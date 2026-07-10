Televised blitz on corruption linked to fraudulent citizenship secured through birth by Chinese actors

Police smashed a fake citizenship network after uncovering sham marriages, paid Thai fathers and corrupt officials who investigators say helped 164 Chinese children obtain Thai nationality, triggering arrests, DNA tests and a nationwide security crackdown.

A televised nationwide crackdown on one of Thailand’s biggest citizenship fraud networks has sent an unmistakable warning to organised crime after police dismantled a scheme that investigators say used fake Thai fathers, sham marriages and corrupt officials to obtain Thai citizenship for 164 Chinese children. The high-profile operation has already produced multiple arrests, DNA evidence overturning birth records, citizenship revocations and expanding money laundering investigations, with senior officials warning the fraudulent acquisition of Thai citizenship poses a serious national security threat.

A nationwide investigation into fraudulent birth registrations has exposed a criminal network that helped foreign children obtain Thai citizenship through fabricated civil records. Police say the operation relied on sham marriages, false paternity claims and corrupt officials. Investigators believe the scheme created legal identities that could later support property ownership, business activities and money laundering.

The investigation culminated on July 9 with Operation “Unveiling the Dragon’s Scales”, a coordinated crackdown announced at the Investigation Division of Metropolitan Police Division 8 in Bangkok. Deputy Interior Minister Polpeera Suwannachawi led the press conference.

He was joined by Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) Witthoon Sirinukul, senior officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Together, they outlined what investigators described as one of Thailand’s most significant cases involving fraudulent citizenship through false birth registration.

Operation uncovers sprawling fake father network behind fraudulent Thai citizenship scheme

The operation marked the latest phase of a wider campaign targeting corruption within Thailand’s civil registration system. Earlier investigations had already exposed abuses involving registration records and district officials.

This time, however, investigators uncovered a network stretching from a private hospital to a district office and into foreign criminal circles. Police said the conspiracy had operated for years before detectives assembled enough evidence to strike.

As part of the operation, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases approved 40 arrest warrants and 53 search warrants. Officers simultaneously searched multiple locations across Bangkok. So far, police have arrested 16 suspects. Those detained include hospital staff, district officials, Thai men accused of acting as surrogate fathers and Chinese parents. Meanwhile, another 26 suspects remain at large and are being pursued.

Investigators say the network exploited legal procedures governing birth registration and paternal recognition. According to police, Thai men were recruited to acknowledge paternity for children they had never fathered. Hospital records and civil registration documents then identified them as the children’s fathers. Once those records were entered into the civil registration system, the children became eligible for Thai citizenship through paternal recognition.

Fraudulent registrations created legal identities opening pathways to asset, businesses and property rights

Authorities believe the consequences extended far beyond fraudulent paperwork. Thai citizenship grants extensive legal rights, including access to education, healthcare, social services and property ownership. Investigators also believe those identities could later assist organised crime groups seeking to conceal assets, establish businesses or launder illicit funds. For that reason, officials classified the investigation as a national security matter.

In response, the Ministry of Interior has ordered immediate changes nationwide. All 878 district registration offices have been instructed to strengthen birth registration procedures. Foreign parents must now appear in person to verify paternity before registrations are accepted. Officials believe the tighter controls will close loopholes exploited by the network.

Speaking during the press conference, Polpeera said the investigation reflected the government’s broader campaign against transnational organised crime.

He said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed all relevant agencies to intensify suppression efforts against criminal networks, including call centre gangs, online scammers and illicit business operations. However, investigators found another threat developing inside Thailand’s civil registration system.

Deputy Minister warns criminals exploited sham marriages to secure Thai citizenship for foreign children

According to Polpeera, criminal organisations were no longer relying solely on false identities or forged documents. Instead, they recruited Thai nationals to enter sham marriages or falsely acknowledge paternity. Those actions allowed foreign children to obtain genuine Thai citizenship through fraudulent means.

“This isn’t just about using false records or impersonating Thai citizens,” Polpeera said. “This time, they are hiring Thai nationals to conduct fraudulent marriages or provide false certifications so that their children can obtain Thai citizenship.”

He described the practice as a serious threat to public order and national security. He also warned that investigators would pursue every suspect regardless of position or government affiliation.

“I want to reiterate that, under the policy of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior, we enforce the law straightforwardly,” he said. “We are keeping names confidential and monitoring behaviour. Therefore, no matter which agency you belong to, if you break the law, our agencies will investigate to the fullest extent.”

Police trace citizenship fraud network to private hospital broker and corrupt Bangkok registration officials

Pol Gen Samran said the investigation represented an unprecedented collaboration between police and civil registration authorities. He said officers uncovered systematic abuse centred on a well-known private hospital in Bangkok’s Thonburi area and a district office responsible for processing birth registrations. According to investigators, both locations became key parts of the network.

The investigation focused heavily on a hospital employee identified as Ms Sunee. Police allege she acted as the principal broker connecting Chinese families seeking Thai citizenship for their children.

Investigators said she persuaded clients to purchase maternity packages costing 70,000 baht per birth. In addition, police believe she personally received around 20,000 baht from each case for preparing documents and coordinating birth registrations.

Authorities said Ms Sunee also arranged Thai men willing to acknowledge paternity or enter sham marriages. Investigators allege those men received between 2,000 and 15,000 baht for their participation. Police believe she coordinated every stage of the process, from hospital admission through to civil registration.

Investigators identify 164 Chinese children registered using Thai fathers during five-year conspiracy

Separately, investigators identified a district office employee, Ms Siriporn, as another central figure. Police allege she knowingly accepted false birth notifications, facilitated paternity acknowledgements and processed birth registrations despite obvious irregularities. Investigators believe both women worked together for more than five years.

During that period, police identified 164 Chinese children whose births had been registered using Thai fathers.

However, investigators found no prenatal medical records showing that those Thai men attended appointments or accompanied the mothers during pregnancy. Instead, officers discovered the men appeared only after delivery. Their role, investigators allege, was simply to acknowledge paternity before registration documents were completed.

Notably, detectives reviewed extensive hospital records before expanding the investigation. They compared medical files, civil registration documents and official birth records. Investigators found repeated patterns involving the same hospital employee, the same district official and multiple Chinese mothers. Those similarities prompted a much broader inquiry.

Scam investigation widened after online fraud inquiry uncovered suspicious citizenship records

Officers then examined DOPA’s civil registration database. They identified 62 birth registrations involving Chinese mothers and Thai fathers directly linked to the same officials. Furthermore, investigators connected the pair to at least 19 birth certificates already considered suspicious. That evidence strengthened the case for wider enforcement action.

The investigation itself began with an entirely different criminal inquiry. In April 2024, police arrested Chinese national Chen Yinlai during an investigation into a major online scam network. Authorities accused the organisation of laundering more than 70 billion baht through Thailand. Financial investigators later uncovered another significant lead while tracing money transfers linked to the case.

Eventually, investigators followed funds moving through multiple nominee accounts before identifying Chen’s wife, Bao Jiao Chen, as the recipient. That discovery transformed the direction of the investigation. Officers soon learned Bao Jiao Chen had three children who all held Thai citizenship.

Joint investigations by DOPA and the Royal Thai Police followed. Detectives concluded Bao Jiao Chen had hired a Thai man to register a marriage with her. That arrangement allowed him to appear legally as the children’s father. According to investigators, the births were then arranged through a package purchased from the private hospital. District officials completed the registrations, allowing the children to receive Thai citizenship.

DNA evidence confirms fake fathers had no biological link to children granted Thai citizenship through deception

As investigators widened the inquiry, they found the methods remained remarkably consistent. Hospital documents were prepared. Thai men acknowledged paternity. District officials processed registrations.

Birth certificates were then issued identifying Thai fathers who shared no biological relationship with the children. Police believe the process became a routine service offered to selected foreign clients.

Most importantly, investigators sought scientific confirmation through DNA testing. Officers interviewed Thai fathers, Chinese parents and hospital staff while reviewing medical records. DNA analysis ultimately confirmed that at least 20 Thai men listed as fathers shared no biological relationship with the children. Police described those findings as decisive evidence supporting the criminal investigation.

Consequently, DOPA has begun revoking fraudulent registration entries linked to the confirmed cases. Officials are also cancelling Thai citizenship granted to those children where the evidence has been conclusively established. Authorities said the process would continue as additional cases are verified.

Asset seizures, deportations and wider investigation planned as police pursue remaining network members

In parallel, details of the investigation have been forwarded to the Immigration Bureau. Officials will consider deportation proceedings involving the foreign nationals connected to the fraudulent registrations.

Meanwhile, DOPA will establish a fact-finding committee to investigate government officials involved in the scheme. Those found responsible could face both disciplinary proceedings and criminal prosecution.

Pol Gen Samran said the latest arrests represented only one phase of a much broader investigation. Detectives are continuing to analyse hospital records, financial transactions and civil registration files. They are also examining communications between suspects and reviewing evidence gathered during the searches. Officers believe further arrests are likely as the investigation develops.

On another front, AMLO has begun tracing financial transactions linked to the network. Officials will examine whether proceeds from the scheme were laundered through bank accounts, property or other assets. If sufficient evidence is found, authorities will seek to seize assets connected to the offences under anti-money laundering legislation.

Investigators have also expanded their inquiry into the Department of Provincial Administration’s civil registration database. Officers are checking whether similar patterns appear elsewhere in Thailand. Police are reviewing cases involving foreign mothers and Thai fathers to determine whether the Bangkok operation formed part of a wider network.

Dual citizenship case and businessman named as fake father deepened a police criminal inquiry

Separately, investigators uncovered two cases they described as particularly unusual during the inquiry.

The first involved a Chinese boy whose birth was registered twice. Police said the child was born on January 8, 2024. His birth was first registered in China, allowing him to obtain Chinese citizenship. However, investigators allege another birth registration was completed through a private hospital in Bangkok’s Thonburi area on January 23, 2026.

According to police, the second registration was processed through the district office using a Thai man as the child’s legal father. As a result, the boy obtained both a Thai national identification number and a Chinese passport under different identities. Investigators identified the biological parents as Chinese nationals, Mr. Su Yuan and Ms Wu Mei.

Police said the Thai man listed as the father admitted he was not biologically related to the child. Investigators added that everyone involved confessed during questioning. Officers believe the case illustrates how the network could create dual identities through fraudulent civil registration.

Another investigation centred on a second Chinese child whose Thai birth certificate listed a businessman as the father. Initially, police said the man insisted he was the child’s biological parent. However, investigators ordered DNA testing after inconsistencies emerged during questioning.

The results completely contradicted his claim. DNA analysis confirmed there was no biological relationship between the man and the child. Detectives then expanded their background checks and discovered the man held shares in a major infrastructure construction company.

Investigators warn that fake citizenship grants long-term legal rights attractive to criminal networks

According to investigators, the company had participated in several high-profile national projects. Those included high-speed rail developments and government buildings that later collapsed during the March 28, 2025, earthquake. Police made no allegation against the company itself. Instead, investigators highlighted the shareholder’s role within the fake father scheme.

Notably, officers stressed that the investigation remained focused on the individual’s conduct rather than the business. Police have not suggested the company participated in the citizenship fraud operation.

Throughout the investigation, officers repeatedly returned to one central concern. They said fraudulent citizenship grants far more than a Thai identity card. It also creates extensive legal rights that can remain in place for decades.

Those rights include access to education, healthcare, social welfare and property ownership. They also create opportunities to acquire movable and immovable assets legally. Investigators believe those rights made Thailand’s civil registration system attractive to transnational criminal groups seeking long-term advantages.

Pol Gen Samran said the network deliberately exploited those legal protections by creating false family relationships. He warned the practice could have lasting consequences for the integrity of Thailand’s civil registration system.

Officials move to revoke citizenship and prosecute those behind fake father registrations and corruption

“Creating a father figure to pave the way for foreign children to obtain Thai citizenship through bloodline and birth in Thailand creates rights, duties and benefits in all aspects,” he said. “This has an immeasurable long-term impact on national security.”

As part of the response, DOPA has instructed registrars to revoke fraudulent registration entries involving the confirmed cases. Officials are also cancelling Thai citizenship granted to the 20 Chinese children whose cases have already been verified through DNA evidence and documentary investigations.

In addition, information has been forwarded to the Immigration Bureau for consideration of deportation proceedings against the foreign nationals involved. Authorities said those decisions will proceed in accordance with immigration law.

Meanwhile, DOPA will establish a fact-finding committee to investigate government officials connected to the false registrations. Officials found to have participated in the scheme could face disciplinary sanctions as well as criminal prosecution.

The latest operation also builds on earlier investigations targeting corruption within Thailand’s civil registration system.

Earlier investigations uncovered evidence that ultimately led police to dismantle the fraud network

On Thursday, July 9, Operation “Reverse the Dragon’s Scales” resulted in the arrest of six suspects. Those included two Chinese nationals, three Thai men recruited as fake fathers and one district official. Authorities also revoked the citizenship of five children following that investigation.

Earlier this year, investigators launched Operation “Crackdown on Grey G-Registration Vehicles”, leading to the arrest of a deputy district chief linked to registration offences.

Days later, Operation “Ending the Shadows” resulted in another deputy district chief’s arrest over abuse of civil registration procedures.

According to investigators, each operation uncovered further evidence pointing towards a much larger network. Detectives gradually connected financial records, civil registration data, hospital documentation and DNA evidence before launching the latest coordinated raids.

Officials believe that the approach allowed investigators to expose both the organisers and the officials facilitating the scheme.

Forensic evidence also played an increasingly important role throughout the inquiry. Investigators combined DNA analysis with medical records, civil registration files and witness interviews. Police said the evidence demonstrated a consistent pattern across numerous registrations processed over several years.

Repeated registration patterns and DNA findings strengthened the case against the fake father network

Authorities believe the network relied on repetition rather than isolated incidents. The same hospital employee arranged documentation. The same district official processed registrations. Thai men repeatedly acknowledged paternity despite having no biological relationship with the children.

Investigators also noted that none of the identified Thai fathers appeared in prenatal medical records. Instead, they consistently entered the process only after the children’s births. Police believe that pattern became one of the strongest indicators that the registrations were fraudulent.

Officials said the investigation remains active and continues to expand.

Police are examining whether similar arrangements operated through other hospitals or district offices. Detectives are also reviewing additional civil registration files involving foreign mothers and Thai fathers.

At the same time, financial investigators continue tracing money flows linked to the network. Authorities believe additional evidence may identify further organisers, facilitators or beneficiaries.

Tightened registration rules aim to stop fake fathers and dismantle remaining citizenship fraud operations

The Ministry of Interior has already moved to tighten registration procedures nationwide. Every district registration office has been instructed to strengthen identity verification and paternity checks. Foreign parents must now appear in person during the registration process to confirm parentage before documentation is accepted.

Officials believe those measures will significantly reduce opportunities for similar fraud in future.

The investigation brought together the Royal Thai Police, DOPA, the NACC, AMLO and the DSI in one of Thailand’s largest coordinated operations targeting fraudulent birth registration and citizenship offences.

Police said the collaboration enabled investigators to combine financial intelligence, DNA evidence, medical records and civil registration data into a single criminal investigation.

For now, officers continue searching for the remaining suspects while examining the full extent of the network’s activities. Investigators say Operation “Unveiling the Dragon’s Scales” remains ongoing as authorities work to dismantle what they describe as a sophisticated system built around fake fathers, corrupt officials and fraudulent claims to Thai citizenship.

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