Bangkok police launched emergency inspections at 58 rail crossings after a freight train smashed into a trapped bus, killing eight and injuring more than 30. Investigators later found the train driver tested positive for drugs and had a prior drug conviction.

Thai authorities have launched emergency inspections across Bangkok’s railway network after a catastrophic freight train collision left eight people burned alive, injured more than 30 others and turned one of the capital’s busiest intersections into a firestorm of twisted metal and black smoke. Meanwhile, investigators uncovered that the train driver allegedly used methamphetamine and cannabis, tested positive after the crash and held a previous drug-related conviction dating back to 2019. Consequently, police have widened the inquiry beyond the collision itself, focusing on failed crossing barriers, delayed braking, manual rail controls and safety failures inside the State Railway of Thailand as officers inspect 58 potentially dangerous crossings across the capital.

Thai authorities today launched emergency inspections at 58 railway crossings across Bangkok following last Saturday’s catastrophic train disaster in central Bangkok. Eight people burned to death after a freight train smashed into a public bus trapped on the tracks near Makkasan station.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the collision uncovered the train driver’s history of drug abuse and a previous drug-related criminal conviction dating back to 2019.

The review by Metropolitan Police Bureau officers focuses on crossings believed to pose risks similar to those identified at the Asoke–Din Daeng disaster site. Accordingly, police teams began examining crossing layouts, warning systems, barrier controls and traffic congestion patterns across the capital.

Bangkok rail crossings face scrutiny after congestion trapped bus before a deadly freight crash

Authorities believe several crossings in Bangkok remain vulnerable during peak-hour congestion when vehicles become trapped across railway lines.

The crash happened at about 3.40pm on May 16 at the Asoke–Din Daeng railway crossing between Rama IX and Asok-Phetchaburi intersections. The crossing sits beneath the Airport Rail Link in one of Bangkok’s busiest traffic corridors.

At the time, severe afternoon congestion had paralysed traffic through the district. Consequently, long vehicle queues stretched directly across the railway tracks while traffic lights halted movement ahead.

Meanwhile, the freight train involved was State Railway of Thailand cargo service No. 2126, travelling from Laem Chabang port to Bang Sue Junction, carrying shipping containers through central Bangkok.

Bus became stranded on tracks before freight train smashed through the crowded Bangkok crossing

The vehicle struck was a BMTA air-conditioned Route 206 operating between Mega Bangna and Bang Khen. According to investigators, the bus became stranded directly across the rails after traffic stopped ahead. Consequently, the crossing barrier could not fully lower before the freight train entered the intersection.

However, witness accounts immediately raised serious questions about the crossing system itself. Several witnesses stated that the barriers never lowered before impact. Others reported hearing warning alarms only seconds before the collision. Moments later, the freight train slammed into the side of the bus with devastating force.

The impact dragged the vehicle roughly 50 metres along the tracks before it smashed into a bridge support pillar. Almost immediately, the bus erupted into flames. Witnesses described hearing explosions as the fire spread through the wreckage.

Flames rapidly engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles trapped beside the crossing. Moreover, thick black smoke rose above the intersection as motorists abandoned damaged motorcycles and cars near the burning wreckage.

Explosions and flames engulfed the wrecked bus as smoke spread across a major Bangkok intersection

Authorities later confirmed that at least 10 surrounding vehicles and motorcycles suffered damage during the collision and fire. Consequently, debris was scattered across the intersection while burn damage spread across nearby roadway and infrastructure. Traffic throughout the Asoke–Din Daeng corridor remained paralysed for hours as emergency crews sealed the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Phaya Thai Fire and Rescue Station battled intense heat while rescue workers searched for survivors trapped inside the bus.

Emergency medics established treatment points beside the crossing as injured victims were pulled from the wreckage. Authorities later confirmed that all eight fatalities were found inside the burned vehicle.

In addition, hospitals across Bangkok began receiving injured passengers, motorists and pedestrians from the scene. Officials later confirmed that between 30 and 35 people suffered injuries. Reuters later placed the figure at 32 injured. Several victims suffered severe burns, fractures and impact injuries during the collision and subsequent fire.

Police widen inquiry after train driver tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis use case

Eventually, cranes removed the destroyed bus while railway crews cleared damaged freight cars from the crossing. The intersection finally reopened shortly before midnight. Meanwhile, investigators from Makkasan Police Station launched a major criminal inquiry into the disaster.

The investigation quickly expanded beyond the immediate crash scene. Police later confirmed that the freight train driver tested positive for drugs following the collision. Investigators subsequently revealed that the driver regularly used methamphetamine and cannabis. Furthermore, police disclosed that the driver admitted to taking drugs roughly 10 days before the crash.

Authorities also confirmed that the driver had a previous criminal conviction dating back to 2019. That conviction was also drug-related. Consequently, investigators shifted attention toward employment oversight inside the State Railway of Thailand. Police are now examining how the driver remained in active railway service despite his drug history and criminal background.

Investigators focus on manual barriers and delayed braking before deadly Bangkok rail collision probe

Meanwhile, scrutiny intensified after investigators confirmed that routine pre-shift drug screening had not been consistently enforced for railway drivers. The train driver was later charged with reckless driving causing death and serious injury. Meanwhile, the bus driver also faces criminal charges linked to reckless driving causing death, injury and property damage.

In addition, police detained the railway barrier operator responsible for controlling the crossing gate at the time of the crash. Investigators confirmed that the crossing relied on manual barrier operation rather than an automated system. Police further stated that the barrier operator also faces charges linked to reckless conduct, causing death and bodily harm.

As a result, the barrier system itself has become central to the inquiry. Investigators are now examining whether communication failures occurred between railway staff and the train crew before impact. Attention has also shifted toward the train’s braking response.

Preliminary black box data showed the emergency brake was activated only about 100 metres before the collision. Investigators believe that the distance was far too short to stop a fully loaded freight train travelling through the crossing.

Officials review crossing failures and traffic congestion linked to deadly Bangkok train disaster.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed that severe traffic congestion contributed directly to the disaster. According to preliminary findings, vehicles blocked the crossing while waiting at a red light. Consequently, the gate could not fully close before the train entered the intersection.

However, witness statements continue raising questions about whether the barriers malfunctioned entirely before the collision. Some commuters described the crossing as dangerous long before last Saturday’s disaster.

Residents familiar with the area said vehicles frequently became trapped across the tracks during heavy congestion. Others described repeated incidents involving damaged crossing barriers at the same location.

Following the crash, Metropolitan Police Bureau officers launched inspections at 58 railway crossings across Bangkok. Authorities believe multiple crossings may present dangers similar to those identified at Asoke–Din Daeng. Consequently, investigators are reviewing crossing layouts, traffic patterns, warning systems and operating procedures citywide.

Police examine CCTV footage and railway controls as scrutiny intensifies after the fatal crash

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Division 1 commander Pol Maj Gen Worasak Pisitbanakorn confirmed that a joint investigation team had been formed to examine every aspect of the disaster. Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom later confirmed that investigators were reviewing CCTV footage, witness testimony and technical railway data gathered from the scene.

The State Railway of Thailand now faces mounting scrutiny over railway supervision, crossing management and drug enforcement procedures.

Afterwards, forensic teams continued efforts throughout the week to identify victims recovered from the burned bus. Relatives of missing passengers later arrived at Makkasan Police Station seeking information about family members feared trapped inside the wreckage.

Flowers and offerings also appeared near the crossing as mourners gathered beside the disaster site throughout the week. The Asoke–Din Daeng collision has since become one of Bangkok’s deadliest transport disasters in recent years.

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining railway operations, crossing procedures and staff conduct linked to the collision. Police have not ruled out further criminal charges as the inquiry continues expanding across multiple agencies.

Further reading:

Police probe into train bus smash in Bangkok focuses on the train driver as police still find body parts

Rail crash in central Bangkok kills eight. Train struck a bus stuck in traffic. Junction barriers failed to lower

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