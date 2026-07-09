Bitcoin mining soundproofed room found in Pathum Thani derelict building by police. Millions of baht lost

Police smashed a Bitcoin mining operation after discovering hidden wiring, soundproofed walls and an electricity bill of only ฿35.62 a month. Investigators believe the alleged power theft cost the state millions of baht in lost electricity usage.

A sophisticated Bitcoin mining operation hidden inside an apparently abandoned Pathum Thani building has been uncovered after police found soundproofed walls, concealed wiring and a monthly electricity bill of just 35.62 baht. Investigators believe the illegal setup stole power for more than two years, costing the state millions of baht, while detectives now hunt those behind the operation and examine whether it formed part of a wider cryptocurrency mining network.

Police uncovered an illegal Bitcoin mining operation in Pathum Thani that allegedly stole electricity for more than two years.

The raid exposed a sophisticated setup hidden inside an apparently abandoned commercial building. Investigators were stunned by a monthly electricity bill of just 35.62 baht despite the huge power demands of cryptocurrency mining. The discovery immediately raised suspicions of large-scale electricity theft.

At 9.30am on July 9, Pol Lt Gen Wattana Yijin, Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, ordered the operation. Pol Maj Gen Wichit Boonchinwutikul, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, led the search. Officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Rangsit Branch joined the raid. Together, they executed Search Warrant No. 349/2569 issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

Abandoned Pathum Thani building hid a bitcoin mine behind soundproof walls and concealed electrical wiring

The target was a three-storey commercial building in Moo 9, Khlong Nueng Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province. At first glance, the premises appeared deserted and unoccupied.

However, a search of the third floor uncovered the real purpose of the building. Officers found a concealed Bitcoin mining operation running behind closed doors.

Police discovered 18 Bitcoin mining machines inside the property. The equipment had been installed to operate continuously. Notably, the walls had been lined with soundproofing material to suppress the constant noise from the cooling fans. Investigators said only a faint sound, resembling a ventilation fan, escaped from the room.

The concealment extended well beyond the walls. Officers found electrical wiring carefully hidden throughout the building. In parallel, investigators discovered the electrical system had allegedly been modified to bypass the electricity meter. The illegal connection allowed the machines to consume vast amounts of electricity without recording their true usage.

Tiny monthly electricity bill exposed alleged two-year power theft costing the state millions of baht

As a result, the recorded electricity bill remained at just 35.62 baht per month. That figure immediately stood out to investigators. Police believe the illegal connection had remained in place for more than two years.

Throughout that period, the mining equipment is believed to have operated continuously. Officers estimate the alleged theft caused losses worth millions of baht to the state.

Bitcoin mining depends on specialised computers solving complex calculations around the clock. Consequently, the machines require enormous amounts of electricity. They also generate substantial heat during continuous operation. Constant cooling is therefore essential. That matched what investigators found inside the building.

Separately, officers documented every part of the modified electrical installation before dismantling the operation. Investigators examined the concealed wiring and the suspected meter bypass. The Provincial Electricity Authority assisted throughout the inspection. Officials carefully recorded the alterations as potential evidence.

Police seize bitcoin mining rigs as detectives widen hunt for operators behind alleged power theft network

During the search, police seized 11 Bitcoin mining rigs. In addition, officers confiscated four internet receiver boxes linked to the operation. They also removed internet connection cables and other computer peripherals found inside the premises. Every item was secured as evidence before being transported from the building.

On another front, investigators are widening the inquiry to identify everyone connected to the operation. Detectives are working to establish who installed the equipment. They are also tracing those who operated the mining business and those who profited from the alleged electricity theft.

In response, investigators will examine the seized equipment for digital evidence that could identify additional suspects. Police are also investigating whether similar operations are active elsewhere. The inquiry will now focus on uncovering any wider network using the same method to evade electricity charges.

The seized equipment will be transferred to Khlong Luang Police Station for further legal proceedings. Meanwhile, no arrests were announced following the raid. The investigation remains active as officers continue gathering evidence. Those found responsible will face prosecution under Thai law.

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