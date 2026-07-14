Tourism in ‘Transformation’ as the Ministry pivots to a quality agenda and away from a focus on numbers

Thailand is rewriting its tourism playbook for 2027. Ministers have ordered TAT to target high-value visitors using AI, data and premium experiences instead of chasing arrivals, as a sweeping overhaul aims to boost competitiveness and spread income nationwide.

Thailand is preparing the biggest overhaul of its tourism strategy in years, abandoning a long-standing focus on visitor numbers in favour of high-value travellers, artificial intelligence, data-driven planning and year-round tourism as the government launches an ambitious blueprint to strengthen competitiveness, spread tourism income beyond traditional destinations and reposition the Tourism Authority of Thailand for what officials call “The Year of Transformation” ahead of its 2027 global marketing campaign.

Thailand will pursue a high-value tourism strategy in 2027 under a new policy framework unveiled by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The plan shifts the industry’s focus from visitor numbers towards higher-value travellers, stronger competitiveness and technology-led growth. Officials say the strategy will reshape how Thailand markets, manages and develops tourism in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Panjaroenvorakul announced the policy on Monday while opening the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Action Plan 2026 conference. The four-day meeting is being held at the Grand Centre Point Lumpini Hotel in Bangkok from July 13 to July 16. It will establish TAT’s operational direction for 2027 and define the agency’s next stage of development.

High-value strategy targets stronger competitiveness through innovation, technology and reform

Mr Surasak said tourism remains one of the government’s most important economic drivers. The industry generates income, creates jobs and distributes opportunities across the country. It also strengthens grassroots economies and improves living standards in many communities. However, he said rapid global changes now require Thailand to respond faster and compete more effectively.

Accordingly, the government will pursue four strategic priorities. Thailand will first strengthen its position as a high-value destination. It will also balance tourism markets while improving competitiveness.

In parallel, greater use of data, technology and innovation will drive planning and decision-making. Finally, the government will build high-performing organisations capable of adapting quickly to changing market conditions.

Mr Surasak said the strategy is designed to transform Thai tourism into a future-oriented industry. The objective is to generate greater economic value while strengthening visitor confidence. The policy also seeks to foster greater pride among Thai people. Ultimately, he said the reforms will produce stable, balanced and sustainable tourism growth.

Separately, Natthariya Thaweewong, Chairperson of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said TAT’s 2027 action plan must focus on measurable outcomes. Creating added value remains a central objective. Wider income distribution is another priority. Raising tourism quality and strengthening Thailand’s competitiveness will also guide every initiative.

TAT places AI, data and measurable outcomes at the centre of planning for Thailand’s 2027 strategy

Notably, Ms Natthariya said every policy will follow the High Value Tourism approach. Planning will increasingly rely on data, technology and artificial intelligence. These tools will support both strategic planning and operational decisions. As part of this, integrated cooperation across every sector will become a core requirement.

She said government agencies and tourism businesses must work more closely together. Their combined efforts should create higher-value tourism experiences across the country. In response, the action plan will remain flexible enough to respond to changing market conditions.

Continuous monitoring and evaluation will also form part of the programme. Those reviews will ensure the strategy continues meeting national development priorities while producing tangible results.

On another front, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon described 2027 as a defining year for the organisation. She said the integrated planning process will reposition TAT through what she called “The Year of Transformation.” The overhaul extends beyond marketing strategy. It also covers organisational management, corporate mindset and tourism product development.

Four strategic pillars will reshape TAT into a high-performance organisation focused on tourism growth

Ms Thapanee said TAT intends to move forward immediately despite emerging challenges. The organisation will also prioritise equality throughout its operations. At the same time, the transformation supports government policy to establish Thailand as a leading regional destination. The agency will also shift the industry’s focus from visitor volume towards higher tourism value.

To deliver that goal, TAT has adopted four operational pillars. The first restructures tourism markets around high-value visitor segments. The second replaces product-led promotion with experience-led marketing. Officials want visitors travelling throughout all 365 days of the year. The strategy also expands tourism into secondary cities and local communities, spreading benefits beyond established destinations.

Meanwhile, the third pillar introduces new drivers of tourism growth. TAT will combine tourism with the Life Economy, Creative Culture and Subculture Economy and Sustainable Tourism.

Those sectors are intended to create fresh economic opportunities while broadening Thailand’s tourism offering. The fourth pillar transforms TAT into a high-performance organisation. It will become more agile, increasingly data-driven and better prepared for changing market conditions.

Market briefings and tourism clinics prepare operators for Thailand’s 2027 global tourism strategy

Following the planning conference, TAT will hold a Market Briefing for Thai tourism operators. Overseas offices will present regional market conditions and international marketing strategies. Subsequently, a Tourism Clinic will take place on July 21 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Business operators will meet TAT’s overseas directors, exchange detailed market intelligence, strengthen commercial networks and identify opportunities in key visitor markets.

Looking ahead, TAT will hold a national press conference in August to unveil its tourism marketing direction for 2027. The agency will present its global marketing strategy to industry partners and outline future priorities.

The event will also reinforce cooperation across the sector as Thailand accelerates its transition towards a higher-value, technology-driven and more competitive tourism industry.

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