‘Demon toys’ that look playful and harmless present hidden hazards that may be lethal for Thai children

Hidden danger behind cute faces. A Democrat MP has warned that imported “demon toys” entering Thailand through online platforms may contain hazardous chemicals, urging tougher regulation before more unsafe products reach children.

A Democrat Party MP has warned that seemingly playful and harmless “demon toys” are entering Thailand through overseas online platforms, carrying hidden health risks for children while exposing major gaps in consumer protection. Citing reports of hazardous chemicals in some popular soft toys, Ms Radklao Intawong Suwannakiri called for tougher regulation, stricter product inspections and stronger oversight of multinational e-commerce platforms before unsafe products reach Thai families.

A Democrat Party MP has warned that potentially unsafe imported toys are entering Thailand through online marketplaces. She urged the Consumer Protection Council to strengthen child protection and expand its focus beyond financial losses. She also called for tighter oversight of multinational e-commerce platforms selling directly to Thai consumers.

Speaking during parliament’s debate on the Consumer Protection Council’s annual report on July 9, Ms Radklao Intawong Suwannakiri praised the council’s work protecting consumer rights.

She singled out its “Open before you pay; if it doesn’t match the description, you don’t have to pay” policy. She said the measure has increased confidence in online shopping. It has also given consumers practical protection against misleading online sales.

Consumer watchdog urged to confront rising online product risks as cross-border platforms escape scrutiny

However, Ms Radklao argued the report exposes major gaps in addressing new digital risks. Every day, she said, vast quantities of imported goods enter Thailand through international online platforms.

Yet many overseas operators have neither offices nor accountable representatives in Thailand. Consequently, consumers often struggle to seek redress when problems emerge.

According to Ms Radklao, the council’s own figures demonstrate how quickly online threats have grown. More than 80% of consumer problems now involve digital risks. The report also recorded 296,042 online fraud cases. Those complaints represented 44% of all cases received. Nevertheless, she said the report concentrates largely on fraud and misleading product descriptions. Product safety receives far less attention despite growing online imports.

“Today, consumers are not only risking losing money, but also risking their health, and in many cases, children are the most affected,” she told parliament.

Squishy toys and hazardous chemicals raise fears over hidden health risks facing children buying online

To illustrate her concerns, Ms Radklao highlighted the popularity of “Squishy” soft toys among children and teenagers. Although the products appear harmless, she said their porous foam can easily collect dust and germs.

Notably, she referred to reports from several countries involving similar toys. Those reports detected dangerous chemicals, including phthalates and volatile organic compounds, known as VOCs.

According to the reports she cited, those substances may damage children’s respiratory systems. They may also affect the liver and kidneys. In parallel, exposure may interfere with children’s development. The reports further linked the chemicals to an increased cancer risk. Ms Radklao warned that attractive packaging should never replace rigorous safety testing.

“Cute-looking toys can become ‘dangerous toys’ if their safety standards aren’t seriously checked. Once these products enter the market, the ones at risk are children and their families,” she said.

MP calls for tougher platform rules and wider product inspections to protect children from harm

In response, Ms Radklao questioned whether the Consumer Protection Council plans to broaden its role beyond handling complaints. She urged the council to become a stronger advocate for product safety standards in the digital marketplace.

Separately, she called for stricter regulation of multinational e-commerce platforms. Overseas sellers, she argued, should carry responsibilities comparable to businesses operating inside Thailand.

As part of this, she proposed closer coordination with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute and the Food and Drug Administration. She urged both agencies to increase random inspections of imported products. Priority, she said, should be given to goods marketed to children and young people. Stronger inspections would improve consumer confidence while reducing health risks.

On another front, Ms Radklao urged the council to widen its public information campaigns. Current warnings largely focus on financial scams. Future campaigns, she said, should also identify unsafe consumer products.

Consumer protection must shift from refunds to prevention as online imports present risks to children

Better information would help families make informed purchasing decisions. It would also help them avoid products that may threaten children’s health.

Finally, Ms Radklao said consumer protection must evolve alongside the digital economy. Refunds can recover financial losses, she said. They cannot restore damaged health. Instead, she argued, regulators should prevent harm before dangerous products reach consumers.

“Consumer protection in the digital age must be proactive. It must prevent damage from the outset, because while refunds may compensate for economic losses, they cannot heal the health of children,” she said.

“If the Consumer Council is to truly be a friend to consumers, its future mission must not only be to protect Thai people’s money, but also to protect the lives, health, and safety of all Thai people of all ages.”

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