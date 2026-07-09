A month-long CCTV manhunt ended with the arrest of a Thai bar host after a British elephant sanctuary worker escaped a savage hotel room attack with a brain bleed that required emergency surgery.

A 35-year-old British elephant sanctuary worker underwent emergency brain surgery after police said she was raped and brutally beaten inside her Thai hotel room, before detectives tracked down and arrested a 26-year-old suspect following a month-long CCTV-led manhunt across several provinces.

Police said a British elephant sanctuary worker was raped and brutally beaten in her hotel room in Thailand, leaving her with a brain bleed. The 35-year-old underwent emergency surgery after the violent attack. Thai police have since arrested a 26-year-old bar host. He was identified as Phattharaphon Wongbuangam.

The attack took place at the U-Thong Hotel in Phitsanulok during the early hours of June 6. According to investigators, the pair checked into the woman’s room together shortly after midnight.

However, police said the situation turned violent after she rejected the suspect’s sexual advances. Officers said he then raped and repeatedly assaulted the British worker inside the room.

Woman escapes bloodied hotel room after violent assault before staff summon police and paramedics

The woman fought back throughout the attack. As a result, she suffered severe injuries during the struggle. Despite those injuries, she managed to break free and flee the room. She stumbled to the hotel reception seeking help.

Staff found her bleeding and covered in bruises. She also had a swollen face and a black eye. In response, employees immediately called the police and paramedics after seeing her condition.

Emergency crews reached the hotel within minutes. Paramedics rushed the victim to Bangkok Hospital Phitsanulok for urgent treatment. Doctors later diagnosed a brain bleed caused by the assault.

She subsequently underwent emergency surgery to relieve the life-threatening injury. Meanwhile, medical teams continued treating her other wounds.

The suspect did not wait for police. Instead, he fled the hotel before officers arrived. His disappearance immediately triggered a large-scale manhunt. Detectives sealed off the scene and began collecting evidence. At the same time, investigators secured CCTV recordings from the hotel and nearby areas. Those images quickly became central to the investigation.

CCTV trail leads detectives across provinces before suspect is finally tracked down and arrested in Bangkok

Police carefully reviewed the footage before identifying the suspect. They then reconstructed his movements after he left the hotel. Investigators believe he travelled to Bangkok, around 390 kilometres from Phitsanulok.

From there, officers tracked his movements across several provinces. As part of this, detectives pieced together his route using surveillance footage gathered along the way.

The search continued for almost a month. Finally, police located and arrested Phattharaphon Wongbuangam on Saturday, July 4. Officers have not disclosed details of the arrest operation. Separately, investigators have not revealed whether the suspect made any statement after being taken into custody.

Notably, police said CCTV footage played a decisive role in identifying and tracing the suspect. Detectives continued examining evidence recovered from the hotel after the arrest. They also analysed surveillance recordings frame by frame. On another front, investigators worked to verify the suspect’s movements between provinces before his capture.

British sanctuary worker undergoes brain surgery as police continue building a criminal case against suspect

The British woman had travelled to Thailand to work at an elephant sanctuary before the attack. Her injuries included extensive bruising, heavy bleeding and serious head trauma.

Hotel employees became the first people to assist her after she escaped. Without delay, they summoned emergency services while keeping the injured woman safe until paramedics arrived.

Police continue handling the case following the suspect’s arrest. Investigators are examining evidence gathered from the hotel, CCTV recordings and the suspect’s reported movements. The criminal investigation remains ongoing as officers prepare the case for further legal proceedings.

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