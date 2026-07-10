Heroin supplier higher in the supply chain arrested in northern Phayao province as police smash network

Police tighten the net on an international heroin ring after arresting a Phayao courier, tracing million-baht payments and uncovering the route that led to a Thai Airways hostess carrying drugs to Australia. Ms Meena is due before a Melbourne court again in September.

A police arrest in northern Thailand has uncovered another key link in the Thai Airways heroin smuggling investigation, as detectives move to dismantle a transnational drug syndicate stretching from Phayao to Melbourne. Investigators say the latest breakthrough connects a suspected courier, million-baht money transfers, cross-border intelligence operations and a flight attendant accused of carrying more than one kilogram of heroin into Australia for just ฿3,400, exposing what police believe is a sophisticated criminal network exploiting airline staff while generating enormous overseas profits.

Police have arrested a suspected heroin courier in northern Phayao province as investigators intensify a fast-moving transnational drug trafficking investigation linked to the arrest of a Thai Airways flight attendant accused of smuggling heroin into Australia.

Detectives believe the latest breakthrough could expose the supply chain behind one of the highest-profile heroin investigations involving Thailand in recent years.

Investigators announced on Thursday, July 9 that officers had arrested one of the suspects believed to have supplied heroin to Mr Uthai. The suspect was apprehended in Phayao province on Wednesday afternoon before being taken for immediate questioning.

Arrest of Phayao heroin supplier gives police crucial lead on Uthai and wider trafficking network

Police identified him only as Mr Ekawit, withholding his surname. Detectives are now examining his role within the wider trafficking organisation. They also hope his interrogation will identify additional suppliers, transporters and financiers.

According to investigators, Mr Ekawit handed the heroin to Mr Uthai at the Phayao bus station. The drugs were packed inside distinctive elephant-patterned cloth bags. Afterwards, Mr Uthai boarded a bus bound for Ayutthaya province.

Police allege he then hired a black sedan to continue the operation. Part of the shipment went to Ms Meena, a Thai Airways flight attendant. The remaining bags were delivered to Soi Suea Yai Uthit in Bangkok. Investigators believe both deliveries belonged to the same trafficking run.

Separately, financial investigators uncovered substantial money transfers linked to the operation. According to police, two payments entered the bank account of Mr Uthai’s wife. The first transfer totalled ฿200,000. The second reached ฿800,000.

Million-baht transfers to Uthai’s wife and repeated Phayao trips deepen investigators’ suspicions

Together, the transactions amounted to ฿1 million. Detectives are now tracing the origin of the funds. They are also examining whether the payments financed heroin deliveries or represented trafficking proceeds.

As part of the inquiry, investigators reconstructed Mr Uthai’s movements before the drugs reached Bangkok. Police said he regularly travelled by bus from Ayutthaya to Phayao. During one documented journey, he stayed near the Phayao bus station between June 17 and June 19.

He rented a room for three nights and paid cash. Officers believe the accommodation served only as a temporary collection point. During the stay, he rented a motorcycle and travelled around Phayao province. He then collected the heroin before returning south. Detectives believe the repeated travel pattern reflects an established supply route.

The latest developments follow the arrest of 26-year-old Thai Airways flight attendant Meena in Australia. Australian authorities allege they discovered more than one kilogram of heroin after her arrival at Melbourne Airport.

Australian heroin seizure places Thai Airways flight attendant at centre of expanding cross-border case

The drugs were concealed inside the linings of 12 tote bags. She had arrived aboard a Thai Airways flight in late June while working as cabin crew. Australian officers arrested her shortly afterwards. She remains in custody and is due before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in September.

Notably, Thai investigators understand Meena to be of Thai-Japanese ethnicity. However, detectives continue examining whether she knowingly participated in the operation. They are also investigating whether she was recruited by an organised trafficking syndicate. Police have stressed the investigation remains active. They also say no final conclusions have been reached regarding her criminal responsibility.

Investigators believe the case has exposed an increasingly sophisticated recruitment model targeting airline personnel. According to police, criminal groups approach flight crew through social media and personal contacts.

They then offer relatively small payments to transport apparently ordinary bags overseas. Detectives believe organisers exploit the trust placed in airline employees. They also rely on routine international travel to reduce suspicion during border inspections.

Thai and Australian agencies widen intelligence-sharing as investigators target heroin ring

In response, Thai police dramatically expanded the investigation following Meena’s arrest. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board joined the inquiry alongside the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force. Officers from both countries have exchanged intelligence throughout the investigation.

They have also identified suspected overseas recipients. In addition, investigators traced communications believed to connect couriers with organisers. Financial transactions, travel records and telephone data are also under examination. Consequently, the investigation has been classified as a special case because of its international scope.

On another front, raids across Bangkok and central Thailand have already produced several arrests and additional heroin seizures. Police also recovered forensic evidence after one suspect attempted to destroy heroin following publicity surrounding Meena’s arrest.

Detectives believe the trafficking network has operated for some time. They are also examining possible links with previous heroin export attempts involving Australia and Taiwan.

Police pursue financiers and organisers as tiny courier payment reveals huge profits behind heroin trafficking

Meanwhile, investigators believe the organisation deliberately divided responsibilities between different suspects. One group collected the heroin. Another transported it across provinces.

Others handled deliveries, finances and overseas coordination. Detectives believe the structure reduced the risk of exposing senior organisers if individual couriers were arrested.

Perhaps the most striking discovery concerns the payment promised to Meena. Thai investigators believe she was offered only about ฿3,400 to transport the bags to Australia. By contrast, police estimate the heroin carried a street value of about A$500,000 in Australia.

Investigators believe the enormous gap demonstrates how international syndicates operate. Low-paid couriers assume the immediate risk. Organisers retain almost all of the profits.

In parallel, detectives continue identifying suppliers, transporters, financiers and overseas contacts linked to the operation. Bank records remain under detailed examination. Telephone communications are also being analysed.

Travel histories continue to be reconstructed. Every new arrest is generating fresh intelligence. Police believe the arrest of Mr Ekawit could expose another layer of the organisation. The investigation continues in both Thailand and Australia as officers work to dismantle the entire heroin trafficking network behind the shipment.

Further reading:

Breakthrough in Thai Airways drug trafficking case. Courier arrested and confessed to supplying drugs

Thai hostess to face the music for her actions as Prime Minister pushes to close drug trafficking gaps

Police in Thailand and Australia hunt to track down network behind the arrest of a Thai Airways hostess

Another woman arrested off a flight from Thailand in late May smuggling dangerous drugs into Australia

Thai Airways air hostess held in an Australian prison on heroin trafficking charges. Thai police seek details

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