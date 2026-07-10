Thai customs foiled another international heroin smuggling operation after tracking a South African transit passenger through Suvarnabhumi Airport and uncovering 17.53kg of heroin hidden inside coffee, tea and supplement packages.

A major international heroin trafficking operation was disrupted on Thursday after Thai customs officers intercepted a South African transit passenger at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport carrying 17.53 kilogrammes of heroin concealed inside coffee, tea and dietary supplement packages. The seizure, made after intelligence-led surveillance and a coordinated airport interception, has triggered an expanding multinational investigation as Thailand intensifies a government-ordered crackdown on drug syndicates exploiting the country as a global transit hub, amid growing concern over a series of sophisticated heroin smuggling cases using remarkably similar concealment methods.

Customs officers have arrested a South African man at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday after seizing 17.53 kilogrammes of heroin concealed inside coffee, green tea and dietary supplement packages.

Investigators said the suspect was attempting to use Thailand as a transit point before the shipment continued to Madagascar. The seizure stopped what officials described as another international trafficking operation passing through the country’s busiest airport.

The arrest followed an intensified nationwide crackdown ordered by the government. Customs Director-General Panthong Loykulnan said the operation reflected policy directives from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Both ministers have placed drug suppression at the centre of the national agenda. In response, the Customs Department has tightened inspections at airports, border checkpoints and international postal facilities. Passenger screening, baggage examinations and intelligence-led profiling have all been strengthened.

Customs tracked high-risk transit passenger from Kuala Lumpur before arresting him at boarding gate

The operation began on Thursday, July 9, after officers from the Investigation and Suppression Division identified a high-risk passenger through intelligence analysis. As part of the plan, customs officers worked with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) to monitor the traveller’s movements.

According to officials, the suspect departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. He was transiting through Suvarnabhumi Airport before boarding a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. His final destination was Ivato International Airport in Madagascar. However, investigators had already marked him for inspection before his onward flight.

Officers then launched a coordinated interception. One team moved into the transfer baggage terminal and examined the suspect’s checked luggage. X-ray images revealed suspicious irregularities inside the suitcase.

At the same time, a second team tracked the passenger through the terminal. Officers intercepted him before boarding and escorted both the suspect and his baggage to a secure inspection point. The coordinated operation ensured neither the passenger nor the luggage left the airport.

Heroin hidden inside coffee, tea and supplement packs uncovered after baggage X-ray checks

The search quickly exposed the concealment method. Officers found numerous packets labelled as coffee, green tea and several dietary supplements. On closer inspection, the contents did not match the packaging.

Plastic bags filled with white clumped powder had been hidden inside the consumer products. Customs officers immediately carried out a field narcotics test using the ONCB051 Marquis Reagent. The reagent turned purple. The result confirmed the substance was heroin, a Category 1 narcotic under Thai law.

Authorities seized 17,530 grammes of heroin, including its packaging. The total weight was equivalent to 17.53 kilogrammes. Officials estimated the shipment’s value at about 7.3 million baht.

The South African suspect was arrested immediately after the drugs were identified. He was later handed to investigators for prosecution under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017) and the Narcotics Code. The charges relate to the illegal importation of Category 1 narcotics.

Investigators are now widening the inquiry beyond the airport arrest. They are working to identify everyone connected to the shipment, both in Thailand and overseas. Officers are examining the suspect’s route from Malaysia to Madagascar, as well as any contacts who organised or financed the operation. The investigation remains focused on dismantling the wider trafficking network behind the seizure.

Customs expands international probe as police pursue trafficking network linked to heroin shipment

Mr Panthong said the arrest demonstrated the effectiveness of the department’s intelligence-led risk assessment system. He said close cooperation between customs officers and the Airport Interdiction Task Force proved critical to the operation.

“This arrest reflects the Customs Department’s risk assessment analysis and integrated cooperation between agencies in intercepting the use of Thailand as a transit route for international drug trafficking rings,” he said. He added that the operation reaffirmed the department’s commitment to preventing traffickers from exploiting Thailand as a regional transit hub.

Separately, the Suvarnabhumi seizure follows another heroin interception reported last week involving strikingly similar concealment methods. Police arrested a Thai woman after she attempted to send 2.1 kilogrammes of heroin to Taiwan through an international parcel service.

Again, investigators found the drugs hidden inside coffee and tea packaging. According to police, the woman admitted collecting the parcel in Chiang Rai province. She also told investigators she was paid 10,000 baht to send it overseas.

On another front, investigators are examining whether that parcel case is connected to the investigation involving a Thai Airways flight attendant arrested in Australia. Police said inquiries into any possible link remain ongoing.

Together, the investigations have sharpened attention on trafficking groups using commercial flights, transit passengers and ordinary consumer products to move heroin across international borders while attempting to evade detection.

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