opinion remains sharply divided over fairness in this case

For some, the increased sentence brings long-overdue accountability. For others, doubts about fairness and due process still linger.

The Supreme Court’s ruling will decide not only Mr. Chaiphon’s fate. Ultimately, this case influences public trust in the justice system. The image of a smiling three-year-old from a rural village remains a powerful reminder of a tragedy that changed many lives.

At this time, the convicted uncle may still be granted bail. In December 2023, he was granted bail after putting up land valued at ฿780,000 as security. The case could then be finally adjudicated by the Supreme Court, providing the 49-year-old appeals.

