Thailand confronts human trafficking fears, but TAT’s open briefings reassure tourists as European and Scandinavian arrivals surge for the 2025 high season, while short-haul Asian markets decline amid scam reports and ongoing safety concerns worldwide.

This week, TAT chief Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool briefed potential Russian tourists following the shocking death of Belarusian Vera Kravtsova. Thailand is set to benefit from strong Scandinavian and European arrivals during the upcoming High Season. The foreign tourism rebound stems from a strategic shift earlier this year to focus on European, Western, and long-haul markets. Short-haul Asian tourism, by contrast, has slumped due to reports of Chinese mafia-linked scam centre operation, especially located in Cambodia and Myanmar.

This week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Moscow office held briefings for media in Russia and Belarus. The briefings focused on a tragic human trafficking case involving 26-year-old Vera Kravtsova. She was trafficked to Myanmar through Bangkok on September 29, after arriving in Thailand on September 27.

Her journey took a circular route through China and Indonesia. Consequently, authorities are raising the alarm and issuing warnings to international travellers.

Notably, the TAT has emphasised transparency. They argue that being open and informing potential tourists is the most effective strategy. In short, Thailand has acted swiftly to prevent similar tragedies.

TAT emphasises transparency and open briefings to counter fears about international human trafficking

Vera Kravtsova was eventually sold to a Chinese-led trafficking gang. She was tortured, murdered, and had her organs harvested. Her family was extorted for ransom. Thai authorities confirmed that she was never a tourist but a victim of organised crime.

Despite the horrific case, tourism bookings from Russia have not declined. Moreover, officials say the policy of openness has reassured potential travellers. Tourists are advised to avoid strangers offering work abroad and report suspicious activity to police or embassies. Therefore, authorities believe that public warnings can coexist with healthy tourism growth.

Meanwhile, good news is emerging from Europe and Scandinavia. Norse Atlantic Airways is expanding flights to Thailand, anticipating increased demand. This expansion includes a projected 8.56% rise in high-spending Swedish tourists during the upcoming high season. These travellers are known for extended stays and significant economic contributions.

TAT officials have expressed delight over the growing Scandinavian market. On October 23, Ms. Jiravadee Khunsap, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, America, Middle East, and Africa), hosted a welcoming ceremony.

The event celebrated the inaugural flight of Norse Atlantic Airways, NO191, on the Stockholm-Bangkok route. Indeed, the new airline service to Thailand becomes one of five from the airline connecting Europe to Thailand from October to December 2025, continuing into 2026.

New Norse Atlantic flights from Europe to Thailand aim to boost tourism during peak 2025 travel season

The Norwegian airline will initially operate two flights per week. From December 2025, this will increase to four flights weekly. The expansion reflects long-haul tourism growth and indicates both opportunities and challenges for sustainable development. Ms. Jiravadee noted that long-haul tourism is growing rapidly across nearly every region. This growth follows the TAT’s Airline Focus strategy. Furthermore, airline partners continue to increase flights and seat availability post-COVID-19.

The European economic recovery has also contributed to increased international travel. Consequently, Thailand’s peak tourist season aligns perfectly with rising demand.

This provides an opportunity to attract quality tourists. Scandinavian markets, in particular, demonstrate strong growth potential. Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways now operates five seasonal direct routes between Europe and Thailand. These routes include Stockholm-Bangkok, London Gatwick-Bangkok, Manchester-Bangkok, Stockholm-Phuket, and Oslo-Phuket.

The first flight, NO191, Stockholm-Bangkok, commenced on October 22, 2025. Initially, two flights per week will operate, increasing to four weekly by December 2025. Flights use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which offers 56 Premium Class seats and 282 Economy Class seats. Therefore, passengers can enjoy a comfortable, modern and safe journey.

Norwegian Airways five seasonal routes expand Europe to Thailand flights to capture long-haul tourist demand

Thailand remains popular among Swedish tourists. From January 1 to October 15, 2025, 145,188 Swedes visited, representing an 8.56% increase over the same period last year. Moreover, these tourists spent an average of over ฿65,000 per trip and stayed 19.91 days. Consequently, revenue generated exceeded ฿14.6 billion.

Most Swedish travellers prefer self-organised trips, which allow them to tailor experiences independently. Additionally, safety and responsible tourism are now major considerations for these travellers.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian trafficking case has prompted close monitoring by the TAT. On October 21, 2025, Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that the Moscow office has been ordered to track online activity. This includes social media and news reports, ensuring that Thailand’s tourism image remains intact.

Vera Kravtsova, a 26-year-old Belarusian model, was initially deceived into working in Bangkok. She was later taken to Myanmar, forced to work at a scam centre, and sold to an organ trafficking gang. She was tortured, murdered, and her body burned to destroy evidence. Her family endured extortion and threats. Consequently, the case has drawn international attention and concern.

Belarusian trafficking case prompts close monitoring and highlights risks for Thailand’s tourism sector

However, tourism authorities note that bookings and sales have not decreased. Travellers are reassured that such incidents are rare and do not reflect the general safety of Thailand. Authorities emphasise vigilance and encourage tourists to report suspicious activity.

Public awareness campaigns are considered crucial in maintaining Thailand’s global reputation as a safe destination.

The Belarusian incident demonstrates the importance of proactive monitoring. It also highlights the TAT’s commitment to transparency and safety. By addressing concerns head-on, Thailand continues to project confidence and reliability to international travellers.

Expansion of Scandinavian and European flight routes expected to boost tourist arrivals and revenue

TAT officials expect the expansion to boost arrivals, spending, and length of stay. Moreover, they see opportunities to develop niche tourism experiences such as eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and wellness tourism. These initiatives support sustainable tourism growth and high-value travel.

Thailand’s peak season coincides with expanded flight capacity, creating ideal conditions for tourism growth. Thai officials emphasise that the strategy focuses on quality travellers who contribute significantly to revenue. Safety, sustainability, and responsible tourism remain priorities.

The Belarusian case also reminds travellers to exercise caution abroad. However, Thailand’s tourism sector demonstrates resilience and strong governance. Officials continue balancing growth with safety and sustainability. Proactive communication reassures travellers and protects the country’s reputation.

Moreover, Norse Atlantic Airways’ route expansion demonstrates confidence in Thailand’s market. Authorities view this as a positive signal for high-season tourism. The airline’s service expansion is expected to attract premium travellers, increasing economic impact and hotel occupancy.

Thailand emphasises sustainability and responsible tourism while continuing long-haul growth

Sustainability remains central to Thailand’s long-term tourism strategy. Authorities stress environmental responsibility, cultural preservation and community engagement. These measures ensure tourism growth does not compromise Thailand’s natural and cultural assets.

Overall, Thailand’s tourism sector is resilient, with strong prospects for the 2025 High Season. The Belarusian trafficking case highlights global risks but has not deterred travellers. Public awareness, airline partnerships, and monitoring systems mitigate potential threats.

Authorities continue to emphasise safety, transparency, and responsible tourism. These measures help maintain Thailand’s reputation as a safe and attractive destination. Meanwhile, flight expansions from Europe and Scandinavia support long-term growth. An open and frank approach by Thai government agencies and police is the best approach.

Previously, secrecy and careful control of the narrative only reinforced deeply held scepticism and anxiety.

Most people outside Thailand are suspicious of possible collusion between corrupt elements in Thailand and the Chinese mafia industry behind the scam gang. However, an atmosphere of openness and frank briefings from Thai officials helps combat this.

Open briefings and transparency by Thai officials helps mitigate scepticism and strengthen confidence

In turn, tourists are being encouraged to plan trips carefully, avoid suspicious offers, and follow local laws. Thailand’s tourism authorities and the Royal Thai Police remain committed to ensuring safe, enjoyable, and responsible travel experiences.

Certainly, Thailand remains a top destination for European travellers. High-spending tourists from Scandinavia contribute significantly to the economy. The TAT’s strategic initiatives focus on balancing growth with safety and sustainability. With expanded European connections, proactive monitoring, and responsible tourism, Thailand is gearing up for a robust 2025 high season.

Undoubtedly, the policy shift early this year towards European and Western markets is helping sustain foreign tourism. Thailand’s short-haul Asian market is down appreciably. This is directly linked to the security situation, particularly threats from scam centres and cautionary stories about scam centre abuses. For instance, the recent case of a South Korean national being abducted and tortured to death in Cambodia has heightened concerns.

Although the victim never entered Thailand, the negative press coverage has seen South Korean citizens become cautious about travel to all Southeast Asian destinations this season. Certainly, Thailand, as a regional travel hub, is suffering because of this, especially in the Chinese market, which has shrunk significantly this year.

Further reading:

Immigration Bureau confirms Belarusian national travelled through Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Police racing to verify disturbing reports of Belarusian model alleged to have been taken by scammers

Horror story of Belarusian woman taken in Bangkok by Burmese scam compound gang being investigated

Cambodian scam, centre bosses target young Thai nationals seeking better pay due to the poor economy

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

Ben Smith affair & allegations of links to Cambodian scam centres continues to rage in parliament

Police deny knowledge of scammer links with money whizz Ben Smith. People’s Party MP insists its certainly true

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand