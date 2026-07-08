Two dead as man opens fire on wife and relatives in Chiang Rai. 42-year-old man arrested after manhunt

A frantic overnight police hunt ended with the capture of a suspected family killer after two people died and two others were seriously wounded in a gun attack that shattered a Chiang Rai household. Detectives are now racing to establish the motive.

A family gathering in Chiang Rai turned into a deadly bloodbath after a 42-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his wife’s relatives, killing two people and critically wounding his wife and stepson before fleeing into the night with the gun. An intensive cross-district police manhunt ended within hours with the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of the suspected murder weapon, as detectives now work to uncover what drove the deadly attack that devastated an entire family.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly family shooting in Chiang Rai left two relatives dead and two others seriously injured. Police tracked him across district boundaries within hours, recovered the suspected murder weapon and began investigating what triggered the attack.

The shooting took place at about 9.45pm on Monday, July 6, outside a house in Moo 2, Muang Yai subdistrict, Wiang Kaen district. Earlier, the radio centre at Wiang Kaen Police Station received reports of multiple casualties.

In response, officers, investigators and emergency crews rushed to the scene under the command of Superintendent Pol Col Songkran Sanwong. Investigator Pol Lt Col Kritthiphum Taboon also joined the operation.

Two relatives die as wife with her son survive after gunman opens fire outside Chiang Rai home

Officers found four people lying face down outside the house with gunshot wounds. The victims had suffered serious injuries. Medical teams from Wiang Kaen Hospital were immediately dispatched. However, despite emergency treatment, two victims later died from their wounds.

Police identified one of the dead as Mrs Supanee Woraphat, 55, the sister of the suspect’s wife. The second victim was Mr Kriangsak Nimnuan, a relative of the family. Meanwhile, two others survived with serious injuries. They were Mrs Sunida Phasi, 52, the suspect’s wife, and Mr Sirak Phasi, 29, her son from a previous relationship. Both were rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

Investigators identified the gunman as Mr Kritkorn Sittikhan Kaew, 42, from Moo 4, Thung Ko subdistrict, Wiang Chiang Rung district. According to police, he fled immediately after the shooting. He escaped under the cover of darkness. Moreover, he took the firearm used in the attack with him. As a result, a large-scale manhunt began within minutes.

Search teams spread across neighbouring districts as detectives gathered intelligence on the suspect’s movements. In parallel, officers coordinated with nearby police stations to block possible escape routes. The overnight operation continued without interruption as investigators worked to narrow his location.

Provincial detectives join an overnight manhunt as gunman flees across district boundaries with firearm

By dawn, the search had intensified. At approximately 6.30am on Tuesday, July 7, Chiang Rai Provincial Police expanded the operation. The search was directed by provincial police commander Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakool and deputy commander Pol Col Pipat Naradech. On another front, Pol Col Paskorn Thawatchiangkul, superintendent of the Chiang Rai Provincial Police Investigation Division, led detectives on the ground.

Investigators from Wiang Kaen Police Station joined forces with officers from Wiang Chiang Rung Police Station. As part of this coordinated operation, detectives tracked the suspect as he attempted to flee into the Wiang Chiang Rung district. Officers quickly surrounded him before making the arrest. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. In addition, officers seized ammunition found with the weapon. Both items have been secured as evidence for the investigation. Notably, the arrest ended an intensive overnight hunt that began immediately after the gunfire erupted.

Police recover suspected murder weapon as detectives question gunman over motive for family bloodshed

Following the arrest, Mr Kritkorn was handed over to investigators at Wiang Kaen Police Station. Police charged him with “intentional homicide and carrying a firearm and ammunition in a city, village, or public place without permission and without reasonable cause.” He now remains in police custody while detectives continue questioning him.

Separately, investigators have begun reconstructing the events leading up to the shooting. Officers are examining forensic evidence collected at the scene.

They are also gathering witness statements. Meanwhile, detectives are working to establish the motive behind the attack. Police have not yet disclosed what prompted the gunfire.

The violence unfolded in front of the family home and involved several members of the suspect’s wife’s family. Within moments, two people were dead and two others critically wounded. Nevertheless, the suspect failed to evade capture. Within hours, Chiang Rai police had tracked him down, recovered the suspected murder weapon and placed him under arrest. Legal proceedings are now underway as investigators continue building the case.

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