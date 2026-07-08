Thailand’s cannabis smuggling crisis deepens as Britain becomes the destination for 65% of seizures worth ฿6.2 billion, crime gangs recruit UK couriers with free holidays and Bangkok joins the NCA in a major crackdown while tougher cannabis laws loom.

Thailand’s cannabis experiment is facing its strongest international reckoning yet after Thai and British authorities revealed that thousands of cannabis smuggling cases have been intercepted, with the United Kingdom accounting for nearly two-thirds of all seizures and organised crime gangs recruiting British couriers through social media. As Bangkok launches a major new enforcement partnership with the UK’s National Crime Agency following huge overseas seizures and admits some cannabis intercepted abroad had originally left Thailand legally, pressure is mounting to return cannabis to the narcotics list amid an unprecedented crackdown on a trade now worth billions of baht.

The scale of cannabis smuggling from Thailand to the United Kingdom was laid bare on Wednesday as Thai and British officials unveiled extensive enforcement data exposing the trade’s rapid growth. The figures revealed thousands of cases linked to Britain. They also showed how organised crime groups continue exploiting Thailand’s cannabis regime.

The announcement came as Thailand’s Customs Department and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) formally launched the Thailand-UK Partnership on Cannabis Border Controls and Enforcement.

Notably, the move followed major cannabis seizures last week in Poland, Indonesia and Hong Kong. Those interceptions highlighted the increasingly international reach of trafficking networks operating from Thailand. Meanwhile, officials this week admitted that some large cannabis loads seized earlier abroad were previously exported with a valid licence.

Organised crime gangs exploit Thailand’s cannabis laws while recruiting British couriers on social media

Officials said organised crime groups continue recruiting British nationals through social media. They offer free flights, accommodation and travel expenses. In return, recruits agree to carry cannabis home in their luggage. Once arrested, however, many are abandoned immediately. The criminal organisers disappear, leaving couriers to face prosecution alone.

The latest figures also underline the sharp increase in cannabis trafficking since Thailand decriminalised the drug in 2022. At the same time, the data strengthens concerns that the country’s liberal cannabis regime has become a magnet for organised crime.

In parallel, strong signals are emerging from the government, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and the ruling Bhumjaithai Party that cannabis will soon again be classified as a narcotic. That move has long been sought by law and order advocates. The Royal Thai Police has also consistently argued for stronger enforcement powers following decriminalisation.

Wednesday’s announcement was made at Customs Department headquarters in Bangkok. Customs Director-General Panthong Loykulnan was joined by British Embassy Deputy Head of Mission David Thomas and Beki Wright, Head of the Border Threat Team at the UK’s National Crime Agency. Together, they outlined a significant expansion of operational cooperation between both countries.

Thai and British officials unveil expanded enforcement partnership to target cannabis smuggling at the border

Panthong said the initiative follows government policy under Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas. Accordingly, the priority is to stop illegal cannabis exports while strengthening Thailand’s international credibility. He stressed that cannabis may only be exported for authorised medical purposes. Every shipment must receive approval from Thai authorities. It must also be authorised by the destination country before export.

The latest Customs statistics illustrate the scale of the problem. During fiscal year 2026, covering October 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, officers handled 3,309 cannabis smuggling cases. Authorities confiscated 37,210 kilograms of cannabis. The seizures carried an estimated domestic value exceeding ฿474.03 million. Of those cases, 43 involved illegal imports while 3,266 involved illegal exports.

The United Kingdom dominated the figures. Customs officials said 2,133 cases involved Britain. That represented 65% of all cannabis interceptions during the period. Those seizures totalled 13,960 kilograms. Based on British street prices, officials estimated the drugs would have been worth more than ฿6.2 billion. Consequently, the figures confirmed that Britain remains the principal destination for cannabis smuggled from Thailand.

Customs figures reveal Britain dominates cannabis smuggling cases with seizures worth over ฿6.2 billion

Panthong said the statistics demonstrate that cannabis trafficking remains a significant transnational crime.

In response, Thailand has upgraded cooperation with British law enforcement agencies. The new partnership includes closer intelligence sharing, joint operational planning and enhanced passenger screening. Officials believe those measures will improve interception rates before cannabis leaves Thailand.

As part of this cooperation, the United Kingdom has supplied specialised enforcement equipment. Thai officers have received handheld Z Backscatter detection devices and cannabis testing kits.

British specialists are also assisting frontline officers. Experts from Home Office International Operations and the National Crime Agency are conducting passenger and cargo screening alongside Thai officials. Intelligence will also be exchanged directly between both countries.

New UK equipment and intelligence sharing strengthen airport screening against cannabis smuggling

Separately, Thailand has tightened domestic enforcement. New financial penalties took effect on June 17. Anyone caught smuggling cannabis must surrender the drugs. Offenders must also pay a fine of ฿30,000 for every kilogram seized.

Those refusing to pay face criminal prosecution. Customs officials believe the tougher penalties will deter repeat offenders while strengthening airport enforcement.

Early results already suggest the crackdown is producing arrests. Between June 17 and July 7, Customs officers arrested 71 suspected cannabis smugglers at Thailand’s international airports. Authorities also seized approximately 1.3 tonnes of cannabis during that period. Panthong described the tougher penalties as an important milestone. He said they reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to seriously tackling illegal cannabis exports.

On another front, British officials presented their own enforcement figures. The data revealed a steep upward trend. Authorities arrested 142 cannabis smugglers in 2023. That number climbed to 801 during 2024. It then rose again to 976 arrests in 2025. By June 23 this year, British authorities had already arrested 600 suspected cannabis smugglers.

British arrests surge as crime gangs lure couriers with free Thailand holidays before abandoning them

Officials said organised crime groups recruit most couriers online. Social media remains their principal tool. Prospective smugglers are offered free holidays in Thailand together with accommodation and expenses.

In exchange, they agree to transport cannabis back to Britain. After arrests, however, criminal organisations routinely abandon them. The couriers then face investigation, prosecution and sentencing without assistance.

Meanwhile, British representatives thanked the Thai government, the Customs Department and other agencies for expanding cooperation. According to officials, the strengthened partnership is already improving interception rates.

They therefore expect more cannabis shipments to be stopped before reaching Britain. The United Kingdom will also expand public awareness campaigns explaining the penalties for cannabis smuggling. Those campaigns will warn potential recruits about organised crime tactics.

Elsewhere, international concern over cannabis trafficking from Thailand continues to grow. Recent seizures in Poland, Indonesia and Hong Kong demonstrate the widening reach of the smuggling networks. Authorities believe intelligence sharing, coordinated border controls and stronger enforcement remain essential to disrupting those operations.

Customs vows stronger global cooperation as Thailand prepares another major change to cannabis law

Panthong concluded by reaffirming the Customs Department’s commitment to expanding cooperation with domestic and international partners. Border security, intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement remain central to the department’s strategy.

The department will continue targeting cannabis trafficking alongside other forms of transnational organised crime. The objective is to protect Thailand’s interests, strengthen international confidence and reinforce the country’s role in global border security.

The announcement also comes as Thailand edges closer to another significant cannabis policy change. The Ministry of Public Health has repeatedly signalled plans to return cannabis to the narcotics list. Senior figures within the ruling Bhumjaithai Party have also indicated that legal changes are approaching.

If enacted, the move would restore stronger enforcement powers under Thailand’s drug control laws. Until then, authorities remain focused on preventing illegal exports while allowing only properly authorised medical cannabis shipments to leave the country legally.

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