Witnesses reported hearing two explosions before an electric car caught fire outside a family home, as police, forensic specialists and firefighters investigate the latest in a series of EV blazes.

An electric car erupted into flames after witnesses reported hearing two powerful explosions outside a Samut Prakan home late on Sunday, destroying the vehicle, damaging the property and triggering a major emergency response involving more than five fire engines. With the owner insisting the car had operated faultlessly for more than six years, police have called in forensic investigators to determine what caused the dramatic blaze, as a second electric vehicle fire within days has intensified scrutiny of the technology and the circumstances behind both incidents.

A powerful explosion jolted a Samut Prakan neighbourhood late on Sunday before an electric car erupted into flames, destroying the vehicle and damaging part of a nearby home.

Witnesses described hearing loud blasts before seeing sparks shoot from the parked car. Within minutes, firefighters were battling an intense blaze threatening the front of the property. Police have since launched an investigation, while forensic specialists will determine exactly what triggered the fire.

The alarm was raised at 11.30pm on July 5. Pol Lt Col Papon-ek Boonanan, the investigating officer at Phra Pradaeng Police Station, received the emergency report of an electric vehicle on fire in Soi Suk Sawat 37/1. In response, he coordinated with the Lat Luang Municipal Fire Department and volunteer rescuers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation before heading to the scene.

Firefighters battle fierce blaze as burning electric car threatens home before crews finally gain control

The fire broke out outside a four-storey commercial building at house number 101, Moo 13, Bang Phueng Subdistrict, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan. Fire crews found a red electric car with Bangkok licence plates parked outside the building.

However, the front of the vehicle was already engulfed in flames. Thick fire spread towards the awning, raising fears it would reach the building itself.

More than five fire engines responded to the emergency. Firefighters attacked the blaze with water immediately after arriving. Despite the rapid response, the flames burned fiercely for about 30 minutes before crews gained control. Fortunately, nobody was injured or killed. Even so, the electric vehicle was completely destroyed. The awning also suffered heavy damage, while household furnishings inside the property were affected.

After the fire was extinguished, officers secured the area and documented the destruction. Police photographed the vehicle, examined the damaged property and recorded the scene. As part of this, forensic investigators were called to collect evidence. Their findings will be used to establish the exact cause of the blaze.

Years of trouble-free driving as neighbours recount explosions before flames engulfed the vehicle

The owner, who requested anonymity, said he had bought the electric car brand new. He said he had owned it for more than six years without any problems. Everything had appeared normal that evening. Then he suddenly heard people shouting, “Fire!” He ran downstairs immediately but found the vehicle already engulfed in flames. There was no opportunity to stop the fire.

Notably, nearby resident Phiphop Suwannakhet, 57, also described hearing an explosion before seeing the fire. He said sparks appeared first. Moments later, flames spread across the vehicle. He immediately called for help.

About 10 minutes later, he received a call confirming fire engines were on their way. He estimated five or six people were inside the house when the fire erupted. They were warned quickly and evacuated safely before the flames spread further.

Separately, security guard Pinit Phromphut, 49, was working across the street when the incident unfolded. He recalled hearing two loud explosions in quick succession. After that, he saw sparks followed almost instantly by flames.

He ran across the road to investigate and began recording video of the fire. He also grabbed a portable fire extinguisher and tried to stop the blaze. However, the flames were already too intense. His extinguisher proved ineffective.

Fresh electric vehicle fire raises wider concern as forensic investigators work to establish the exact cause

Meanwhile, three or four other residents rushed outside after hearing the explosions. They helped contact the police and firefighters while watching the blaze intensify. Mr Pinit said the electric vehicle was parked in the same place every day. However, he had never spoken with the owner. He nevertheless confirmed there was a sudden explosion before the fire became visible.

On another front, Deputy Mayor of Lat Luang Municipality Baramee Faksawat confirmed municipal disaster relief officials responded immediately after receiving the emergency call.

Firefighters arrived with a fire engine and specialist equipment before directing a water hose onto the burning vehicle. Eventually, they prevented the flames from spreading beyond the immediate area. However, the electric car could not be saved.

Mr Baramee said the fire also damaged the property’s electrical system. In addition, a transformer exploded during the incident. Electrical wiring around the owner’s home was also damaged. Despite the scale of the destruction, nobody suffered injuries.

Police have not identified the cause of the fire. Instead, forensic investigators will conduct a detailed examination of the wreckage and surrounding property. Evidence gathered at the scene will now be analysed. Only after that process is complete will investigators determine what caused the explosions and the devastating late-night fire.

Further reading:

Another EV car fire erupted in the northern province of Phichit as three homes went up in flames nearby

Khon Kaen Police probing a pre dawn blaze caused by a charging EV that burned down a family home

Volvo withdraws one of its EV models in a disastrous week for the firm in Thailand with exploding cars

Government sends strong warning to EV industry after a dramatic surge in consumer complaints

Thaksin wants higher excise duties on EV cars that are simply assembled in Thailand by Chinese firms

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. Optimism for electric cars

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis. It is demanding an urgent hearing from the government

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties

Thailand changes tack as EV revolution turns into a damp squib with warehouses full of unsold cars

Top Thai insurer says no more new policies for EV cars. Later, it emphasised renewals case by case