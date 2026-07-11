Procedural move in parliament may well stall the Sex Workers Act making prostitution in Thailand legal

Thailand’s bid to legalise and protect sex workers has been thrown into doubt after Parliament voted 17-6 to classify the landmark reform as a financial bill. The move hands Prime Minister Anutin the power to decide whether the legislation lives or dies.

Thailand’s most ambitious attempt to legalise and protect adult sex work has been thrown into constitutional limbo after Parliament voted 17-6 to classify the Sex Worker Protection Act as a financial bill, placing its future in the hands of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The draft would repeal Thailand’s prostitution law and recognise sex workers as employees with labour and social security protections. However, rights groups and opposition MPs say Parliament applied inconsistent legal standards and warned the landmark reform could now be stalled indefinitely without ever reaching a House debate.

Thailand’s proposed Sex Worker Protection Act has edged closer to being shelved after Parliament voted to classify it as a financial bill. The ruling places the legislation on a more difficult constitutional path.

It must now be submitted to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for endorsement before returning to the House of Representatives. Rights groups warned the process could leave the measure stalled indefinitely. If the Prime Minister withholds approval, the House cannot debate the bill.

The joint meeting of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the chairpersons of all 35 standing House committees voted 17-6 to classify the proposal as legislation concerning financial matters. Two members abstained. As a result, a bill promoted by civil society now faces an additional constitutional hurdle before lawmakers can consider its contents.

Parliament’s financial bill ruling triggers constitutional dispute and backlash from rights groups

Notably, the decision prompted an immediate backlash from organisations backing the legislation. They argued Parliament had applied inconsistent legal standards. They also questioned why similar legislation had previously escaped the financial bill classification.

According to the groups, the latest interpretation risks restricting the constitutional right of citizens to propose legislation.

Protection International (PI) said the meeting took place on July 10 in Room CA408 of the Parliament building. The session was convened under Section 134 of the 2017 Constitution to determine whether the Draft Act on the Protection of Sex Workers falls within the definition of a financial bill.

Mr Lertsak Pattanachaikul, Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, chaired the proceedings on behalf of Parliament President Sophon Saram. Representatives from the Empower Foundation, Protection International, the Internet for People’s Law Project (iLaw) and members of the Senate also attended.

At the outset, officials from the Office of Convention and Legal Affairs presented Parliament’s legal assessment. Mr Lertsak said the meeting had been called after objections were raised to the Secretariat’s opinion. Under the Constitution, Parliament had 15 days to resolve the dispute. That deadline expires on July 12. Consequently, committee members were required to reach a decision before the constitutional time limit.

Officials argue that proposed worker protections would create direct financial obligations for the state

The Secretariat identified two provisions that it believes create direct financial obligations for the state. First, officials examined the proposed Sex Worker Protection Centre. They concluded the body would receive broader authority than the existing protection mechanism. In particular, the centre would investigate complaints, establish facts and provide expanded legal protection.

Those additional functions, officials argued, would require more legal officers, investigators and specialist staff. Extra equipment and administrative resources would also be needed. Together, those changes were said to increase government expenditure.

In parallel, parliamentary officials examined the bill’s labour provisions. The draft recognises sex workers as employees rather than offenders under criminal law. That change would bring eligible workers into Thailand’s social security system.

According to the Secretariat, higher enrolment would increase government contributions to the Social Security Fund. Officials, therefore, concluded that the proposal creates a direct financial burden under Section 134 of the Constitution.

As part of the discussion, Mr Kittisak Lertkitthikarn, the legal officer involved in preparing the bill, explained its overall structure. The legislation would repeal the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539 (1996).

Responsibility would then transfer to the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development under Section 50. However, the department would assume broader responsibilities than those exercised under the current framework.

Parliament says expanded duties and budget transfers justify financial bill classification under law

Previously, the existing system concentrated on strategic planning and vocational training. Under the proposed law, officials would also receive complaints and investigate disputes involving sex workers.

Those expanded responsibilities formed part of Parliament’s financial assessment. Officials concluded additional legal expertise, investigative capacity and operational resources would be required.

Separately, the Secretariat reviewed the legislation’s transitional provisions. Sections 19 and 69 transfer operations, personnel, assets and budgets from the existing protection centre to the Department of Women’s Affairs.

However, parliamentary lawyers argued that Section 35 of the Budget Procedures Act prevents expenditure from being transferred between agencies without separate legislation. On that basis, they concluded the proposal carries direct financial implications. That interpretation became a second foundation for classifying the draft as a financial bill.

In response, supporters of the legislation rejected Parliament’s interpretation. Chatchalawan Muangchan, representing the Empower Foundation, said the bill had been developed jointly with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Empower Foundation says reforms protect workers without expanding bureaucracy or state expenditure

She said its purpose is to protect sex workers rather than expand government bureaucracy. According to the Ministry of Interior figures, Thailand has more than 10,000 registered entertainment establishments.

Using those figures, the foundation estimates there are around one million sex workers nationwide. Chatchalawan argued that bringing those workers into the formal labour system would strengthen the contribution base of the Social Security Fund rather than weaken it.

In response, supporters of the legislation challenged every element of Parliament’s legal interpretation. They argued the proposal reallocates existing government resources rather than creating substantial new expenditure.

Chatchalawan Muangchan, representing the Empower Foundation, said the draft was the first prepared jointly by the foundation and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. She said its central purpose is to protect sex workers by recognising them as workers under Thai law rather than treating them primarily through criminal legislation.

Supporters say sex workers would strengthen social security rather than burden public finances

Chatchalawan argued that those workers already contribute to Thailand’s economy but remain outside formal labour protections. She said bringing them into the social security system would broaden the contribution base rather than create an unreasonable financial burden. Instead, employers, employees and the government would contribute under the existing Social Security Act.

She also rejected Parliament’s assessment of the proposed protection centre. In her view, the legislation changes the state’s approach rather than expanding government bureaucracy.

Existing resources used to suppress prostitution could instead support worker protection. Complaints, she added, would pass through the normal justice system. Therefore, no entirely new judicial structure or parallel agency would be required.

Protection International adopted a broader constitutional argument. Pranam Somwong, the organisation’s representative and an adviser to the Empower Foundation, said the right to propose legislation is protected under Articles 133 and 77 of the Constitution.

Rights group says financial bill ruling risks undermining citizens’ constitutional lawmaking rights

Consequently, he argued that any decision declaring a public bill to be financial legislation must be interpreted narrowly. A broader interpretation, he said, risks restricting the constitutional rights of citizens to introduce legislation through the parliamentary process.

According to Pranam, Article 134 allows a bill to be classified as financial legislation only when it directly creates a financial obligation for the state. He argued the Sex Worker Protection Act does not meet that threshold.

Article 50 merely transfers responsibilities to a protection body, while Article 69 serves as a transitional provision. It moves personnel, assets, budgets and responsibilities from one agency to another. In his view, those provisions do not create new national expenditure.

On another front, Pranam disputed Parliament’s interpretation of the social security provisions. He argued that Articles 12 and 18(2) simply allow sex workers to enter Thailand’s existing social security system.

They do not establish a new welfare programme or create additional financial privileges. Instead, workers would contribute through the same funding mechanism already used by other employees. He said the proposal promotes equality under Article 27 of the Constitution rather than imposing a new burden on public finances.

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Pranam questions varying rulings and cites international obligations supporting legal reform

Pranam also questioned the consistency of Parliament’s legal reasoning. He noted that House Speaker’s rulings on earlier legislation had reached different conclusions. In particular, he referred to the draft bill repealing the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539, previously proposed by Surang Chan-yaem. That proposal contained similar structures and mechanisms but was not classified as a financial bill.

He challenged the differing outcomes.

“What we are questioning is not just the ruling itself, but the consistency in the interpretation and enforcement of the Constitution. If a similar draft law has previously been ruled not to be a financial bill, why is the conclusion different this time? The public has the right to an explanation based on the rule of law,” Pranam said.

In addition, Pranam argued that the latest interpretation could conflict with Thailand’s international commitments. He pointed to recommendations issued by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in 2017.

Those recommendations called on Thailand to abolish criminal penalties for sex workers and provide labour rights and social protection equal to those enjoyed by other workers.

Senator Angkhana backs reforms and says workers deserve legal protection instead of criminal penalties

For her part, Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit also supported the legislation. Speaking as an adviser to the Empower Foundation, she said the proposal was never intended to establish an entirely new protection agency or substantially increase government spending.

Instead, it shifts the emphasis from criminal enforcement towards protection and legal redress for workers.

Angkhana said tourism remains one of Thailand’s largest sources of national income. However, she argued that service workers have received little protection under the existing legal framework.

When police operations occur, establishment owners often escape responsibility while workers face prosecution. At the same time, many employees receive no welfare protection and must deal with legal proceedings alone. She said workers performing recognised employment should receive protection under Thailand’s Labour Protection Act.

Notably, Angkhana also referred to recommendations made by the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights. She said the group has called on Thailand since 2014 to remove criminal penalties affecting sex workers and extend labour protections to the profession.

She argued the proposed legislation follows that recommendation by recognising sex work within Thailand’s labour protection framework rather than under criminal law.

People’s Party MPs challenge Parliament’s legal reasoning and financial bill classification of the draft

The next section will cover the People’s Party MPs’ constitutional objections, the debate over parliamentary standards, the 17–6 vote, the implications for the Prime Minister’s endorsement, and conclude with the wider significance of the proposed legislation.

The constitutional debate also drew strong criticism from the People’s Party during the meeting. Several MPs questioned both the legal interpretation and the process used to reach it. They argued the draft legislation failed to satisfy the constitutional test for a financial bill. Instead, they maintained that Parliament had applied inconsistent standards when assessing legislation proposed by the public.

Mr Ekkarach Udomamnuay, Bangkok MP for the People’s Party, argued that Section 134 limits financial legislation to measures directly affecting taxation, duties or state expenditure. In his view, the Sex Worker Protection Act does not meet that threshold.

Section 50, he said, merely transfers responsibilities to existing government officials. Consequently, it does not require the creation of a new agency or a substantial increase in public spending.

He also challenged Parliament’s assessment of the social security provisions. According to Ekkarach, extending social security coverage does not automatically create a new financial obligation.

Opposition MPs cite earlier laws and question how Parliament assessed the proposal’s financial impact

Instead, he compared the proposal with previous discussions over extending coverage to delivery riders. Those workers entered the existing social security framework without creating a separate funding system. Government contributions continued under the normal statutory formula. He argued the same principle should apply to sex workers.

Separately, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome questioned the consistency of legal opinions issued by the Secretariat of the House of Representatives.

He pointed to previous legislation that established new regulatory mechanisms and required funding, but was never classified as financial legislation. Among those examples was the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance. Despite containing operational structures and funding implications, that legislation proceeded without requiring executive endorsement as a financial bill.

Rangsiman also questioned how Parliament assessed the proposal’s financial impact. He asked why the Secretariat had not sought formal advice from the Budget Bureau before reaching its conclusion.

In his view, officials declared the legislation a financial burden without producing a detailed financial assessment or calculation. He suggested that the approach could lead to an incorrect constitutional interpretation.

Committee votes 17-6 to classify proposal as a financial bill requiring Prime Minister’s endorsement first

As the debate continued, supporters repeatedly argued that Parliament’s decision reached beyond the wording of Section 134. They maintained that transferring existing responsibilities does not automatically create new expenditure.

Likewise, they argued that expanding access to an existing social security system differs from establishing a new welfare programme. Those issues became central to the constitutional disagreement throughout the meeting.

After several hours of legal submissions and discussion, committee members proceeded to a vote. The joint meeting of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the chairpersons of the 35 standing House committees voted by a clear majority to classify the proposal as a financial bill. Seventeen members supported the classification, six opposed it and two abstained.

Accordingly, the decision immediately altered the legislation’s parliamentary route. Under the Constitution, the draft must now be submitted to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for endorsement before returning to the House of Representatives. Without that approval, the bill cannot proceed to parliamentary debate.

Campaigners warn Prime Minister could leave landmark legislation stalled without constitutional deadline

Civil society organisations expressed fresh concern following the vote. They noted that while the Constitution requires the Prime Minister’s endorsement, it sets no deadline for reaching that decision.

As a result, the legislation could remain pending indefinitely. They also warned that if endorsement is refused, the proposal would effectively end without receiving a first reading in the House.

The ruling represents a significant setback for campaigners seeking to overhaul Thailand’s approach to sex work. The proposed legislation would repeal the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539 (1996) and replace it with a protection-based legal framework. Instead of treating sex workers primarily through criminal law, the proposal recognises voluntary adult sex work as labour subject to legal protections.

Under the draft law, adults aged 20 and over would be permitted to engage in sex work legally. Workers would gain access to labour protections, workplace health and safety standards and social security benefits available to other employees.

Draft law would legalise adult sex work while retaining severe penalties for trafficking and exploitation

The legislation would also establish licensing arrangements for businesses while setting clearer standards governing employment conditions throughout the sector.

At the same time, the proposal preserves criminal penalties for serious offences. Human trafficking, child sexual exploitation, coercion and forced prostitution would remain criminal offences carrying severe penalties.

Supporters argue the distinction would allow law enforcement agencies to focus resources on organised crime and exploitation rather than consensual adult sex work. However, critics of the wider reform have argued that legal recognition could encourage further expansion of Thailand’s commercial sex industry.

Some have also questioned whether regulation alone would eliminate illegal operators or prevent organised criminal groups from exploiting vulnerable people. Others have called for stronger safeguards before any legislation proceeds further.

For now, those broader policy questions remain unresolved. Parliament’s decision has shifted attention from the substance of the proposed reforms to the constitutional process governing their passage.

Whether the legislation advances now depends largely on the Prime Minister’s decision to endorse the bill. Until that question is resolved, one of Thailand’s most significant proposed social reforms remains in constitutional limbo.

Further reading:

Sex tourism from the United Kingdom to Thailand spotlighted in BBC documentary series just aired

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023