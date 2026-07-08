Witnesses watched American YouTuber Connor Michael Murphy enter a deep lake before he disappeared beneath the surface, as detectives now investigate bizarre behaviour, forensic evidence and a wrecked luxury home that he was renting for ฿35,000 per month.

American fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Michael Murphy has died after drowning in a deep lake at a luxury housing estate in Samut Prakan following a series of bizarre events now under police investigation. Detectives later discovered his rented lakeside home had been extensively vandalised and recovered unidentified pills and unused syringes from his vehicle as they await autopsy and toxicology results to establish what led to the 32-year-old’s death.

American fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Michael Murphy has died after drowning in a lake at a luxury housing estate in Samut Prakan after a series of increasingly disturbing events that police are continuing to investigate.

The 32-year-old was later found beneath the water by rescue divers. Investigators subsequently discovered that the luxury house he had been renting overlooking the lake had been extensively vandalised. Police are now awaiting autopsy and toxicology results while examining evidence recovered from both the property and Murphy’s vehicle.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening at a private residential estate in the Bang Phli district. According to police, Murphy suddenly entered the lake after behaving erratically outside the estate. Witnesses said he continued swimming for several minutes.

Locals watched Murphy swim into an estate lake before exhaustion caused him to disappear underwater

Eventually, he appeared exhausted before disappearing beneath the surface. Nobody entered the water because the lake was believed to be more than 10 metres deep.

Rescue divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation searched the lake for around 30 minutes before recovering Murphy’s body about 20 metres from the shoreline. An initial examination found no signs of assault.

His body was then transferred to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Separately, toxicology testing will determine whether drugs or other substances contributed to the incident.

Pol Col Veeraphong Roobsuay, deputy superintendent of investigation at Bang Phli Police Station, said officers responded after receiving reports of a man behaving frantically outside the estate.

Witness accounts and security footage become key evidence in police investigation into Murphy’s death

Witnesses, including a security guard and a village employee, later described Murphy’s movements in detail. Their accounts, together with video footage, now form a central part of the investigation.

According to the security guard, Murphy returned to the neighbourhood in a hired vehicle shortly before the incident. He reportedly attempted to give the driver ฿1,000. However, the driver refused after noticing Murphy’s unusual behaviour. Murphy then approached another resident’s passing car and knocked on the window, asking for a lift into the estate. In response, the security guard shouted to the driver not to pick him up.

Murphy’s behaviour then became increasingly alarming. Witnesses said he shouted loudly before rolling repeatedly across the pavement. He also raised both hands as though praying. Shortly afterwards, police officers arrived at the scene. Instead of stopping, Murphy suddenly ran towards the nearby lake. He then jumped into the water before officers could intervene. As a result, police immediately requested rescue personnel.

Divers recover Murphy as investigators rule out assault while forensic inquiries continue apace

A village employee recorded video showing Murphy behaving erratically before entering the lake. Witnesses said he continued swimming after entering the water. Soon, however, his movements became noticeably slower.

He then appeared exhausted before disappearing beneath the surface. Because the lake exceeded 10 metres in depth, nobody attempted a rescue while waiting for specialist divers to arrive.

Rescue teams reached the estate a short time later. Divers searched underwater for approximately 30 minutes before locating Murphy’s body around 20 metres from the shore. Police said the only visible injuries were abrasions sustained while he rolled on the road before entering the lake.

Importantly, investigators found no evidence suggesting Murphy had been assaulted. Even so, officers continue gathering forensic evidence before reaching any conclusions.

Police then searched Murphy’s rented lakeside residence overlooking the water. Inside, investigators found extensive damage throughout the luxury property.

Black and yellow paint had been splashed across walls, furniture, home decorations and electrical appliances. Paint stains were found throughout several rooms. Officers carefully photographed the damage before beginning a detailed forensic examination. They are also seeking to establish precisely when the vandalism occurred.

Homeowner and girlfriend describe damaged property as detectives examine events before Murphy’s death.

The homeowner, identified only as Ms View, said she was devastated after seeing the condition of the property. The lakeside residence was valued at approximately ฿22 million. Murphy and his 22-year-old girlfriend had rented the house for ฿35,000 a month.

They had lived there for only about three months. Nevertheless, Ms View said she had carefully selected the tenants and never imagined the property would be left in such condition. Furniture, decorations and household appliances had all been damaged by paint.

Murphy’s girlfriend, identified only as Bee, also gave a statement to investigators. She said the damage appeared to have occurred overnight while she slept in another bedroom. Murphy remained awake elsewhere inside the house.

Before the incident, she said he had appeared completely normal. She also said she had never witnessed similar behaviour. The couple had reportedly been together for around three years. During much of that period, they lived apart because of relationship difficulties. More recently, they had resumed living together and moved into the Samut Prakan property less than three months ago.

Detectives await toxicology results after seizing pills and syringes from Murphy’s vehicle for testing

Bee also addressed questions about possible drug use. She said she had never seen Murphy use drugs while they lived together. As part of the investigation, detectives later searched Murphy’s vehicle. Inside a waist bag, officers found two unused syringes together with several unidentified white pills.

The items were seized for forensic examination. Police have not identified the pills or linked them to Murphy’s death. Laboratory testing is continuing while investigators await the toxicology findings.

Murphy had reportedly been staying in Thailand on a Destination Thailand Visa, introduced to attract remote workers, freelancers and digital entrepreneurs.

During his stay, he reportedly worked online selling fitness food supplements while continuing to produce content for his global audience. In parallel, detectives are collecting additional witness statements, reviewing video recordings and examining evidence recovered from both the house and Murphy’s vehicle. Officers will also notify the United States Embassy in Thailand.

Meanshile his body has been sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy. This is routine in such cases. Poluce will certainly be very interested in a toxicology report.

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